LG Releases Third-Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SEOUL, Oct. 31, 2025 — LG Electronics Inc. (LG) today announced consolidated revenue of KRW 21.87 trillion and operating profit of KRW 688.9 billion for the third quarter of 2025.

The Home Appliance Solution (HS) Company and Vehicle Solution (VS) Company delivered strong performances despite external challenges such as U.S. tariffs and a slowdown in the electric vehicle (EV) market. These results reflect LG’s ongoing transformation of its business portfolio and commitment to qualitative growth, encompassing B2B solutions such as vehicle and HVAC systems, expanding non-hardware businesses like subscriptions and webOS, and innovative direct-to-consumer business models.

In the third quarter, LG’s B2B revenue grew 2 percent year-on-year to KRW 5.9 trillion, while revenue from appliance subscription services reached KRW 700 billion, up 31 percent year-on-year.

Q3 2025 Results & Outlook by Company

LG Home Appliance Solution (HS) Company

The HS Company reported revenue of KRW 6.58 trillion and operating profit of KRW 365.9 billion. Growth was driven by a successful two-track strategy targeting both premium and mass-market segments, alongside continued expansion in subscription and online businesses. Production site optimization and operational efficiency improvements helped offset much of the U.S. tariff impact, resulting in higher year-on-year profitability.

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, the global home appliance market is expected to remain challenging due to sluggish demand recovery and intensified competition. The Company plans to continue expanding its subscription and online businesses and maintain focus on furthering its qualitative growth efforts. It will also pursue cost structure enhancements and fixed cost reductions to improve profitability year-on-year.

LG Media Entertainment Solution (MS) Company

The MS Company recorded revenue of KRW 4.65 trillion and an operating loss of KRW 302.6 billion in the third quarter. Profitability was impacted by increased marketing investments to address intensifying competition and one-time expenses related to voluntary retirements.

The Company remains focused on improving operational efficiency and profitability in its TV business while expanding the webOS platform through advancements in advertising and content diversification. It also plans to strengthen its presence in Global South markets, where demand remains relatively resilient.

LG Vehicle Solution (VS) Company

The VS Company recorded revenue of KRW 2.65 trillion and operating profit of KRW 149.6 billion. Revenue reached an all-time third-quarter high, while operating profit achieved the highest quarterly level since the Company’s establishment. The operating profit margin exceeded 5 percent for the first time.

While external factors such as changes to U.S. EV subsidy policies may present short-term challenges in the fourth quarter, the Company aims to maintain stable profitability through ongoing product mix optimization, cost structure improvements and efficiency initiatives.

LG Eco Solution (ES) Company

The ES Company reported revenue of KRW 2.17 trillion and operating profit of KRW 132.9 billion. Revenue increased slightly year-on-year, supported by stronger domestic sales and continued growth in subscription and online businesses. Operating profit declined modestly due to expanded investments.

The Company plans to strengthen growth momentum through region-specific product launches and explore new opportunities in commercial HVAC systems and industrial and power generation chillers. It has recently secured a series of AI data center cooling solution contracts across North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Asia, demonstrating tangible progress. The Company aims to use these projects as strategic references to further expand its market presence. In parallel, it is preparing for the commercialization of next-generation liquid cooling solutions for data centers and broadening partnerships to advance immersion cooling technologies.

