LG Releases Preliminary Earnings for Third-Quarter 2025

SEOUL, Oct. 13, 2025 — LG Electronics Inc. (LG) today announced its preliminary earnings results for the third quarter of 2025, reporting consolidated revenue of KRW 21.88 trillion and an operating profit of KRW 688.9 billion.

Despite external headwinds, including escalating U.S. tariffs, both figures surpassed market expectations. Revenue marked the second-highest ever for a third quarter, while operating profit exceeded recent market forecasts by more than 10 percent. Profitability declined year-on-year due to several non-recurring factors, including higher tariff burdens under changing trade conditions.

Nevertheless, LG successfully offset market concerns and exceeded expectations, driven by solid performances across key and future-oriented businesses. The home appliance solutions business maintained strong competitiveness and market leadership, while the vehicle solutions business achieved record-high profitability.

LG continues to reinforce its business fundamentals through a focus on qualitative growth – emphasizing B2B operations such as vehicle solutions and HVAC, expanding non-hardware platforms including appliance subscriptions and webOS, and strengthening its online business. In particular, the IPO of LG Electronics India Limited is expected to provide significant funding to accelerate business structure improvements and future growth initiatives.

The home appliance solutions business continued to face challenges from tariff pressures on U.S. exports and a delayed recovery in global demand. Despite these conditions, it sustained leadership in the premium segment and maintained stable performance in the mass market. These results were supported by optimized production operations, efficient resource allocation to mitigate tariff effects and steady growth in subscription-based appliance services.

The media and entertainment solutions business faced higher marketing costs as competition intensified in the global TV market. Moving forward, LG plans to enhance the competitiveness of the webOS platform to diversify its profit structure – focusing on advancing its advertising business and expanding content offerings. The company also plans to accelerate growth in the Global South, where TV demand remains relatively stable.

The vehicle solutions business is expected to have achieved record-breaking profitability in the third quarter, driven primarily by the strong performance of premium in-vehicle infotainment systems, which contributed to improved margins. The business is also broadening its portfolio beyond hardware to include vehicle content platforms, with continued growth expected based on a robust order backlog and improving operational efficiency across lighting and EV powertrain units.

In the eco solutions business, LG is actively expanding its footprint in future-oriented markets such as commercial HVAC systems and industrial and power plant chillers. The company has recently secured a series of large-scale projects – including AI data center cooling solutions – across North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Asia. As these projects progress, LG aims to leverage them as key references to further reinforce its long-term growth potential. In parallel, the company is preparing for the commercialization of liquid cooling solutions for data centers, a next-generation technology poised to become a major driver of future expansion.

These figures are tentative consolidated earnings based on K-IFRS provided as a service to investors prior to LG Electronics’ final earnings results, including net profit. Details regarding each division will be announced officially later this month.

