LG TAKES LEADING ROLE IN ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY PROGRAMS

Programs Aim to Enhance Product Recycling, Hazardous Substance Management,

Energy Conservation, and Environmental Stewardship

SEOUL, July 21, 2011 -– LG Electronics (LG) is furthering its commitment to “Green Management” by empowering its business units and subsidiaries to take greater responsibility for the entire lifecycle of LG’s products, from production to disposal.

LG has joined the Basel Action Network (BAN), a non-governmental organization (NGO) based in Seattle, Wash. that monitors the trade of toxic products and fights environmental degradation. LG and BAN plan to work together to expand the scope of “e-Steward Enterprise,” a program designed to encourage the responsible disposal of electronic goods, which has previously been limited to North America and the UK. As part of the agreement, LG and BAN hope to jointly develop and participate in the “Global e-Stewards Enterprise” program, enabling companies to responsibly recycle electronic e-waste worldwide.

BAN is the best-known NGO in North America dealing with the verification of waste disposal companies, developing programs for toxin management and the surveillance of hazardous articles. The aim of the agreement between LG and BAN is to further protect the environment by sharing LG’s knowledge with respect to cutting-edge electronics development processes and BAN’s unique stewardship capabilities.

Earlier this year, LG was named exclusive consumer electronics partner of the “Keep America Beautiful” (KAB) environmental organization in the United States. LG is a top national sponsor of KAB’s Great American Cleanup and America Recycles Day. Approximately 1.5 million tons of used electronics have already been collected this year with the help of a million participants.

According to LG’s Environment Report released this week, almost 200,000 tons of used electronics products had been collected globally, an increase of 19 percent over the previous year. LG is cooperating with the city of Ulsan, a major industrial and manufacturing center in Korea, to collect used electronics parts free of charge. Over the first half of 2011, LG collected 279 tons, including 2,240 refrigerators, 115 washing machines and 3,545 mobile phones, as well as various other products in Ulsan.

What’s more, LG is the first company in Korea to have signed a collection agreement with a local government. In this case, Ulsan takes responsibility for collecting the used electronics for free and LG takes on the task of processing them using eco-friendly methods. This agreement is a small but important piece of LG’s overall plan to increase the quantity of used electronics goods year by year, while improving the company’s resource recycling capabilities and management of hazardous substances.

LG is also leading the way in bringing the most high efficiency products to market. The company was recently recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Energy for having eight LG televisions and five LG washing machines — more than any other manufacturer — qualify for the “ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient” label. The ENERGY STAR Most Efficient designation recognizes the most efficient products among those that qualify for the ENERGY STAR.

“In the 21st Century, multinational companies like LG must step up and take a greater role in working to protect the environment. This commitment is not just about recycling; it is about making changes to the entire production process, right from the factory floor all the way to the final disposal of the product,” said Jong-min, Shin, Vice President of LG’s Eco Strategy Team. “LG understands this commitment and what it means to our customers, and the company is working hard to become a global leader in this regard.”

