LG Electronics Introduces World’s First Native 1000Hz Full HD Gaming Monitor

News Summary

LG Electronics unveils new LG UltraGear™ model (25G590B), the world’s first Full HD gaming monitor with a native 1000Hz refresh rate.

Designed for competitive gaming, the monitor delivers faster visual confirmation and supports quicker reactions, giving players a decisive edge in FPS titles.

The 24.5-inch display features a screen size widely adopted in esports, along with ergonomic adjustments and a compact design, creating an optimized setup for high-level gameplay.

SEOUL, May 19, 2026 — LG Electronics (LG) today introduced the world’s first Full HD (FHD, 1,920 x 1080) gaming monitor with a native 1000Hz refresh rate*, marking a new step forward in display performance for competitive gaming. Designed with fast-paced titles in mind, the new LG UltraGear™ (model 25G590B) delivers ultra-fast visual response, motion clarity and consistent performance, enabling players to react more quickly and maintain precision in high-speed gameplay.

Engineered specifically for first-person shooter (FPS) games, the 25G590B combines its 1000Hz refresh rate with a 24.5-inch display, the preferred size for esports environments. This configuration helps players track opponents and scan in-game environments efficiently, supporting faster reaction times and more tactical decision making.

World’s First Native 1000Hz FHD Monitor for Enhanced Motion Clarity

With its native 1000Hz refresh rate and FHD resolution, the new LG UltraGear gaming monitor delivers the enhanced smoothness, motion clarity and overall responsiveness that competitive gamers demand. Moving beyond early technology demonstrations, the 25G590B is the first native 1000Hz FHD gaming monitor introduced by a consumer electronics brand. This display provides ultra-fast visual updates, preserving the readability of in-game menus and interfaces while maintaining the crispness of both moving and stationary onscreen objects. The 25G590B is especially well suited to FPS games, where accurate aiming and near-instantaneous visual confirmation are key to victory.

Unlike dual-mode monitors that require players to adjust screen size or resolution settings to reach peak refresh rate, the 25G590B provides native 1000Hz performance in FHD by default. This allows players to train and compete under consistent visual conditions without compromising clarity or performance.

The new UltraGear gaming monitor further enhances visual precision with Motion Blur Reduction Pro – an LG technology that makes fast-moving objects sharper and easier to track. This helps players follow rapid lateral movement with less effort, identify targets more clearly and maintain focus during intense gameplay. The display also features an advanced IPS panel combined with a low-reflection film, delivering consistent color reproduction while reducing glare. These elements work together to enhance visibility and immersion across a wide range of gaming environments.

24.5-Inch Esports-Optimized Design for Competitive Gaming

Featuring a 24.5-inch FHD display, the 25G590B is expertly engineered for competitive gaming environments. This optimized size and design are widely used in esports as it allows gamers to keep key visual elements within their natural field of view, supporting quick situational awareness without the need for excessive eye movement.

The monitor also has a sleek, minimalist stand that pairs an ultra-clean gaming aesthetic with space-saving functionality. The stand’s minimal base footprint helps maximize desktop real estate, granting players an unhindered range of mouse motion. Calibration indicators on the stand allow users to precisely adjust height, swivel and tilt settings, making it easier to replicate preferred configurations across practice and competition setups.

Additional features include the subtle and stylish UltraGear Emblem lighting, which provides customizable ambient illumination and celebrates UltraGear’s iconic design identity.

AI-Powered Features for More Immersive, Focused Gameplay

The 25G590B incorporates on-device gaming AI features designed to boost both immersion and usability. AI Scene Optimization adds visual realism and depth by intelligently adjusting picture settings according to game genre, while AI Sound provides a more authentic spatial audio experience along with clearer in-game communications when used with compatible headsets. These AI-driven capabilities complement the monitor’s ultra-fast performance, contributing to a more responsive and immersive gaming experience.

“This is a defining moment for gaming monitors,” said Lee Choong-hwoan, head of the Display Business at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “By delivering the world’s first native 1000Hz FHD gaming monitor, LG has established a new performance benchmark for competitive gaming.”

LG UltraGear 25G590B is expected to launch in select markets in the second half of 2026, with availability in additional markets to follow throughout the year.

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* Based on publicly available information as of date, among gaming monitors introduced by consumer electronics brands.