LG to Present Insights Into Software-Defined Vehicles at AutoTech: Detroit

SEOUL, May 17, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG), a mobility sector technology leader, will be sharing its latest insights and innovations at AutoTech: Detroit, taking place in Detroit, Michigan, U.S.A., from June 5-6. Organized by the Informa Tech Automotive Group, AutoTech: Detroit is one of the automotive industry’s premier events, typically drawing over 3,000 industry leaders and experts. This year’s show will explore the latest advancements in automotive technology, including the areas of software-defined vehicles (SDVs), connectivity, electrification and design.

LG’s AutoTech: Detroit conference session, titled BEYOND THE ROAD: NAVIGATING THE SDV TRANSITION, will focus on the present and future of SDVs. The session will explore three pivotal challenges facing the industry: the technical complexities of developing a unified vehicle operating system, how to transform user experiences through the realization of a “Living Space on Wheels,” and the need to adapt current business models for sustained innovation and value creation.

The company’s presentation will seek to highlight the critical role of LG AlphaWare in the evolution of the SDV. A comprehensive suite of software solutions, LG AlphaWare empowers mobility providers to collaborate and innovate, supporting them to overcome diverse technical challenges while bringing home-like comfort and connectivity to the in-vehicle environment.

LG’s session is scheduled to take place at 12:15-12:40 (EST) on June 5 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan. For more information about LG’s session at AutoTech: Detroit 2024, visit here .

# # #