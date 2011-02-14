LG UNVEILS VISION FOR SMARTPHONE LEADERSHIP

Targeting 150M Phones, 30 Million Smartphones in 2011

Barcelona, Feb. 14, 2011 –- At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2011 in Barcelona, LG Electronics (LG) revealed that it was targeting sales of 150 million mobile phones this year, a 30 percent increase year-on-year with smartphones accounting for 20 percent of total sales.

The company is targeting a four-fold rise in smartphone sales to more than 30 million units,50 percent of its total revenues. LG plans to achieve this with the launch of 20 smartphone models globally in 2011. The company will invest heavily to strengthen its overall capability in R&D and quality management and will expand its R&D workforce to more than 6,000 employees, a 15 percent increase over 2010.

To offer customers a clear and superior choice, LG is drawing on technological superiority by introducing phones with dual-core processors, 4G LTE (Long Term Evolution) and 3D technology for its high-end smartphones. The company will also be improving its content and services through partnerships with key content providers, with a series of 3D games and movies available through LG Apps.

“We are already focusing all of our resources on delivering the widest variety of smart devices for all types of customers,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, President and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “This will be a critical year for LG and a lot of eyes are upon us to see if we’ll succeed. We don’t intend to let them down.”

Following its success at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas earlier this year, LG will be rolling out additional new models at GSMA Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, including the LG Optimus 3D, the world’s first smartphone with a 3D platform to record, view and share 3D content, and the eagerly anticipated LG Optimus Pad with its 8.9-inch screen, dual-core processor and Android’s new, tablet-optimized Honeycomb OS.

LG is showcasing its newest smart devices and LTE technology at its booth at stand 8B178 in Hall 8 at MWC from February 14 to 17. For more information, visit LG’s online newsroom at www.lgnewsroom.com/MWC2011.

