LG Electronics Presents B2B Customer-Tailored Display and Software Solutions at ISE 2026

News Summary:



At ISE 2026, LG Electronics showcases tailored B2B solutions that combine displays with software and AI for business settings such as hotels, control rooms and drive-thrus.

In the K-Culture zone, LG collaborates with leading Korean brands to recreate realistic retail spaces, demonstrating the versatility of the LG Business Cloud platform.

LG introduces the integration of next-generation hardware, including the ultra-high-definition LG MAGNIT and ultra-low-power LG E-Paper.

A spectacular entrance features a 4.2- by 5.6-meter LED tower and hanging transparent mesh (T-Mesh) LED to interpret Korean heritage through modern display technology.

SEOUL, Feb. 3, 2026 — LG Electronics (LG) is unveiling an extensive lineup of tailored B2B solutions at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2026, Europe’s largest display show, taking place in Barcelona, Spain, from February 3-6. Under the theme “Solutions Beyond Displays,” LG will present B2B customers with the opportunity to experience differentiated, customer-focused environments that bring together commercial display products, software solutions and AI technology.

LG’s massive 1,184-square-meter booth showcases a series of industry-focused scenes, from hotels and control rooms to meeting rooms, learning spaces and drive-thrus. In each zone, the commercial display products and solutions are tailored to the specific needs of different sectors.

Hotel Zone: Introduces comprehensive solutions for hospitality settings, aimed at enhancing the guest experience and supporting day-to-day operations for staff.

Control Room Zone: Features “LG Shield,” LG’s integrated security system for operational stability and security.

Learning Zone: Presents interactive education scenarios on the LG CreateBoard, with AI-enabled features that accommodate diverse teaching methods.

Drive-Thru Zone: Showcases high-brightness display solutions engineered for reliable use outdoors despite weather exposure and physical impact.

Immersive K-Retail Experiences Powered by Integrated Software Solutions

LG is introducing an extensive lineup of software solutions using LG Business Cloud, an integrated platform for commercial display operation and management. To put its advanced display technology in context, LG has partnered with Korean brands from multiple sectors, showcasing the excellence of Korean beauty, food and content to global audiences.

Key partners include LG H&H’s luxury skincare brand “THE WHOO,” which has proven its global presence through Royal Beauty Science; Paris Baguette, a global bakery brand operating approximately 3,400 stores in Korea, which has expanded into 15 countries worldwide through strong localization strategies and surpassed 700 global stores; Aurora World, a global character toy & content company, with the latest hit-brand “Palm Pals”; Boksoondoga, a traditional brand pioneering the global expansion of makgeolli; Samyang Foods, the creator of the worldwide “Buldak brand” craze; and the Korea Tourism Organization, captivating global audiences with tourist souvenirs embodying traditional Korean beauty and compelling Korea tourism brand advertisements.

Designed to feel like a visit to real-life retail shops, the exhibition gives visitors a hands-on look at a wide range of LG’s display products, including StanbyME, Smart Monitor Swing, kiosks, Transparent OLED and E-Paper. Software solutions such as LG ConnectedCare, LG SuperSign and LG SoundCast are also featured as key offerings within the LG Business Cloud platform.

Within THE WHOO zone, attendees can experience LG ConnectedCare, which offers a centralized way to manage signage across multiple store locations from a single laptop. It includes energy consumption monitoring and predictive insights, supporting integrated management for large-scale retail operations.

The Paris Baguette zone introduces LG SoundCast, a location-based solution that synchronizes signage with customer smartphone apps via inaudible frequencies for personalized advertisements and guidance. As customers approach signage, the app can show discounts or inventory availability for frequently purchased items, and order details are displayed when pickup customers arrive, enabling staff to provide prompt service.

In the Palm Pals brand shop created with Aurora World, LG SuperSign offers a practical and easy way to create and distribute text and image content for upload to in-store displays. AI content generation helps small businesses to produce high-quality advertising materials at a lower cost.

New Ultra-High-Definition LG MAGNIT and Ultra-Low-Power E-Paper

LG is also unveiling the new ultra-high-definition LG MAGNIT Micro LED signage, expected to launch soon, alongside the LG E-Paper display, a paper-thin option designed for minimal power consumption.

The new LG MAGNIT uses a black coating on the front of the display to deliver vivid, lifelike picture quality. Color remains consistent across its wide viewing angle, while accurate color and brightness reproduction in dark scenes provides a superior visual experience.

The LG MAGNIT’s modular design supports scalability, with LED cabinets that assemble like blocks for simplified installation and easy front-access adjustment of steps between cabinets. Cabinets and controllers can be placed up to 10 kilometers apart,* and fire-retardant materials help slow the spread of fire in emergency situations.

A key capability is Line to Dot (LTD) technology, which improves operational stability. Because conventional LED driver ICs control light sources by line, one faulty pixel can make an entire line appear non-functional. LG’s LTD technology automatically switches control from line to dot, isolating the affected pixel to minimize visual disruption and provide a more comfortable viewing experience.

LG is also introducing the LG E-Paper display, which creates images by moving electrically charged color particles with an electric field. Its paper-like texture and ultra-low-power display allow static images to remain without continuous power input. The slim profile of the E-Paper measures 17.8 millimeters – tapering to 8.6 millimeters at its thinnest point – and weighs around three kilograms, making it ideal for easy mobility and installation across varied commercial environments.

Dynamic Media Facade Where Korean Heritage Meets Display Innovation

At the booth entrance, a massive media facade welcomes visitors through an immersive visual experience. Inspired by the sentiments of Arirang, Korea’s most iconic traditional folk song, the art installation reframes Seoul’s nightscape through a contemporary design language, blending cultural heritage with modern sophistication while conveying LG’s advanced technological leadership.

The three-sided LED tower measures 4.2 by 5.6 meters, with 52.5 meters of transparent mesh (T-Mesh) LED in a lightweight and flexible grid structure that dynamically ascends and descends in a rhythmic visual movement.

“We’re redefining commercial spaces with integrated ecosystems that go beyond hardware,” said Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “By continuing to strengthen our software solutions and technology, we are well-positioned to maintain our leadership in the global commercial display market, allowing us to provide tailored value that drives customers’ business growth.”

To explore LG’s “Solutions Beyond Displays” virtually and schedule a visit, check out LG’s dedicated ISE 2026 website, which offers a preview of the exhibition zones, detailed product information and complimentary registration.

* Long-distance installation of up to 10 kilometers between the product and the controller is enabled through the use of optical fiber cables, which support longer transmission distances.