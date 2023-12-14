Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG and Cybellum to Introduce Cybersecurity Management System Cockpit at CES 2024

Vehicle Solution 14/12/2023

Leveraging Cybellum’s Expertise in Digital Security, the New Platform
Automatically Monitors and Protects Vehicles from Cybersecurity Threats

An illustration of a car and an overlap of the words CSMS Cockpit with five different headlines

SEOUL, Dec. 14, 2023 — LG Electronics (LG) and Cybellum will be introducing its Cyber Security Management System (CSMS) Cockpit platform to automotive OEMs at CES 2024. Designed in a collaborative effort between LG and Cybellum, the automotive cybersecurity company acquired by LG in 2021, the CSMS Cockpit platform monitors and maintains vehicle cybersecurity. The sophisticated solution streamlines cyber-assurance and incident response tasks for OEMs, ensuring vehicles remain digitally secure and fully compliant with evolving cybersecurity regulations.
 

An area of growing importance, automotive cybersecurity is set to take center stage in the mobility sector as WP.29 UNECE R155 cybersecurity regulations continue to come into effect. From July 2024, all vehicles produced by OEMs must meet the newly established suite of cybersecurity standards to obtain type approval, which is a prerequisite for selling vehicles in 54 countries, including EU member states, the UK, Japan and South Korea. Supporting OEMs to comply with the coming changes, LG and Cybellum’s CSMS Cockpit is a complete platform that addresses the many challenges of automotive cybersecurity management.
 

The CSMS Cockpit platform swiftly identifies security vulnerabilities, proactively monitoring and taking preventive measures to negate potential threats. LG and Cybellum’s solution can thoroughly analyze vehicle components over the course of its lifespan (approximately 20 years), generating and managing a comprehensive database spanning development and real-world usage. Automatically addressing security concerns and tracking response efficacy, the platform enables real-time risk detection and inspection protocols for individual components. The CSMS Cockpit serves as a control center for product security – from monitoring to management – allowing automakers to promptly assess and address any component-related security threats. In addition, it actively evaluates newly-identified threats and their possible impact on manufacturers’ parts, enhancing overall security reliability.
 

“The CSMS Cockpit, a product of our collective expertise, will empower automotive OEMs to navigate the complexities of cybersecurity management with unprecedented efficiency and effectiveness,” said Slava Bronfman, CEO of Cybellum. “We are confident that this groundbreaking platform will set a new benchmark for cybersecurity excellence, shaping the future of secure connected vehicles.”
 

“LG’s automotive component development experience and Cybellum’s automotive security expertise come together in the CSMS Cockpit, a solution that will help automakers deliver the standard of cybersecurity required both now and in the future,” said Eun Seok-hyun, president of LG Vehicle component Solutions Company. “We recognize the growing importance of auto cybersecurity, and are committed to providing platforms and technologies that support data integrity and vehicle safety in an increasingly digital environment.”

 

# # #

#2023 #CES 2024
Back to List

Related Content

LG Showcases Future of Mobility With AI-Powered In-Vehicle Solutions at CES 2026
Vehicle Solution

LG Showcases Future of Mobility With AI-Powered In-Vehicle Solutions at CES 2026

Learn More
LG to Showcase Next-Generation Mobility Technology Powered by Generative AI at CES 2026
Vehicle Solution

LG to Showcase Next-Generation Mobility Technology Powered by Generative AI at CES 2026

Learn More
LG Accelerates SDV Ecosystem Expansion by Hosting Eclipse SDV Community Meetup
Vehicle Solution

LG Accelerates SDV Ecosystem Expansion by Hosting Eclipse SDV Community Meetup

Learn More