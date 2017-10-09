LG RELEASES PRELIMINARY EARNINGS FOR THIRD-QUARTER 2017

SEOUL, Oct. 10, 2017 — LG Electronics Inc. (LG) today announced its preliminary earnings results for the third quarter of 2017.

Tentative consolidated revenues for the third quarter of 2017 is nearly KRW 15.2 trillion with an operating profit of KRW 516.1 billion. Revenues are expected to be 15.2 percent higher with operating profit 82.2 percent higher than the same period the year prior.

(Unit: KRW bn)

2017 3Q 2017 2Q QoQ (%) 2016 3Q YoY (%) SALES 15,227.9 14,551.4 4.6% 13,224.3 15.2% OPERATING INCOME (Loss) 516.1 664.1 – 22.3% 283.2 82.2%

These figures are the tentative consolidated earnings based on K-IFRS. This is provided as a service to investors prior to LG Electronics’ final earnings results including net profit and details regarding each division which will be announced officially later this month.

# # #