LG Electronics Launches 2026 Micro and Mini RGB evo, Advancing High-Purity Color in Premium LCDs

News Summary

LG Electronics unveils its 2026 LG Micro RGB evo AI and LG Mini RGB evo AI TVs, delivering high‑purity color validated by TÜV Rheinland’s High Purity RGB Spectrum Display certification.

Micro RGB evo, the flagship model and a CES 2026 Innovation Award honoree, features proprietary Micro RGB technology and Triple 100 Percent Color Coverage, powered by LG’s α11 AI Processor Gen3 built on the company’s OLED legacy.

Mini RGB evo expands high‑purity RGB to more premium LCD TVs with Double 100 Percent Color Coverage and enhanced AI picture processing.

Big-screen entertainment and gaming are enhanced with Motion Booster 330, supporting refresh rates of up to 330Hz for smoother motion, along with 4K 120Hz HDR cloud gaming via GeForce NOW.

The AI TV experience delivers personalized content and intuitive interaction, with the AI Magic Remote acting as an AI TV companion supporting 24 languages for voice control, while LG Shield protects user data.

SEOUL, June 5, 2026 — LG Electronics (LG) is rolling out its 2026 LG Micro RGB evo AI and LG Mini RGB evo AI TVs, designed to elevate the viewing experience with vivid, lifelike color precision. Built on AI picture processing from LG’s OLED TVs, the new models improve the clarity and separation of red, green and blue spectrums, delivering high-purity color that appears more natural on screen.

Validated by TÜV Rheinland’s High Purity RGB Spectrum Display certification, both LG Micro RGB evo and LG Mini RGB evo demonstrate LG’s ability to distinctly reproduce red, green and blue, achieving more pure colors for clearer images.

At the core of this capability is LG’s AI processor. Drawing on more than 13 years of OLED innovation, the processor refines how images are interpreted and rendered, helping color, contrast and detail work together with greater precision.

LG Micro RGB evo: The Most Premium Highest‑Purity RGB TV

Built on LG’s proprietary Micro RGB technology, Micro RGB evo delivers LG’s most advanced level of highest-purity color. It also achieves Intertek’s Triple 100 Percent Color Coverage1 across the BT.2020, DCI‑P3 and Adobe RGB color spaces. This certification underscores accurate reproduction across key color standards used in broadcast, cinema and creative content.

The model employs the α (Alpha) 11 AI Processor Gen3, LG’s most advanced processor also used in the company’s OLED TVs. Powered by the Dual AI Engine, the processor simultaneously analyzes texture and sharpness to produce a more cohesive image.

With Precision Color Enhancer, Micro RGB evo maintains the highest purity of each primary purity while enabling precise color for refined gradation and more natural transitions. Micro Dimming Ultra further enhances contrast by precisely controlling brightness across thousands of zones, revealing detail in both dark and light scenes.

LG Mini RGB evo: Expanding High‑Purity RGB Across More Viewing Experiences

Mini RGB evo2 brings LG’s high-purity color innovation using a proprietary Tandem LED technology, which stacks multiple RGB color layers. This maintains clarity and consistency across content, extending the experience across a broader range of premium LCD TVs.

Mini RGB evo achieves Intertek’s Double 100 Percent Color Coverage3 across DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB color spaces, reflecting an evolution from conventional LED TVs and bringing enhanced color performance to more viewing preferences.

Powered by LG’s Alpha 8 AI Processor Gen3 with enhanced NPU performance4, Mini RGB evo analyzes and optimizes color, contrast and detail. Paired with Precision Dimming, it improves overall image clarity while supporting a stable, immersive viewing experience.

2026 LG Micro and Mini RGB evo At a Glance

LG Micro RGB evo AI (MRGB95): Flagship model featuring proprietary Micro RGB technology, delivering LG’s highest-purity RGB spectrum with Triple 100 Percent Color Coverage and precise AI picture processing on screens up to 100 inches. It is recognized with a CES 2026 Innovation Award.

