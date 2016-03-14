We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG STYLUS 2 FIRST SMARTPHONE TO SUPPORT DAB+
World’s First Smartphone with Digital Audio Broadcasting
Delivers Crisp, Clear Digital Radio for Free
SEOUL, Mar. 14, 2016 — LG Electronics (LG) today unveiled the world’s first smartphone to feature DAB+, the de facto standard for digital radio broadcasting. LG introduced its newest smartphone at Radiodays Europe 2016 in Paris, the world’s largest radio conference. Consumers in Australia, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway and the United Kingdom will be the first to receive the LG Stylus 2 with DAB+.
As the world’s first smartphone with DAB+, the LG Stylus 2 features a DAB+ chipset and an exclusive app that allows customers to enjoy digital radio broadcasts out of the box. A technical interface also enables broadcasters to develop their own tailored apps in which internet services complement broadcasted radio.
Users will be able to access more radio channels with DAB+ than traditional FM. Unlike regular radio apps that stream large amounts of data, DAB+ radio provides excellent audio quality for free, as it uses no data.
DAB+ is expected to replace FM analog radio and already reaches over 500 million people in 40 countries around the world. LG collaborated with the International DMB Advancement Group (IDAG) to include DAB+ technology in the new LG Stylus 2.
“We are taking a proactive approach towards the fast-paced technological shift to digital broadcasting with DAB+ to deliver a new paradigm of experiences through the smartphone,” said Juno Cho, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “With its large 5.7-inch screen, 1 watt speaker and 3,000mAh removable battery, the LG Stylus 2 is the perfect device to enjoy rich, multimedia content.”
“We are proud to help introduce a game-changing smartphone with an innovative company like LG. The combination of broadcasting and the internet opens up a vast array of possibilities for the future,” said Gunnar Garfors, president of IDAG. “Consumers get new functionalities and media companies reach new audiences with more broadcasted free-to-air radio.”
# # #