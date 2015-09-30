LG UNVEILS V10, A SMARTPHONE DESIGNED WITH CREATIVITY IN MIND

SEOUL, Oct. 1, 2015 — LG Electronics (LG) today took the wraps off its newest smartphone featuring multimedia capabilities never before seen in a mobile device. The first of its V Series phones, the LG V10 was designed to provide a rich multimedia experience — both consumption and creation — for today’s social network savvy consumers. Distinctive new features such as a Second Screen, Dual Front Cameras and Manual Video Mode differentiate the LG V10 from the competition. All this comes wrapped in a design that utilizes high-grade stainless steel and a durable silicone skin to make the V10 one of the rare smartphones to pass drop tests for shock conducted by an independent third party.

Second Screen

Always pushing the boundaries of smartphone innovation, LG is introducing a Second Screen as an inset display above the main 5.7-inch QHD IPS Quantum Display on the V10. Working independently, the Second Screen can be set up as an “always on” display to enhance the V10’s productiveness all without impacting battery life. Set the Second Screen to display the weather, time, date and battery icon when the main display is off. With the main display on, the Second Screen can be set to convert to a dedicated launching area for shortcuts or your favorite apps. What’s more, when you’re enjoying a movie or game on the V10, the Second Screen will notify you discreetly without blocking your view when a call or text comes in. Ignoring the notification won’t distract you from your enjoyment or you can pause whatever you’re doing to respond.

Dual Front Cameras and Multi-view Recording

Wide angle images usually require a large, heavy lens which can distort the corners of photographs. The LG V10 features 5MP Dual Front Cameras with two separate lenses to capture standard 80 degree selfies or perfect wide angle selfies of 120 degrees, without the need to pan the smartphone which increases the likelihood of camera shake. For the wide angle shot, the V10 employs a sophisticated software algorithm to combine images from the two separate lenses which are just far enough apart to provide two different points of view. The ability to take group selfies without a selfie-stick has never been easier. Multi-view Recording can capture different angles utilizing all three cameras on the V10. Select and insert the version that looks best in your masterpiece.

Video and Audio Capture Capabilities

As the LG G4 did with photography, the LG V10 offers users the ultimate in video capturing, editing and sharing. The V10 is the first smartphone to offer manual mode for video. First introduced for still photographs on the G4, the technology has been enhanced to handle video recordings as well. With Manual Video Mode, budding directors can easily create professional-quality videos by adjusting options such as shutter speed, frame rate, ISO, white balance and focus while recording. Videos can be recorded in three resolutions — HD, FHD or UHD — and two aspect ratios — 16:9 standard or 21:9 cinematic.

In addition to its impressive professional-level video and audio capabilities, the LG V10 offers these additional features that video content look and sound their best:

Steady Record: utilizes electronic image stabilization (EIS) optimized for recording video to neutralize shake, helping to capture sharper video footage when in motion

Snap Video: create one video by combining many shorter videos

15 Sec. Auto Edit: create a short video highlight clip by automatically eliminating blurred frames and static scenes

Quick Video Editor: easily trim or change the frame rate and add after-effects, such as colors and background music

Quick Share: when finished recording, a pop-up appears on the display showing options of popular social networks to make video sharing even easier and faster

Audio Monitor: adjust the sensitivity of the three microphones during video recording and directly monitor and control audio input, including directional recording capability to highlight sound from one particular location

Wind Noise Filter: eliminate external wind noise for high-quality sound when shooting video outdoors

The V10 carries on LG’s tradition of providing alternative storage options with a microSD card slot. Compatible with cards of up to 2TB, V10 owners can shoot as much 4K video as they want. And with the 3,000mAh removable battery, you can always be ready with a second or third replacement battery to pop in if you ever run low on power while shooting. And with Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 2.0 technology built-in, it only takes 40 minutes to get a 50 percent charge.

Durability and Design

The LG V10 was designed to be taken places other phones normally wouldn’t feel at home. The resilient Dura Guard frame firmly secures the display to protect the phone from hard bumps and tumbles. The V10’s frame is composed of SAE grade 316L stainless steel, the same tough, hypoallergenic material used to make surgical tools and high-end watches. Because the edges and corners are the most vulnerable areas of a phone, the extra protection provided by the Dura Guard frame ensures maximum durability.

On the back and bottom of the display, resilient but soft Dura Skin offers added protection from direct impacts to the device. Dura Skin is soft to the touch but also is highly resistant to nicks and scratches. What’s more, the back grid pattern was designed specifically to offer a more secure grip, even when you’re on the go. Independent testing and certification firm MET Laboratories tested the LG V10 by dropping it from height of 48 inches repeatedly at different angles and found it to be “MIL-STD-810G Transit Drop Compliant” for shock.

Great Sounding Music and Voice

As an advanced multimedia smartphone, the sound in the V10 has been designed to be best-in-class. The V10 features 32 bit Hi-Fi DAC by ESS Technology, designers of high-performance audio products for professionals. The LG V10 automatically detects connected devices and provides sound control options which can be customized. And the LG V10 is the first commercial device to utilize Qualcomm Technologies TruSignal™ antenna boost technology designed to intelligently optimize signal strength at all times for fewer dropped calls, faster data and better call coverage, no matter how the phone is held.

Access and Security

Along with the popular Knock Code, the LG V10 features a new fingerprint sensor to unlock the smartphone and turn on the display simultaneously. The sensor also works with Android Pay in the United States to make purchases as quick and easy as possible.

“The LG V10 was designed from the ground up primarily as a multimedia smartphone for the sharing ecosystem,” said Juno Cho, president and CEO of the LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “We heard from many customers that until the G4, they weren’t comfortable going on vacation or outings without a separate camera. With the V10, we hope to do for video what the G4 did for photographs.”

The LG V10 will be available in Korea starting this month followed by markets such as the United States, China and key countries in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Information regarding additional markets and launch dates will be announced locally in the weeks to come.

Key Specifications:*

Chipset: Qualcomm ® Snapdragon™ 808 Processor

Snapdragon™ 808 Processor Display: Main) 5.7-inch QHD IPS Quantum Display (2560 x 1440 / 513ppi)

Secondary) 2.1-inch IPS Quantum Display (160 x 1040 / 513ppi)

Secondary) 2.1-inch IPS Quantum Display (160 x 1040 / 513ppi) Memory: 4GB LPDDR3 RAM / 64GB eMMC ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

Camera: Rear) 16MP with F1.8 Aperture / OIS 2.0

Front) 5MP Dual Lens (80o Standard Angle / 120o Wide Angle)

Front) 5MP Dual Lens (80o Standard Angle / 120o Wide Angle) Battery: 3,000mAh (removable)

OS: Android 5.1.1 Lollipop

Size: 6 x 79.3 x 8.6mm

Weight: 192g

Network: LTE-A Cat. 6

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 4.1 / NFC / USB 2.0

Colors: Space Black / Luxe White / Modern Beige / Ocean Blue / Opal Blue

* Specifications may vary depending on the particular market.

# # #