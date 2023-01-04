Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Announces Technical Collaboration With Magna for the Future of Mobility

Vehicle Solution 04/01/2023

LG and Magna to Develop Next Generation Autonomous Driving-Infotainment Solution Proof of Concept

An image of a car on a freeway with LG and Magna logos overlapping

SEOUL, Jan. 4, 2023 —  LG Electronics (LG) announced a technical collaboration with Magna, a global mobility technology company and one of the largest suppliers in the automotive space. The two companies have signed an agreement to develop a proof of concept for an automated driving-infotainment solution, aimed at providing differentiated customer experiences and enabling readiness for the future of mobility.

 

Under the agreement, LG and Magna will explore the technical feasibility of integrating LG’s infotainment capabilities with Magna’s Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and automated driving technologies.

 

LG Vehicle component Solutions (VS) Company is recognized as a leader of In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) capabilities in the automobile industry. In anticipation for the car of the future, LG VS Company has been proactively exploring its portfolio of future products and technologies.

 

This concept will focus on creating executable IVI-ADAS solutions to better meet carmakers’ vehicle programs. Both LG and Magna plan to introduce this concept to global automakers during CES 2023.

 

“We are excited to work with Magna, now in the automated driving sector, to develop a proof of concept that could bring value expanding beyond our cockpit domain,” said Eun Seok-hyun, president of LG VS Company. “We plan to work closely together to demonstrate potential ADAS innovations that could help automakers address some of their toughest challenges.”

 

This collaboration follows a successful joint venture LG and Magna announced in July 2021 called LG Magna e-Powertrain Co., Ltd, to manufacture e-motor, inverters and on board chargers as well as related e-drive systems to support the growing global shift toward vehicle for certain automakers.

 

# # #

#2023
Back to List

Related Content

LG Showcases Future of Mobility With AI-Powered In-Vehicle Solutions at CES 2026
Vehicle Solution

LG Showcases Future of Mobility With AI-Powered In-Vehicle Solutions at CES 2026

Learn More
LG to Showcase Next-Generation Mobility Technology Powered by Generative AI at CES 2026
Vehicle Solution

LG to Showcase Next-Generation Mobility Technology Powered by Generative AI at CES 2026

Learn More
LG Accelerates SDV Ecosystem Expansion by Hosting Eclipse SDV Community Meetup
Vehicle Solution

LG Accelerates SDV Ecosystem Expansion by Hosting Eclipse SDV Community Meetup

Learn More