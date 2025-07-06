LG Releases Preliminary Earnings for Second-Quarter 2025

SEOUL, July 7, 2025 — LG Electronics Inc. (LG) today announced its preliminary earnings results for the second-quarter of 2025, reporting a consolidated revenue of KRW 20.74 trillion and operating profit of KRW 639.1 billion.

Both revenue and operating profit declined year-over-year. The slowdown reflects continued weakness in consumer sentiment across major markets and an increasingly challenging external environment. In particular, changes in U.S. trade policy led to higher tariff costs and intensified market competition, further weighing on performance.

Despite an unfavorable business environment, LG’s core businesses—including home appliance solutions, as well as B2B-driven segments such as vehicle solutions and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC)—delivered solid performance and maintained sound profitability. However, the media and entertainment solutions business faced a challenging quarter due to slowdown in demand, higher LCD panel prices and increased marketing expenses amid intensifying competition. Profitability was also affected by increased costs, including U.S. general tariffs, steel and aluminum derivative tariffs, and logistics expenses.

In the second half, LG will focus on reinforcing its business fundamentals by prioritizing areas of “qualitative growth.” This includes expanding high-margin, stable-growth B2B sectors such as vehicle solutions and HVAC, scaling non-hardware businesses including webOS platform services and subscription-based models, and enhancing direct-to-consumer (D2C) sales through LGE.COM.

B2B operations offer greater resilience against demand and pricing volatility, making them well-suited for expanding solution-based businesses and establishing entry barriers through strong partnerships. Subscription models and platform-based services support recurring revenue and higher profitability, while D2C sales contribute to both improved profit structure and enhanced brand value.

The home appliance solutions business is maintaining a strong presence in the premium market and also achieving success in the volume zone lineups despite softening demand due to changes in U.S. trade policy and geopolitical risks in the Middle East, while its subscription model continues to perform steadily. In the second half, logistics costs are expected to ease, allowing the company to focus on securing sales, minimizing tariff impacts and ensuring a sound profit structure through operational efficiency.

The media and entertainment solutions business was impacted by price reductions aimed at addressing stagnant demand and higher marketing spend. In the second half, LG aims to further solidify its leadership in the premium OLED TV segment through the launch of new wireless products, while enhancing the competitiveness of the webOS platform by expanding into new content areas such as gaming and digital art.

The vehicle solutions business continues to grow steadily despite industry-wide challenges. Revenue growth and operational efficiency improvements have led to an increase in operating profit compared to the previous year. LG plans to drive sales of premium in-vehicle infotainment systems and diversify with new offerings like automotive content platforms.

In the HVAC business, LG will intensify its focus on commercial air conditioning systems and industrial cooling solutions—particularly by integrating AI-powered technologies into next-generation data center applications, expanding its AI data center (AIDC) business. The company also expects to complete the acquisition of European hot water solutions company OSO, supporting its expansion into the rapidly growing European Air-to-Water Heat Pump market through synergy and scale.

These figures are tentative consolidated earnings based on K-IFRS provided as a service to investors prior to LG Electronics’ final earnings results, including net profit. Details regarding each division will be announced officially later this month.

