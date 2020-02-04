Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Statement Regarding LG Electronics’ Participation in Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020

Statements 05/02/2020

Statement Regarding LG Electronics’ Participation in Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 5, 2020 — LG Electronics is closely monitoring the situation related to the novel coronavirus outbreak, which was recently declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization as the virus continues to spread outside China.

 

 

With the safety of its employees, partners and customers foremost in mind, LG has decided to withdraw from exhibiting and participating in MWC 2020 later this month in Barcelona, Spain.

 

 

This decision removes the risk of exposing hundreds of LG employees to international travel which has already become more restrictive as the virus continues to spread across borders.

 

 

In lieu of its participation in MWC, LG will be holding separate events in the near future to announce its 2020 mobile products.

 

 

LG Electronics thanks its supporters and the public for their understanding during these difficult and challenging times.

#2020
