LG Gallery+ Presents Digital Artwork From Sedition, Including Select Exclusive Pieces

News Summary:

LG Gallery+ now offers over 300 digital artworks curated by Sedition, including a number of Gallery+ exclusives.

With more than a decade of experience in digital art, Sedition provides works by some of the world’s most celebrated contemporary artists.

LG’s partnership with Sedition brings a broader and more diverse range of artwork to Gallery+, allowing LG Smart TV users to enrich their living spaces with visual and video art that reflects their personal style or mood.

SEOUL, Feb. 10, 2026 — LG Electronics (LG) has partnered with Sedition, the pioneering platform for digital art, to bring inspiring contemporary artworks to LG Gallery+.1 A premium visual curation service for LG Smart TVs, the LG Gallery+ subscription service offers a vast library of content – including video-format works – for a dynamic and immersive art experience at home, enabling users to express their personal style through their displays. The partnership reflects LG’s continuing commitment to extending and enhancing the home entertainment experience.

Sedition works directly with leading contemporary artists and cultural institutions to publish artworks designed specifically for screens. Through its curated program, Sedition brings together a wide range of digital practices – including photography, moving image and technology-led art – thoughtfully adapted for high-quality display on screens. This approach aligns with LG Gallery+’s vision of transforming the TV into a refined digital canvas for the modern home.

Sedition on Gallery+ presents LG Smart TV owners with a curated selection of over 300 digital artworks, expanding both the volume and variety of contemporary art available on LG’s advanced TVs. With more than a decade of experience presenting digital artworks, Sedition introduces LG users to works by internationally recognized artists, now reimagined for immersive in-home viewing through LG Gallery+.

Notably, Sedition on Gallery+ includes an exclusive collection2 featuring works by six innovative artists. Among them is SARES, a rising figure in the digital art scene whose creations blend classical aesthetics with cutting-edge technology. His Gallery+ exclusive series, Vertigo, captures instances of intense change through a beautiful blend of generative AI art, biometric data and complex mathematical structures.

The collection also features work by Diego Castro (M.O.N.O.M.O), a CGI and AI artist known for his futuristic, bio-focused digital creations. His Synthesized Nature series – digital sculptures exploring the threshold between the technological realm and the organic world – invites viewers to experience light, form and rhythm as living presences.

Additionally, the exclusive Sedition collection for LG Gallery+ includes works by Mat Collishaw – one of the most influential figures in British contemporary art – such as Burning Flower and The End of Innocence. Select works by Turner Prize-winning artist Mark Titchner are also available, including The World Isn’t Working, which employs an “angelic” window pattern to deliver a pragmatic, unsentimental condemnation of humanity’s collective shortcomings.

Another Gallery+ exclusive, Figures of Light by StudioScheele, explores the interplay of light and dance via four absorbing video artworks that merge elements of classical ballet with advanced digital technology. The collection further includes work by Lindsay Kokoska, founder of Infinite Mantra Art Studio, whose art leverages modern digital processes and surreal imagery to explore elements such as consciousness, meditation and other dimensions.

Powered by LG’s award-winning webOS platform, LG Gallery+ offers access to over 5,000 artworks – ranging from fine art to cinematic scenes and game visuals – empowering users to transform their TVs into dynamic digital canvases. LG Gallery+ can also elevate the ambiance of the space with mood-appropriate background music, allowing users to choose from curated tracks or stream personal playlists via Bluetooth.

“Sedition on LG Gallery+ delivers a compelling, curated digital art experience complete with exclusive artworks that can’t be found on any other platform,” said Dyl Blaquiere, Sedition´s CEO. “Our collaboration with LG provides a wonderful opportunity for artists to reach new audiences and gives LG Smart TV users a new way to enjoy and engage with the very best of contemporary art.”

“LG Gallery+ embodies our vision for the future of home displays – a space where technology, art and personal expression seamlessly converge,” said Chris Jo, head of the webOS Platform Business Center at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “At the heart of LG Gallery+ are our partnerships with leading companies and visionary artists, allowing users to curate existing collections or create their own through our integrated features. Sedition is uniquely well-positioned to help bring the vision of transforming the TV into a living canvas that celebrates both innovation and an individual’s lifestyle.”

With its ever-expanding art collection, LG Gallery+ continues to bring artistic inspiration and enjoyment to living spaces around the world. Visit LG Newsroom for the latest news and updates.

1 Available on LG Smart TVs running webOS 25 and above, including older TV models with webOS 25 upgrade.

2 Access to Sedition artworks available exclusively on the LG Gallery+ subscription service is offered in 28 countries: Korea, US, UK, Australia, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Iceland.