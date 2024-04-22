LG Takes Center Stage at 37th International Electric Vehicle Symposium and Exhibition

SEOUL, April 23, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG), a respected mobility sector innovator, is participating in the 37th Electric Vehicle Symposium & Exhibition (EVS) at COEX in Seoul, South Korea, from April 23–26. Hosted by the World Electric Vehicle Association (WEVA), EVS has a proud 55-year history and continues to attract top manufacturers, academics and thought leaders from around the globe. At EVS37, themed ‘Electric Waves to Future Mobility,’ LG will showcase its latest electric vehicle (EV) technologies and solutions, including batteries, charging systems and EV components.

This year’s event will play host to more than 600 booths, with an anticipated attendance of more than 1,500 EV experts and approximately 250 companies. LG Electronics, in conjunction with its sister companies LG Energy Solution, LG Innotek and LG Display, is presenting an array of cutting-edge technologies across key areas of innovation. These range from core EV parts and systems to safe and efficient batteries and chargers. With its diverse portfolio of interrelated and complementary solutions, LG aims to play a significant role in driving the future of mobility.

Visitors to LG’s booth at EVS37 will have the opportunity to see the company’s premium in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) system. Employing plastic-OLED (P-OLED) display technology, LG’s system seamlessly unites three displays – an instrument panel, center information display (CID) and co-driver display (CDD) – to create a futuristic and elegantly curved panoramic screen. The much-in-demand system, which also incorporates LG’s exclusive curved glass molding, surface treatment and display bonding technologies, can already be found in a premium EV model from one of world’s top automakers.

LG is also introducing its Automotive Content Platform (ACP) powered by webOS. Designed to elevate the in-vehicle experience, the new platform enables front and backseat passengers to enjoy high-quality video, game and music content while travelling to their destination. Based on the acclaimed webOS platform for LG Smart TV and tailored for in-vehicle use, the ACP powered by webOS offers easy access to a variety of popular OTT apps as well as convenient control and personalized content recommendations. Launched at the end of last year, the LG ACP was initially integrated into Hyundai Motor and Kia’s new Genesis GV80 and GV80 Coupe.

LG Magna e-Powertrain, a joint venture between LG and Magna, is showcasing its innovative products to the public for the first time at EVS37. Among its offerings are an 800V high-speed hairpin motor capable of producing a 250kW output, an 800V SiC inverter that controls motor with electric energy from the battery and an 800V IPGM drive system integrating a motor, inverter and gearbox.

As part of the lecture and discussion series taking place at EVS37, LG will present its insights into the challenges of realizing the software-defined vehicle (SDV) – and introduce its technological solutions for overcoming them. Among the scheduled speakers are research fellows from the R&D laboratory at the LG Vehicle component Solutions Company Hong Hyun-taek, Park Young-kyung and software business leader Lee Jun-nyung. Additionally, LG’s R&D experts will demonstrate how the company is developing vehicle-interior sensing technology that will enhance the overall SDV user experience.

“A recognized leader in advanced vehicle components, LG is excited to unveil its flagship solutions to the public, and share its considerable insight at EVS in Seoul,” said Lee Sang-yong, senior vice president of the R&D laboratory at LG Vehicle component Solutions Company. “Through our cutting-edge technologies, and via strategic collaboration with affiliates and industry partners, we will continue to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of OEMs and end-users.”

###