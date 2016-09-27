LG’S FEATURE-RICH ULTIMATE V20 SMARTPHONE AVAILABLE STARTING THIS WEEK

SEOUL, Sep. 28, 2016 ― LG Electronics’ newest smartphone that sets a new baseline for multimedia capabilities in smartphones, will become available to eagerly-awaiting customers starting this week. The LG V20 will make its public debut in LG’s home market of South Korea followed by other key countries in North America, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East over the course of the next several weeks.

Since its public unveiling earlier this month, the V20 has collected a strong portfolio of positive reactions from industry insiders who appreciated the smartphone’s design and feature-rich specifications. The V20 is designed for users who want to create professional-looking content and differentiates itself from competing devices with its professional-grade visual and audio features.

When it comes to video recording, this smartphone’s Steady Record 2.0 neutralizes shaky images using both electronics image stabilization (EIS) built into Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 820 processor in addition to digital image stabilization (DIS) in post-processing. And because high quality video wouldn’t be high quality without audio to match, the V20 captures audio using 24-bit/48 kHz Linear Pulse Code Modulation (LPCM), the same format used in professional video equipment.

And the V20 not only records Hi-Fi audio but also supports optimal playback with Hi-Fi Quad DAC to minimize distortion and noise by up to 50 percent, a first for a smartphone. Its HD Audio Recorder gives users the power to create studio-quality recordings using three high Acoustic Overload Point (AOP) microphones capture sound with a wider dynamic frequency range. In designing the V20’s audio features, LG collaborated once again with renowned European audio brand B&O PLAY, the company within Bang & Olufsen that develops innovative portable audio products

Still images aren’t neglected by the LG V20. Armed with front-and rear cameras, the V20 can take wide-angle photographs with rear-facing135-degree and front-facing 120-degree lens. What’s more, Hybrid Auto Focus delivers optimal picture sharpness while Auto Shot simplifies selfies with a face detection feature that triggers the shutter.

The V20 is the world’s first smartphone to offer Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box and it is also the first to include Google’s In Apps search feature. The V20 blends chic style with high durability through the generous use of lightweight and strong AL6013 aluminum alloy while the top and bottom contact points are reinforced with Silicone Polycarbonate (Si-PC) for compliance with the United States military’s MIL-STD 810G Transit Drop Test for durability.

And to make the V20 a more personal device, the smartphone also offers a unique feature called Signature Wallpaper. Signature Wallpaper recognizes the first character of the text entered on the V20’s Second Screen and offers a collection of wallpaper designs that display the initial letter, number or symbol as the phone’s lock screen wallpaper (view video at https://youtu.be/n9ew9zTQl3E).

“Today’s users aren’t just consuming and sharing content, they’re savvy enough to create it as well,” said Juno Cho, President of LG Electronics and the Mobile Communications Company. “The V series originated from this insight that we needed to design a device that could not only keep up with this segment of the audience but be able to anticipate their needs and stay a few steps ahead of them. I’m proud to say that the V20 meets these expectations on all fronts.”

Price and date of availability will be announced locally in each target market.

# # #