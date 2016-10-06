LG RELEASES PRELIMINARY EARNINGS FOR THIRD-QUARTER 2016

SEOUL, Oct. 7, 2016 ― LG Electronics Inc. (LG) today announced its preliminary earnings results for the third quarter of 2016.

Tentative consolidated revenues for the third quarter of 2016 is KRW 13 trillion and operating profit is KRW 283.2 billion. Revenues are expected to be 5.8 percent lower and operating profit 3.7 percent lower than the same period the year prior.

(Unit: KRW bn)

2016 3Q 2016 2Q QoQ (%) 2015 3Q YoY (%) SALES 13,221.0 14,002.9 -5.6 14,028.8 -5.8 OPERATING PROFIT 283.2 584.6 -51.6 294.0 -3.7

These figures are the tentative consolidated earnings based on K-IFRS. This tentative earnings is provided as a service to investors prior to LG Electronics’ final earnings results including net profit and details regarding each division which will be announced officially later this month.

# # #