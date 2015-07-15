YOUTUBE’S HOTTEST PERSONALITIES GET CREATIVE WITH LG G4

SEOUL, July 16, 2015 — LG Electronics (LG) is partnering once again with YouTube’s hottest stars from around the world to highlight the best and most unique features of the LG G4 smartphone. Five YouTube celebrities and teams have accepted the challenge of creating videos to tell entertaining stories around the G4 this summer. So far, a total of nine videos from five individuals and teams have been created and are now available for viewing on YouTube:

Alex Chacón ’s YouTube videos have been seen more than 18 million times. Alex, who gained fame for shooting an epic 36-country, 600-day video selfie, took the LG G4 on a journey across the western United States where he captured breathtaking selfie scenes and gave viewers creative tips on how to make their own epic selfies.

’s YouTube videos have been seen more than 18 million times. Alex, who gained fame for shooting an epic 36-country, 600-day video selfie, took the LG G4 on a journey across the western United States where he captured breathtaking selfie scenes and gave viewers creative tips on how to make their own epic selfies. Barbixas , a three-man team based in Brazil, have more than 525 million views on YouTube. Famous for its live improv shows, Barbixas and the LG G4 brought fans closer to the action in two videos, including an entertaining behind-the-scenes reel.

, a three-man team based in Brazil, have more than 525 million views on YouTube. Famous for its live improv shows, Barbixas and the LG G4 brought fans closer to the action in two videos, including an entertaining behind-the-scenes reel. Dude Perfect , who last year made a trick shot video to demonstrate the G3’s revolutionary Laser Auto Focus, has more than 6 million YouTube subscribers and its videos have been watched more than 780 million times. This time Dude Perfect has brought along Paul Rabil, the world’s top lacrosse player, to show its fans some of the amazing camera features of the G4.

, who last year made a to demonstrate the G3’s revolutionary Laser Auto Focus, has more than 6 million YouTube subscribers and its videos have been watched more than 780 million times. This time Dude Perfect has brought along Paul Rabil, the world’s top lacrosse player, to show its fans some of the amazing camera features of the G4. Felipe Neto , another Brazilian, is known nationwide as the brains behind the popular entertainment channel Parafernalha. In his video, Felipe pontificates and postulates on selfies and life, with quirky tips on how to capture the perfect selfie with the LG G4.

, another Brazilian, is known nationwide as the brains behind the popular entertainment channel Parafernalha. In his video, Felipe pontificates and postulates on selfies and life, with quirky tips on how to capture the perfect selfie with the LG G4. OHA Diyorum , a popular duo from Turkey, talks about bending the rules of football and the proper way to eat Baklava, collecting 2.1 million views along the way.

“Our YouTube partners and supporters play an important role in communicating the great things about the LG G4 to regular consumers,” said Chris Yie, vice president and head of marketing communications for LG’s mobile operations. “The creative ideas are theirs, the words are theirs and there’s no script. That’s what makes our YouTube partners’ impression of the LG G4 so authentic.”

The videos can be viewed on LG’s YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/LGMobile) or on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LGMobile) as well as on each star’s YouTube channel.

# # #