LG Electronics Launches Ultra-Low-Power “LG E-Paper Display” for Commercial Spaces

News Summary

LG Electronics unveils its Red Dot Award-winning LG E-Paper Display, designed for diverse commercial environments.

The display comes equipped with an ultra-low-power SoC and a high-capacity 72Wh battery, enabling extended operation that requires power only when updating content.

Designed to emulate the look and feel of paper posters, the display comes in a slim form factor (8.6 millimeters at its thinnest) that facilitates smooth spatial integration.

LG’s proprietary image optimization algorithm maximizes color reproduction for more vivid and natural colors.

This webOS-based signage management solution allows convenient remote management of display settings and content updates while LG SuperSign CMS software facilitates simultaneous content distribution across multiple E-Paper Display units.

SEOUL, May 28, 2026 — LG Electronics (LG) is bolstering its leadership in the commercial display market with the launch of its ultra-low-power “LG E-Paper Display.” The new product, which received a Red Dot Award: Product Design 2026 in recognition of its innovative, user-centric design, will be launched first in South Korea early next month, followed by Europe and U.S. in July.

Core Technology and Ultra-Low-Power Efficiency

The LG E-Paper Display features a 32-inch QHD (2,560 x 1,440) resolution screen with a 16:9 aspect ratio. It leverages electronic ink panel technology, which forms images by moving and positioning electrically charged color particles through an electric field. The display consumes power only when updating on-screen content, significantly lowering energy consumption. Its ability to support dynamic content updates while reducing reliance on printed promotional materials – such as point-of-purchase displays and in-store signage – makes the solution well-suited for commercial indoor spaces, including retail, hospitality and corporate environments.*

Paper-Like Design and Comfortable Viewing Experience

Another standout feature of the LG E-Paper Display is its ability to deliver the texture and feel of a traditional paper poster. Without the need for a backlight, the display blends effortlessly into diverse commercial environments. The product has an overall thickness of 17.8 millimeters – measuring only 8.6 millimeters at its thinnest point – and weighs a mere 3.1 kilograms including the built-in battery, allowing for easy installation and repositioning.

The display delivers a comfortable viewing experience and wide viewing angles – 180 degrees (horizontal) x 180 degrees (vertical) – courtesy of its backlight-free, reflective panel. It also utilizes LG’s proprietary image optimization algorithm to maximize color reproduction for more natural and vivid colors.

Smart Power and Content Management

LG’s innovative new display is designed to enhance operational efficiency. Equipped with a high-capacity 72Wh battery and an ultra-low-power system-on-chip (SoC), it supports extended operation and can be fully charged in approximately three hours using the included charger (when the product is in a powered-off state). The display also supports wireless charging through a detachable magnetic battery.

The Power Management feature further boosts efficiency by automatically controlling LG E-Paper Display’s power usage based on user-defined content schedules, minimizing energy consumption by activating only when updates are needed.

Boasting a B2B-signage-optimized version of webOS – LG’s intuitive smart platform – and built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, the LG E-Paper Display enables convenient remote management. Through LG’s web browser-accessible signage management solution, users can easily monitor device status, adjust settings, perform software updates and replace content.

For flexible and efficient content distribution, the display supports integration with LG SuperSign CMS, the company’s content management solution, enabling users to remotely distribute and schedule single-image content across multiple E-Paper Display units. This optimized operating environment allows the display to run for extended periods depending on the content refresh cycle, helping maximize efficiency and significantly reduce battery charging frequency. It also supports content distribution via USB storage devices or customers’ own CMS servers.

“With its ultra-lightweight, ultra-slim design and groundbreaking ultra-low-power technology, the LG E-Paper Display is a compelling new commercial display solution for B2B customers,” said Nicolas Min, head of the Information Display Business at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company.

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* LG E-Paper Display is designed to operate in indoor spaces at 0 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees Celsius and 30 percent to 70 percent humidity. Installation in direct sunlight is restricted, and warranty does not cover damage caused by window-facing installation.