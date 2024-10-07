LG Releases Preliminary Earnings for Third-Quarter 2024

SEOUL, Oct. 8, 2024 — LG Electronics Inc. (LG) today announced its preliminary earnings results for the third quarter of 2024, reporting a consolidated revenue of KRW 22.17 trillion and an operating profit of KRW 751.1 billion.

The company achieved record-high quarterly revenue, marking its fourth consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth since the fourth quarter of 2023. However, operating profit declined compared to the same period last year due to increased logistics and marketing expenses in the second half of 2024. In a conference call held after the second quarter earnings announcement, the company mentioned the average maritime freight rate per container is expected to increase by approximately 58 percent year-over-year in the second half and marketing costs, including advertising expenses, are expected to rise.

For the first three quarters of 2024, cumulative revenue reached KRW 64.96 trillion, accompanied by an operating profit of KRW 3.28 trillion.

Despite challenges such as delayed demand recovery, rising raw material prices and shipping costs, LG has steadily increased its revenue over the past three quarters. The company’s efforts to upgrade its business portfolio—through changes in business models and methods and by strengthening its B2B operations, which are less sensitive to economic fluctuations—have sustained its growth and enhanced its core competitiveness.

Key initiatives, such as the introduction of subscription service business models and the expansion of volume-zone lineups alongside direct-to-consumer (D2C) sales, have driven consistent sales growth in core business areas like home appliances. On the profitability front, LG’s rapidly growing platform-based content and service businesses are increasingly contributing to overall operating profits.

In the home appliance sector, LG’s subscription services business continues to expand. Although third-quarter profitability was impacted by increased shipping costs and slower demand recovery in key markets, the company plans to address these challenges by diversifying its product portfolio, growing its online sales and tailoring offerings to meet regional market needs.

Although LG Magna e-Powertrain has experienced some impact from demand stagnation in electric vehicles, the vehicle components sector is ensuring a steady supply for its orders, which are already around KRW 100 trillion. Meanwhile, LG aims to increase sales of high-value-added products, including advanced driver assistance systems.

In the home entertainment sector, OLED TV demand saw a gradual recovery in key markets such as North America and Europe during the third quarter. However, increased cost for LCD panel prices compared to the same period last year affected overall profitability. LG’s webOS-based content and service business, a key contributor to the business’ operating profit, is expected to continue its rapid expansion. The company plans to strengthen its content offerings, enhance user experience, expand its ecosystem and boost its advertising business to drive future growth.

In the business solutions sector, LG is intensifying its customized offerings for specific verticals, leveraging its diverse product lineups. The company plans to expand its premium IT lineup, including AI PCs and gaming monitors, and secure future technologies such as virtual production solutions to support the ongoing growth of its commercial display business. Investments in promising new ventures, including robotics and electric vehicle chargers, will also continue steadily.

These figures are tentative consolidated earnings based on K-IFRS provided as a service to investors prior to LG Electronics’ final earnings results, including net profit. Details regarding each division will be announced officially later this month.

# # #