LG Electronics LED Installation in the New Terminal 3 at Frankfurt Airport

News Summary

LG Electronics has installed large-scale commercial LED display solutions at Frankfurt Airport’s newly opened Terminal 3 in Germany. Located in the terminal’s central Marketplace, the installation enhances digital brand communication in a high-traffic international passenger environment.

The project features two large-format LG LHCB025-YN LED displays in the duty-free area, spanning approximately 115 square meters in total. The displays deliver brilliant, uniform image quality for reliable 24/7 operation and high-impact brand communication.

The installation also incorporates an advanced fire safety concept and complies with key European safety and electromagnetic compatibility standards, including VdS 6024, CE-LVD and CE-EMC Directive.

SEOUL, May 14, 2026 — LG Electronics’ (LG) commercial display products, including its large-scale LED display solutions, have been installed at Terminal 3 of Frankfurt Airport in Frankfurt, Germany. The opening of Terminal 3 marks the completion of one of the most ambitious infrastructure projects in the Frankfurt region, and LG’s LED installation at the heart of the terminal’s central Marketplace sets a new benchmark for digital brand communication in an international passenger environment.

Standing Out in a Competitive Field

LG was selected as the final partner following a rigorous evaluation of several technical solutions for the prominent, security-sensitive Marketplace locations behind the security checkpoint. The decision was driven by LG’s strong image quality, code-compliant safety architecture and seamless fit with the existing media and spatial concept.

Two LG LHCB025-YN LED displays were installed within the duty-free section of the Marketplace, each featuring a resolution of 6,240 × 1,485 pixels. The model delivers sharp, consistent image reproduction even under challenging lighting conditions and is designed for continuous deployment in heavily trafficked areas.

A Comprehensive Fire Safety Concept for Critical Infrastructure

A key differentiator of the Frankfurt installation is its advanced safety design, which incorporates components typically used in safety-critical environments and is designed to help slow the spread of fire in the event of an incident. LG’s solution also complies with VdS 6024, Europe’s fire safety standard for electrical and electronic equipment, as well as CE Low Voltage Directive (CE-LVD) and CE Electromagnetic Compatibility (CE-EMC) Directive, which indicate compliance with safety and electromagnetic compatibility requirements.

Delivered Through Partnership

The Terminal 3 installation was commissioned by Media Frankfurt, which oversees the media concept and commercialization of advertising spaces across Frankfurt Airport. Technical implementation and systems integration were carried out in close collaboration with Ben Hur.

The project brings together the expertise of Fraport, the airport operator; Media Frankfurt, the concept and marketing partner; Ben Hur, the systems integrator; and LG, the technology provider. Through this collaboration, the installation highlights LG’s capability to deliver large-format digital display solutions for complex international airport environments, where image quality, operational stability and regulatory compliance are essential.

Expanding Airport Display Leadership With Scalable, Secure Solutions

Leveraging its differentiated technology and demonstrated ability to execute large-scale projects, LG has secured contracts to provide commercial display solutions to major airports around the globe. Its displays and signage can be seen in major airports across Europe, including in Germany, Italy and Hungary, and in South Korea, the United States, Argentina, Australia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The company plans to further reinforce its leadership in the commercial display market, including the airport sector, by strengthening its customer-tailored solutions across installation, operation and maintenance.

LG is expanding its commercial display lineup with products such as LG MAGNIT, its ultra-high-definition signage solution, while also strengthening the security capabilities of its signage products. Last year, LG applied its proprietary security system, LG Shield, to its standard signage models, the UH5Q and UH7Q. LG Shield is an integrated security system that incorporates LG’s comprehensive security capabilities.

“Airports demand display solutions that can operate reliably around the clock while meeting the highest standards for safety, durability and visual performance,” said Nicolas Min, head of the Information Display Business at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “The Frankfurt Airport Terminal 3 project demonstrates LG’s ability to deliver customer-tailored display solutions for high-traffic commercial environments.”

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