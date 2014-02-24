LG TARGETS NEW LTE SMARTPHONE OWNERS WITH LG F70

LG F70 also comes equipped with LG’s newest advanced UX feature, Knock Code™, an evolution of the popular KnockON feature that was introduced in the LG G2. With recent research showing that users check their smartphones more than 100 times a day, LG decided to bring this important feature to mid-tier models outside the G Series in order to offer a higher level of security and convenience to a wider audience. Knock Code enables users to both power on and unlock their LG smartphone in one easy step by tapping a personalized pattern on the phone’s screen. Knock Code offers greater security as the pattern is entered on a blank screen using anywhere from two to eight taps, allowing for more than 80,000 possible combinations. What’s more, Knock Code can be entered on any part of the display, making one-handed entry effortless and convenient.