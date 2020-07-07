We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG RELEASES PRELIMINARY EARNINGS FOR SECOND-QUARTER 2020
SEOUL, July 7, 2020 — LG Electronics Inc. (LG) today announced its preliminary earnings results for the second quarter of 2020.
LG reported tentative consolidated revenues of KRW 12.8 trillion in the second quarter of 2020 with an operating profit of KRW 493.1 billion. Sales are expected to be 17.9 percent lower and operating income down 24.4 percent from the same quarter the previous year.
These figures are the tentative consolidated earnings based on K-IFRS provided as a service to investors prior to LG Electronics’ final earnings results including net profit. Details regarding each division will be announced officially later this month.