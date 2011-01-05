VERIZON WIRELESS AND LG MOBILE PHONES LEAD INTO THE 4G FUTURE WITH THE LG REVOLUTION

First 4G Device from LG Delivers a Next Generation Smartphone for Customers Ready

to Experience Blazing Fast LTE Technology

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., and SAN DIEGO –- Verizon Wireless and LG Mobile Phones today announced the first 4G LTE smartphone from LG, the LG Revolution. With high-speed 4G LTE connectivity that puts users in the action, LG Revolution offers complete HD support for streaming, playing and recording video multimedia while on-the-go. Equipped with a chic design, large 4.3 inch touchscreen and Android 2.2 platform, LG Revolution is the ideal device for users ready to experience the next level of smartphone power.

“LG Revolution combines the Verizon Wireless 4G LTE Mobile Broadband network with the power of Android 2.2 to deliver a blazingly fast experience,” said Marni Walden, vice president and chief marketing officer for Verizon Wireless. “The introduction of the LG’s first 4G LTE smartphone will be a positive addition to our robust lineup of powerful smartphones.”

The Verizon Wireless 4G LTE Mobile Broadband network, launched in December 2010, is the fastest, most advanced 4G network in the United States, providing speeds up to 10 times faster than Verizon Wireless’ 3G network. Verizon Wireless’ 4G LTE Mobile Broadband network currently reaches one-third of all Americans, with plans to expand the network to the company’s entire 3G coverage area over the next three years.

“Being an innovation and technology leader has always been a top priority for LG and we are thrilled to unveil a new level of smartphone capabilities and features,” said Tim O’Brien, vice president of marketing. “LG Revolution marks the beginning of new technologies and products that will complement on-the-go consumers looking for high-speed connectivity in one, compact device.”

LG Revolution will be on display at CES in Verizon Wireless’ booth (#35216 in the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center) and in LG booth (#8205 in the Central Hall). For more information about Verizon Wireless’ 4G LTE network, visit www.verizonwrieless.com/lte and for more information about Verizon Wireless at CES please visit www.verizonwireless.com/ces or follow us on twitter at www.twitter.com/verizonwireless .

Key features:



• 4G LTE– customers can expect download speeds of 5 to 12 Mbps and upload speeds of 2 to 5 Mbps in 4G Mobile Broadband coverage area

• 4.3 inch capacitive touchscreen

• Wi-Fi capable



• Mobile Hotspot capability – share 4G connection with up to 8 Wi-Fi devices



• DLNA, HDMI and DIVX capable



• Video telephony support with front facing camera



• Android 2.2 technology for Google Mobile Services, including Gmail™, YouTube™, Google Talk, Google Voice and access to the Android Market™



• Virtual QWERTY keyboard



• Bluetooth® 3.0 capabilities with support for Bluetooth Profiles Supported: Headset, Hands-Free, Dial-Up Networking, Object Push, Advanced Audio Distribution (stereo), Audio/Video Remote Control, Phone Book Access, and File Transfer



• 16GB internal memory with microSD™ card slot with expandable memory up to 32 GB

Additional features:

• Proximity sensor instantly locks touchscreen while talking on the phone



• Full suite of messaging options – Text, picture, video and voice messaging; corporate and personal e-mail accounts supported



• 5.0-megapixel autofocus camera with flash and camcorder that includes:

o Five different camera resolutions and three different video resolutions

o Macro Mode for detailed, up close pictures

o Image editor with zoom, rotate, resize, crop, added frames and stamps

o Customize brightness, white balance, shutter sounds, color effects and use self-timer

o Optimize video quality with normal, fine or super camcorder settings