Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG SHOWCASES ITS LATEST TECHNOLOGIES IN SMART CAR OF THE FUTURE

Vehicle Solution 03/03/2015

LG’s Products Featured in Italdesign Giugiaro’s Gea Concept Car

at Geneva International Motor Show

LG SHOWCASES ITS LATEST TECHNOLOGIES IN SMART CAR OF THE FUTURE

SEOUL, Mar. 3, 2015 — LG Electronics (LG) is showcasing its various automotive products at the 85th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland from March 3-15. In collaboration with top automotive design studio Italdesign Giugiaro, LG has contributed several of its products and technologies for the Gea concept car.

 

LG has supplied all in-car displays for the Gea. A 12.3-inch full HD IPS display, which handles instrument control and displays other information, is located at the center and on the passenger side of the car. In addition, there is a 6-inch curved HD Plastic OLED (P-OLED) display in the front and rear console.

 

LG’s technology is not limited to the inside as the company’s Surface Illumination (SI) LED technology decorates the tail lamp. Also, there are three rear cameras replacing conventional mirrors which can be seen only when they are being used.

 

The Gea is also compatible with LG’s latest smartwatch, the LG Watch Urbane LTE, which was newly introduced at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2015 in Barcelona. Through an exclusive app, the LG Watch Urbane LTE can get feeds and other information from the car, as well as be used to open and close the car’s door.

 

“I believe this collaboration is very meaningful for LG,” said Woo-jong Lee, president and CEO of LG Electronics Vehicle Components Company. “While cooperating with a firm as globally known as Italdesign Giugiaro, the partnership will definitely help LG to better understand smart cars, which will become more and more important market in the future.”

 

# # #

#2015
Back to List

Related Content

LG Showcases Future of Mobility With AI-Powered In-Vehicle Solutions at CES 2026
Vehicle Solution

LG Showcases Future of Mobility With AI-Powered In-Vehicle Solutions at CES 2026

Learn More
LG to Showcase Next-Generation Mobility Technology Powered by Generative AI at CES 2026
Vehicle Solution

LG to Showcase Next-Generation Mobility Technology Powered by Generative AI at CES 2026

Learn More
LG Accelerates SDV Ecosystem Expansion by Hosting Eclipse SDV Community Meetup
Vehicle Solution

LG Accelerates SDV Ecosystem Expansion by Hosting Eclipse SDV Community Meetup

Learn More