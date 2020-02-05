Statement Regarding LG Electronics’ Withdrawal From Integrated Systems Europe (Ise) 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 6, 2020 — Following the World Health Organization’s declaration last week the coronavirus outbreak constituted a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), LG Electronics regrets that it will be withdrawing from Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2020 scheduled for Amsterdam.

LG regrets having to make this difficult decision but the safety of its employees and customers continues to be its number one priority. With the WHO recommending that individuals “promote social distancing,” LG management believes that the most responsible decision is to avoid participating in large public events until the situation stabilizes.

Related meetings and discussions will be rescheduled locally in more private settings. LG Electronics appreciates the support from its business partners and customers for their understanding.