LG’S NEWEST MINIMALIST NOTEBOOK DELIVERS SUPERVIEW WITH SLIM BEZEL AND LATEST IPS DISPLAY

SEOUL, Aug. 10, 2011 –- LG Electronics (LG) today introduced the LG P220, a new premium notebook offering a superb viewing experience in a sleek, compact, lightweight body. With a three-sided Real Slim Bezel and advanced IPS (in-plane switching) display allowing for vibrant images at any angle, the LG P220 delivers brilliant, 12.5-inch widescreen viewing in a package the size of an 11.6-inch notebook.

“Notebook design has hit a crossroad where users want bigger screens but aren’t willing to sacrifice portability or keyboard comfort,” said J.J. Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of LG Electronics PC Business Unit. “Other 12-inch notebooks just haven’t achieved such an effective balance between compact body and wide screen. Through its narrow bezel and a wider, higher quality viewing angles, the LG P220 achieves new levels of notebook satisfaction, by offering wide screen viewing on a compact device without any sacrifices in performance and mobility”

Incomparable SuperView with Real Slim Bezel and Advanced IPS Display

With SuperView, LG’s premium display package, the LG P220 sets new standards in displays with a viewing experience unrivalled on any 12-inch class notebook. The enhanced Real Slim Bezel on the left, right and top sides of the screen allows the LG P220 to showcase a 12.5-inch screen in 11.6-inch compact body.

The LG P220’s IPS display ensures a wider viewing angle so users can enjoy brilliant, sharp images regardless of the angle of view. The LG P220’s picture quality remains consistently excellent with no color distortion from any angle within a 178 degree viewing arc. Compared with competing models in the same class, LG’s IPS display increases color shift angles by up to 60 percent so multiple users can watch the screen together without any loss in image quality.

Minimalist Form Factor, Uncompromising Mobility

Inspired by the design heritage of its predecessor, the iF Design Award-winning LG P210, the LG P220 blends minimalist design with a clean and modern look. The LG P220’s sleek and neat exterior comes in three enticing colors – White Pearl, Pink Pearl, and Blue Pearl – letting owners add a personal touch to this stylish unit.

With a body as light as conventional 10-inch netbooks but 30 percent slimmer, the LG P220 is the perfect companion for the working professional who also enjoys a bit of multimedia on the side. Tipping the scales at just 1.3kg with depth of 20.9mm, the LG P220 is as portable as any 12-inch notebook on the market today.

Mighty Performance that Lasts

Thanks to its second-generation Intel® Core™ i5 processor, users can work or play 30 percent faster and with graphics that are three times sharper than on notebooks equipped with the previous generation Intel® CoreTM i5 processor. Users can wirelessly share videos, photos, and music with other DLNA-enabled devices through built-in content sharing software. What’s more, optimized power handling allows for the viewing of three full-length movies consecutively on one charge.

The LG P220 notebook will be available in Korea starting this month followed by European markets soon after.