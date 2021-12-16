Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
2022 LG UltraFine OLED Pro Monitors for Creatives Set New Standard for Picture Quality

Media Entertainment Solution 17/12/2021

Boasting Accurate Color Reproduction and Outstanding HDR Performance,
Newest Displays Are Ideal for Editing High-Resolution Images and Videos

LG UltraFine Display OLED Pro monitor – front view

SEOUL, Dec. 17, 2021 — LG Electronics (LG) is once again setting higher expectations for professional-grade display solutions with the announcement of its 2022 LG UltraFineTM OLED Pro monitors (models 32BP95E, 27BP95E). Delivering the advantages of OLED’s self-lit pixels to the desktop, the monitors provide the accurate color reproduction and superb HDR and SDR performance that professional visual effects artists, video editors and other creative industry roles demand.

 

LG’s newest 32- and 27-inch OLED Pro models boast 4K UHD resolution (3,840 x 2,160) screens with 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and 99 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, making them suitable for even the most detailed digital projects. Both new displays offer independent pixel control for impressive color fidelity and contrast and because OLED displays do not require backlighting, these UltraFine monitors are free of the distracting halo effect, or blooming, common on many LCD displays.

 

To ensure that these models display vibrant colors as intended under the conditions optimal for productivity, both OLED Pro monitors come with detachable self-calibration sensors and monitor hoods. When used with the free-to-download LG Calibration Studio software, the calibration sensor measures the light emitted from the display at times predetermined by the user and automatically makes the necessary adjustments to maintain a high degree of color accuracy and consistency. For even more color and image accuracy, the hood can be attached to prevent distracting reflections and glare from external light sources.

 

Both UltraFine OLED Pro devices offer slim, elegant form factors and are light weight for easy relocation to different rooms and desks. The included stand attaches securely to the rear of the display with a simple One-click mechanism and offers adjustability for height, pivot and tilt without sacrificing stability or style.

 

“Designed with creative professionals in mind, our new UltraFine OLED Pro monitors deliver sheer visual precision with stunning self-lit picture quality and reliable calibration,” said Seo Young-jae, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “The incredible accuracy, wide color gamut and ability to faithfully reproduce both HDR and SDR content make these premium display solutions ideal for professional users working in the film and digital media industries.”

 

The new LG UltraFine OLED Pro monitors will be available in key markets worldwide starting next month.

 

Specifications:

 

 
32BP95E
27BP95E
Display
Display
OLED
OLED
Size
31.5-inch
27-inch
Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 99 percent
Adobe RGB 99 percent
DCI-P3 99 percent
Adobe RGB 99 percent
Contrast Ratio
1,000,000:1
1,000,000:1
HDR
OLED Pixel Dimming HDR
OLED Pixel Dimming HDR
DisplayHDR 400 True Black
DisplayHDR 400 True Black
Response Time
1ms
1ms
Calibration
Self
Calibration
Yes, with LG Calibration Studio
Yes, with LG Calibration Studio
H/W Calibration
Yes
Yes
Accessories
Self Calibration Sensor
Yes
Yes
Monitor Hood
Yes
Yes
Connectivity
InterfaceUSB-C with Power Delivery 90W

USB x1 Upstream

x 3 Downstream

HDMI

Display Port x2

USB-C with Power Delivery 90W
USB x1 Upstreamx3 DownstreamHDMIDisplay Port x2

 

 # # #

