LG Electronics Elevates Game Day With Launch of Sports Playbook on LG Smart TVs

News Summary

LG Electronics launches LG Sports Playbook, a new service that delivers in-depth sports data, with comprehensive pre-game previews, in-game analytics and post-game breakdowns for sports enthusiasts.

LG Sports Playbook provides real-time match updates, data visualization and tournament tracking, offering detailed insights at a glance.

The new service enables an all-in-one sports experience within LG’s Sports Portal, combining live viewing, key data and analytics to transform LG Smart TVs into a centralized sports hub.

SEOUL, May 27, 2026 — LG Electronics (LG) has launched LG Sports Playbook, a new service for LG Smart TVs that brings in-depth sports data to the big screen at home. Sports Playbook provides real-time data and insights, keeping fans engaged with their favorite sports from the comfort of the living room. The service is now available on LG Apps on LG Smart TVs running webOS 5.0 and above1 and will gradually be featured via LG Sports Portal in the coming weeks.

Sports Playbook offers an engaging experience with features such as:

Live Match Updates : Delivers real-time scores, schedules and league standings directly on the screen, helping fans stay informed without switching between devices.

: Delivers real-time scores, schedules and league standings directly on the screen, helping fans stay informed without switching between devices. Data Visualization and Game Insights : Provides analytics dashboards with head-to-head comparisons and key match data, presenting team or player performance and trends in a clear, visual format.

: Provides analytics dashboards with head-to-head comparisons and key match data, presenting team or player performance and trends in a clear, visual format. Tournament Brackets: Displays easy-to-follow tournament brackets and series progression so users can track postseason developments in one place.

LG Sports Portal offers an all-in-one sports viewing experience with access to live games2, on-demand content and near real-time statistics and data for supported leagues and regions, enabled by the Sports Playbook. Sports Portal also brings free sports channels on LG Channels3 customized by region. In the United States, viewers can watch a diverse range of sports content—including football, hockey and baseball—through the NFL Channel and MLB FAST Channel, as well as NCAA Championships: Powered by LG, all currently accessible via the Sports Portal. In Europe, audiences can view a broad selection of sports programming such as football, tennis, golf and motorsports via FIFA+, Inter 24/7, MTRSRT1, DP World Tour, Talksport and more.

Sports fans can now enjoy a more immersive game experience on LG’s newest ultra-large QNED evo and Micro RGB evo TVs. Designed for arena-scale viewing at home, these latest models deliver expansive screen sizes, vivid picture quality and enhanced contrast that bring fast-moving action to life with greater clarity, helping viewers feel closer to every play, match and moment.

“Our goal is to make LG Smart TVs the true home for sports so fans can stay connected to every moment of the action,” said Chris Jo, head of the webOS Platform Business Center at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “With Sports Playbook, we’re bringing live data, real-time insights and interactive features directly to the big screen at home, creating a more engaging experience that doesn’t rely on additional devices or second screens.”

To learn more about LG Sports Playbook and how LG is redefining the sports viewing experience, visit LG.com.

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1 Available on LG Smart TVs and Smart Monitors running webOS 5.0 and above in 51 countries and regions: the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, the U.K., Serbia, the Philippines, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Australia and New Zealand. Supported leagues and features may vary by model, platform version and country. Information and supported league coverage are provided in accordance with active tournament schedules and may change as competitions begin and conclude.

2 Access to live games and on-demand content depends on service availability in specific markets; where available, they can be accessed through supported third-party services/channels, some of which may require subscription.

3 Sports content availability on LG Channels varies by country and is subject to change. LG Sports Playbook does not integrate data from LG Channels.