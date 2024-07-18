LG Launches Disney+ on its Content Platform in Select Vehicles

SEOUL, July 19, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) is welcoming Disney+ to the LG Automotive Content Platform powered by webOS (LG ACP powered by webOS), further expanding the outstanding range of viewing options available on its innovative in-car infotainment solution. Featuring premier entertainment properties, Disney+ adds a new dimension to LG’s industry-leading ACP.

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and general entertainment content brand, Star. Disney+ offers an extensive library of beloved classics and an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including hit Korean originals such as Moving, Big Bet, The Worst of Evil and A Shop for Killers. Subscribers can enjoy some of the greatest franchises such as Disney’s Frozen, The Avengers, Star Wars, Inside Out and Toy Story, long-standing drama series including Grey’s Anatomy and Criminal Minds as well as recent releases such as FX’s Shogun, Star Wars: The Acolyte, The First Slam Dunk, The Kardashians and more.

Designed to deliver seamless in-car experiences, LG ACP powered by webOS provides intuitive access to essential information and services, and popular apps including Netflix, YouTube, TikTok, Baby Shark World for Kids, Stingray Karaoke, Play.Works, LG Channels, El Dorado and Gold Tower Defence.* With the addition of Disney+, LG’s in-vehicle infotainment solution now gives passengers an even wider range of high-quality content to choose from during their journeys.

“Disney+ enriches and enlarges the lineup of premium content services accessible on LG’s automotive content platform,” said Eun Seok-hyun, president of LG Vehicle component Solutions Company. “In addition to expanding the content ecosystem on LG ACP powered by webOS, we will continue to introduce unique software solutions that enhance the in-car experience in exciting, new ways.”

The Disney+ app for LG ACP powered by webOS is now available in South Korea and is scheduled to roll out globally. A subscription is required to access Disney+ in vehicle.

* Apps available on LG ACP powered by webOS may vary by region. The availability of apps may be subject to change or discontinuation.