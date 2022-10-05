LG Signs MOU to Bring Enhanced Cybersecurity to Connected Vehicles

SEOUL, Oct. 5, 2022 — LG Electronics (LG) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with LG Uplus, a South Korean mobile network operator, and CryptoLab, a South Korea-based cryptographic company specializing in post-quantum cryptography (PQC) technology. Under the agreement, the three parties will work together to develop PQC technology for enhanced automotive cybersecurity.

With the growing number of connected cars being made, the demand for cybersecurity solutions that can protect vehicle systems and passengers’ personal information continues to rise. PQC, also known as quantum-resistant cryptography, is a new technology that is replacing the public-key cryptographic system currently used in the quantum computing environment. The technology has been widely adopted in software-focused industries, including telecommunications, data and application security services.

Working collaboratively with its fellow MOU signatories, LG plans to proactively apply PQC technology to its in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems, providing increased electronic security to its global automaker partners.

Through the new agreement, LG will secure a next-generation cryptographic system that will help to significantly upgrade automotive security. Ultimately, the company aims to create a more secure connected vehicle environment, encompassing key areas such as over-the-air (OTA) updates, point-of-interest (POI) services and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) services.

“In the automobile industry, the importance of cybersecurity continues to increase,” said Eun Seok-hyun, president of the LG Vehicle component Solutions (VS) Company. “This is why it is critical for us to secure core digital security technologies and apply them to our hardware- and software-based solutions for vehicles. As a leader in the vehicle components market and a trusted future mobility partner, LG is committed to making connected vehicles as safe and secure as possible.”