Flagship model featuring proprietary Micro RGB technology, delivering LG’s highest-purity RGB spectrum with Triple 100 Percent Color Coverage and precise AI picture processing on screens up to 100 inches. It is recognized with a CES 2026 Innovation Award. LG Mini RGB evo AI (MRGB9M): Premium RGB LCD TV that offers high‑purity RGB with Double 100 Percent Color Coverage. It is powered by advanced AI picture processing and certified by TÜV Rheinland for wireless connectivity 5 enabling visually lossless 4K picture transmission.

Premium RGB LCD TV that offers high‑purity RGB with Double 100 Percent Color Coverage. It is powered by advanced AI picture processing and certified by TÜV Rheinland for wireless connectivity enabling visually lossless 4K picture transmission. LG Mini RGB evo AI (MRGB85): Expands LG’s high‑purity RGB and achieves Double 100 Percent Color Coverage. Its enhanced AI picture processing delivers consistent color, improved clarity and a more immersive viewing experience.

Big Screen Entertainment With Immersive Performance and Sound

LG’s Micro and Mini RGB evo TVs are designed for immersive at-home entertainment, with Micro RGB evo further enhancing the experience on ultra‑large screens. With the crisp details and deep contrast of Dolby Vision and the transformative, spatial audio technology of Dolby Atmos, it brings viewers closer than ever to their favorite movies, shows, games and more.

When paired with LG Sound Suite AI,6 Micro and Mini RGB evos deliver an intelligently optimized immersive audio experience with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect. The compatible LG TVs serve as the center of a flexible wireless speaker setup that delivers the immersive sound experience of Dolby Atmos without complex calibration or fixed speaker locations for easy fit in any room layout.

For gaming, Motion Booster 3307 delivers refresh rates of up to 330Hz for smoother motion and clearer visuals in fast-paced scenes. Support for VRR and AMD FreeSync Premium help reduce screen tearing and latency for more responsive gameplay. As the world’s first LCD TVs to support 4K 120Hz HDR cloud gaming via GeForce NOW,8 LG’s Micro and Mini RGB evo TVs provide low‑latency gaming without the need for a dedicated console or PC.

AI‑Powered Personalization and Built-In Security With LG Shield

Micro and Mini RGB evo TVs also offer a personalized viewing experience with the webOS 26 Smart AI TV platform and advanced AI features. AI Voice ID recognizes individual users to tailor the My Page home screen, while Multi‑AI capabilities, integrating Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot, allow users to vocalize questions and receive tailored responses. AI Concierge further enhances usability by suggesting relevant content and features based on on‑screen activity.

The AI Magic Remote provides an intuitive way to access these features. With motion control for point‑and‑click navigation and a dedicated AI button for voice interaction, users can simply speak in one of 24 supported languages to instantly access personalized content and settings.

LG Shield protects the webOS ecosystem with advanced encryption, safeguarding user data and reinforcing privacy across the TV experience. This technology earned a CES 2026 Innovation Award Honoree in Cybersecurity.

LG is rolling out its 2026 Micro and Mini RGB evo globally in phases, with market availability varying by region.

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1 Applies to MRGB95 models. Measured to IDMS v1.2 clause 5.18.

2 Unlike “Micro” RGB TVs, “Mini” RGB TVs do not include R chip LEDs, nor do their chips operate independently.

3 Applies to MRGB9M and MRGB85 models. Measured to IDMS v1.2 clause 5.18.

4 NPU performance improved by 5.0 times compared to α8 Gen2.

5 Visually lossless, based on TÜV Rheinland certification test conditions and measurement results may vary depending on connection status.

6 For LG Sound Suite connection, a 5GHz supported router is required.

7 Applies to MRGB95 models. Motion Booster330 delivers up to 330Hz refresh rate at optimized Full HD resolution for ultra-smooth gameplay.

8 Applies to MRGB95 and MRGB9M models. GeForce NOW availability may vary by country.