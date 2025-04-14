Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Recognized as 2024 Supplier of the Year By General Motors

Vehicle Solution 14/04/2025

Company Recognized for Innovation Excellence at GM’s
33rd Annual Supplier of the Year Award

Representatives from LG Vehicle Solutions, including Eun Seok-hyun (President, LG VS Company) and Brad Oh (President, LG VS USA), are pictured with GM executives alongside the 33rd annual GM Supplier of the Year award.

SEOUL, April 14, 2025 —LG Electronics (LG), a mobility sector technology leader, has been honored at General Motors’ (GM) 33rd annual Supplier of the Year event in Arizona, USA, earning the coveted title of “Creativity Team Award” for redefining in-vehicle entertainment and connectivity.

 

“This latest recognition from GM serves as a testament to our commitment to developing and reliably supplying innovative automotive solutions,” said Eun Seok-hyun, president of the LG Vehicle Solution Company. “We look forward to strengthening our partnership as we continue to push the boundaries of automotive technology.”

 

GM’s Supplier of the Year awards recognizes global suppliers for their execution across key categories like safety, innovation and resilience. A global cross-functional team makes award selections based not only on an organization’s performance across 2024, but also their alignment to GM’s core values and ambitious goals.

 

“For more than 30 years, General Motors has recognized the company’s top global suppliers at our annual event, spotlighting their innovation and resiliency through even the most challenging circumstances,” said Jeff Morrison, global chief procurement officer at GM. “Together, we’re helping bring advanced technology and the industry’s broadest portfolio of vehicles to market for GM customers.”

 

LG has been a trusted partner to GM since 2006. The company was first recognized at GM’s Supplier of the Year Award in 2014 and has now been honored by GM on seven separate occasions. This achievement highlights LG’s ability to consistently develop and deliver cutting-edge solutions. In 2016, 2022 and 2023, LG received GM’s Overdrive Award, an accolade reserved for suppliers that have made exceptional contributions within the framework of GM’s Global Purchasing & Supply Chain operations. Additionally, in 2017 and 2020, LG earned the Innovation Award for its successful efforts to enhance vehicle performance and the customer experience.

 

In addition to the Supplier of the Year Award, LG earned recognition for its outstanding achievements in customer care & aftersales parts supply, securing the On-Time Shipping (OTS) Award for three consecutive years starting in 2023. From 2022 to 2024, LG consistently maintained an impressive OTS rate of 99 percent for parts supplied to GM North America, earning the esteemed Gold Award. Furthermore, in April 2024, LG achieved a flawless OTS rate of 100 percent for service parts delivered to GM Korea and GM Brazil throughout 2023, earning the coveted Platinum Award, GM’s highest accolade for supplier performance.

 

This year, 92 suppliers across 12 countries made GM’s 2024 Supplier of the Year list. For more information, visit

news.gm.com.

 

###

#2025
Back to List

Related Content

LG Showcases Future of Mobility With AI-Powered In-Vehicle Solutions at CES 2026
Vehicle Solution

LG Showcases Future of Mobility With AI-Powered In-Vehicle Solutions at CES 2026

Learn More
LG to Showcase Next-Generation Mobility Technology Powered by Generative AI at CES 2026
Vehicle Solution

LG to Showcase Next-Generation Mobility Technology Powered by Generative AI at CES 2026

Learn More
LG Accelerates SDV Ecosystem Expansion by Hosting Eclipse SDV Community Meetup
Vehicle Solution

LG Accelerates SDV Ecosystem Expansion by Hosting Eclipse SDV Community Meetup

Learn More