LG TO INTRODUCE NEW LG SIGNATURE BRAND AT CES 2016

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2016 — At CES 2016, LG Electronics (LG) will officially unveil its new LG SIGNATURE product lineup, which brings together the company’s best technology and best designs under a single name. The vision of LG SIGNATURE is to stay pure and sophisticated, true to each product’s essence. The initial offerings in the LG SIGNATURE lineup include a beautiful 4K HDR-enabled OLED TV, a more advanced TWIN Wash™ washing machine, a cutting-edge Door-in-Door™ refrigerator, a futuristic hybrid air purifier, a feature-rich double-oven range and a state-of-the-art TurboSteam™ dishwasher. LG SIGNATURE will include more products as the brand expands.

OLED TV With Maximum Technology for Maximum Immersion

The 2016 CES ‘Best of Innovation’ award winning LG SIGNATURE OLED TV boasts the ultimate in elegant simplicity by eliminating all unnecessary elements that distract from the viewer’s immersive experience. The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV features the company’s unique Picture-on-Glass design, which boasts an ultra-thin 2.57mm OLED panel with a translucent glass back and forward-facing soundbar speaker system. To achieve this streamlined profile that blends in naturally into any interior environment, designers eliminated all unnecessary features and placed the speakers inside the stand.

The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV has received the Ultra HD Premium seal of recognition from the UHD Alliance (UHDA) signifying that it meets the most demanding performance standards for resolution, HDR (high dynamic range), peak luminance, black levels, wide color gamut and immersive audio, among other criteria. With HDR capabilities, Pixel Dimming, 10-bit panel/10-bit processing power, ColorPrime Pro and new webOS 3.0, the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV represents the ultimate in TV technology.

Washing Machine Like No Other

The unique-looking LG SIGNATURE washing machine is an advanced version of the LG TWIN Wash™, first introduced to the public at CES 2015. The LG SIGNATURE 24-inch front load washing machine is more durable, more convenient and more sophisticated than ever and features the unique pedestal MINI Wash under the main unit.

The minimalistic design of the LG SIGNATURE washing machine is highlighted by the beautiful Quick Circle User Interface which is touch-enabled and embedded in the glass door at a 17 degree angle that makes it easy to see when standing. The Push Open washing machine door can be opened even when your hands are full by simply pushing lightly. And the enamel coating which gives the washing machine a sophisticated and sleek look also repels fingerprints and corrosion.

The LG SIGNATURE washing machine comes equipped with LG’s proprietary Centum System™ which improves the washing machine’s durability and energy efficiency with an advanced suspension system. Noise emitted while the washing machine is in operation is greatly decreased because the Centum System™ minimizes the tub’s vibrations during a wash cycle.

The US version of the LG SIGNATURE washing machine will offer a different design and feature a large capacity of 30-inches.

Refrigerator that Unveils the Freshness Within

The LG SIGNATURE refrigerator represents the visualization of essence with a fresh take that is both intuitive and evolutionary. As a nod to its innovative spirit, LG has taken its award-winning Door-in-Door™ design one step further by adding a Knock-On Door-in-Door feature that makes the opaque Door-in-Door™ compartment transparent with a simple knock. The transparent surface allows customers to peer inside the refrigerator without having to open the door, offering significant energy savings by limiting cold air loss.

Even more innovative is the new Auto Door Open feature which automatically opens the door when an individual approaches the refrigerator, allowing for quick and easy access even if your arms are full of groceries.

The LG SIGNATURE refrigerator is powered by LG’s Inverter Linear Compressor which automatically adjusts its cooling capacity based on load conditions, generates less internal friction due to its unique design and is backed by a 10-year warranty.

Air Purifier that Cleans Air Before Your Very Eyes

LG believes that nothing is more important than clean air. The exquisitely designed LG SIGNATURE air purifier allows the air cleaning process to be a visual experience with its innovative transparent panel. Equipped with an advanced Aqua-Cyclone feature, this air purifier harnesses the power of water to filter out harmful chemicals and contaminants while quickly bringing the room to comfortable humidity levels. The unit is equipped with LG’s Semi-Permanent Filter System, allowing consumers to remove, wash and reuse the filters for up to 10 years, saving both time and money.

While fine dust particles are typically invisible to the naked eye, customers can see the air quality of their indoor environment by simply glancing at LG’s Smart PM1.0 Indicator. Positioned around the control display, the indicator uses four different colors of light to signify the concentration of super-fine dust particles.

“Our driving principle is to ensure that the essence of our products is preserved from idea generation through to the end user experience,” said Brian Na, executive vice president and LG’s global marketing officer. “LG SIGNATURE is the embodiment of everything that is important to LG and we hope to convey that philosophy to customers who appreciate great products from strong brands.”

LG SIGNATURE will begin rolling out in key target markets in North America, Europe and Asia soon after CES. CES attendees are encouraged to stop by LG’s booth from January 6-9 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall #8204 to experience LG SIGNATURE up close and personal. For more information about other LG products at CES, please visit www.LGnewsroom.com/ces2016.

# # #