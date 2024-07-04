LG Releases Preliminary Earnings for Second-Quarter 2024

SEOUL, July 5, 2024 — LG Electronics Inc. (LG) today announced its preliminary earnings results for the second-quarter of 2024, reporting a consolidated revenue of KRW 21.7 trillion and operating profit of KRW 1.19 trillion.

Both revenue and operating profit exceeded market expectations, setting new records for the second quarter. Operating profit surged by 61.2 percent year-over-year, surpassing KRW 1 trillion for the first time in a second quarter. Revenue increased by 8.5 percent year-over-year.

For the first half of 2024, revenue rose by 5.9 percent and operating profit by 13 percent compared to the same period last year. LG’s first-half revenue exceeded KRW 40 trillion for the third consecutive year, and first-half operating profit surpassed KRW 2 trillion for the fourth consecutive year.

During the second quarter, LG maintained balanced qualitative growth across core businesses and future growth sectors.

The home appliance and air solution business continues to outpace industry growth. The air solutions segment, in particular, contributed significantly to the strong second-quarter performance, driven by seasonal demand.

The vehicle component solutions business is increasing its focus on premium product sales while proactively preparing for future technology advancements, including the shift to software-defined vehicles, exemplified by the introduction of LG AlphaWare.

In the home entertainment sector, premium OLED TV sales in advanced markets are gradually rebounding, despite challenges from rising LCD panel prices. Moreover, substantial sports momentum in Europe is anticipated to create more opportunities.

The business solutions sector is targeting the market with premium IT products, including the AI-on-device laptop LG gram and the world’s first variable resolution and refresh rate gaming monitor. The sector is also applying AI to commercial displays and penetrating the edutech market with customized products like electronic whiteboards. Efforts are ongoing to energize new businesses, such as robotics and electric vehicle charging.

This strong performance can be significantly attributed to LG’s strategic transformation towards a future-oriented business model. This shift has maximized the potential of existing operations and facilitated reinvestments aimed at discovering new growth engines.

The B2B business is continuing to drive this business transformation with steady growth. With AI emerging as a critical inflection point in the industry, the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) business, particularly in chillers, is unlocking new growth opportunities in AI infrastructure, signaling a positive future outlook.

The vehicle components business, another pillar of B2B growth, maintains stable growth thanks to a robust order backlog and a balanced portfolio that includes in-vehicle infotainment, electric vehicle powertrain components, and automotive lamps, despite a temporary slowdown in electric vehicle demand.

In B2C, LG is overcoming market uncertainties and growth limits with new business models like subscription services. The subscription business currently spans 22 products, reducing initial purchase burdens and combining service solutions for continued revenue. New business models such as subscription services leverage LG’s vast product portfolio as platforms to offer content and services globally.

LG is accelerating its shift towards a customer relationship-centered business model. The recent acquisition of smart home platform company Athom marks a push towards personalization and service-oriented approaches in the home appliance business. The home appliance business is also focusing on space solution-centered paradigms and expanding Affectionate Intelligence appliances that cater to customer needs.

Meanwhile, LG Channels, the webOS flagship content service offering over 3,500 free channels in 28 countries, has surpassed 50 million users. LG is also expanding the webOS content and service business beyond TVs to include IT and automotive infotainment.

These figures are tentative consolidated earnings based on K-IFRS provided as a service to investors prior to LG Electronics’ final earnings results, including net profit. Details regarding each division will be announced officially later this month.

