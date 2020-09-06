Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Wing Confirmed to Take Flight as First Explorer Project Device

Statements 06/09/2020

LG Wing Confirmed to Take Flight as First Explorer Project Device

LG Electronics (LG) confirms LG WING will be the first product to be launched under the Explorer Project, LG’s new mobile category aimed at discovering new ways to interact with mobile devices, focusing on the evolving and ever-changing needs of today’s consumers and challenging established user norms. LG’s boldest, newest smartphone will deliver a new and different form factor and mobile experience that would be impossible to create with conventional smartphones.

 

 

LG WING will be unveiled September 14 at 10:00 (EDT) on LG Mobile’s official YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/LGMobile) and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/LGMobile).

#2020
