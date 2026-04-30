LG Electronics Introduces First UltraGear evo™ Hyper Mini LED 5K Gaming Monitor

News Summary

LG Electronics’ new 5K gaming monitor UltraGear evo™ GM9 (model 27GM950B), powered by Hyper Mini LED technology, delivers ultra-high brightness and features TÜV Rheinland-certified advanced anti-blooming performance.

LG’s Hyper Mini LED architecture features 2,304 local dimming zones, 1.5 times more than conventional Mini LED monitor*, allowing for more precise light control and brighter, sharper visuals with improved contrast.

The 27GM950B has earned TÜV Rheinland’s Anti-Blooming certification for its minimal halo effect. Powered by its advanced technology, the monitor delivers clean, crisp visuals with deep blacks, dynamic contrast.

Featuring 5K AI Upscaling, LG’s new UltraGear evo™ gaming monitor intelligently enhances on-screen content to 5K quality on existing gaming setups without requiring extra GPU performance or upgrades.

SEOUL, Apr. 30, 2026 — LG Electronics (LG) is rolling out its new UltraGear evo™ GM9 5K gaming monitor (model 27GM950B) powered by Hyper Mini LED technology. First unveiled at CES 2026, the 27GM950B reinforces LG’s commitment to delivering high-performance gaming monitors combining next-gen display technology with advanced gaming features.

LG’s latest UltraGear evo™ model meets growing demand for 5K gaming monitors offering precise, dynamic visuals. The 5K resolution (5,120 x 2,880) comes together with the company’s Hyper Mini LED technology to supply greater clarity, depth and realism, making gameplay more immersive and lifelike.

Hyper Mini LED Innovation Unlocks Brighter and Sharper Gaming Visuals and Advanced Anti-Blooming Performance

LG’s Hyper Mini LED technology employs an advanced architecture with numerous local dimming zones to provide precise light control – enabling ultra-high brightness and advanced anti-blooming performance.

Powered by Hyper Mini LED technology, the UltraGear evo™ GM9 boasts VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 certification and peak brightness of 1,250 nits. The new gaming monitor enhances detail and contrast for sharper, dynamic visuals, helping gamers to clearly see critical in-game elements even when the gameplay is at its most intense. Whether it is a graphically demanding AAA title or an action-packed shooter, LG’s new Hyper Mini LED technology elevates the gaming experience. Its robust brightness shines in the moments that matter most – from intense explosion scenes that surge with raw, visceral energy to starry night skies where crisp highlights emerge from deep, inky blacks.

LG’s UltraGear evo™ 5K Hyper Mini LED gaming monitor is engineered to minimize the gap between the panel and the LED backlight. This reduces light leakage and achieves a strong anti-blooming performance, suppressing the visual artifacts that can sometimes impact high-resolution Mini LED displays.

With this refined technology onboard, the 27GM950B has secured TÜV Rheinland’s Anti-Blooming certification which verifies the ability of minimizing the halo effect. Powered by this technology, LG’s Hyper Mini LED monitor delivers clean, crisp visuals with accurate blacks and vivid contrast.

Additionally, LG’s Hyper Mini LED gaming monitor incorporates 2,304 local dimming zones, 1.5 times more than conventional Mini LED monitor*, enabling it to manage light more precisely and achieve greater contrast precision and higher luminance.

AI-Powered Enhancements for More Immersive Gameplay

LG UltraGear evo™ 5K Hyper Mini LED gaming monitor further elevates gaming with its on-device AI solution. Featuring 5K AI Upscaling, the gaming monitor intelligently enhances on-screen content to 5K without users having to upgrade or coax extra GPU performance out of their existing gaming setups. 5K AI Upscaling enables finer detail and sharper definition without added latency for a more immersive gaming experience. AI-powered enhancements such as AI Scene Optimization and AI Sound support clear and balanced image and audio, so gamers can enjoy a higher level of visual and audio refinement when playing.

Dual Mode Flexibility for Speed and Visual Detail

LG’s new Hyper Mini LED gaming monitor incorporates advanced technologies that keep the on-screen action smooth and the gameplay fluid and responsive.

Dual Mode allows users to switch between 5K at 165Hz for cinematic, aesthetic-led games and QHD at 330Hz for competitive play, while both modes offer excellent motion clarity with a 1ms (GtG) response time. The 27GM950B also offers NVIDIA G-SYNC® compatibility and AMD FreeSync™ Premium support, further enhancing the gaming experience by eliminating distracting screen-tearing and flickering.

Advanced Connectivity for Seamless, Versatile Use

LG’s new Hyper Mini LED gaming monitor supports advanced connectivity for gaming and productivity. DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR20) and USB-C with 90W Power Delivery let users transfer high-bandwidth data and power a laptop through a single cable, facilitating quick and effortless switching between connected devices without additional setup.

With Hyper Mini LED technology and 5K resolution, LG’s new UltraGear evo gaming monitor is also a suitable display solution for creators and professionals, offering the exceptional clarity and precision needed for demanding visual tasks.

“Our UltraGear evo™ gaming monitor with Hyper Mini LED technology represents a compelling new option for gamers seeking greater visual precision, clarity and control,” said Lee Choong-hwoan, head of the Display Business at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “Setting a new benchmark for high-resolution gaming, the new UltraGear evo™ features advanced light control that enables gamers to see every detail clearly, keeping them fully immersed in the on-screen action.”

LG UltraGear evo™ 27GM950B, powered by Hyper Mini LED technology, will be available starting from April, with other markets to follow throughout the year.

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* Based on internal comparisons with model 27GR95UM.