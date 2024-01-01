Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG heritage fan on a wooden cabinet, with decorative plant and books placed beside it

Rediscover the Original, Redesigned for Today

Roots of the LG Brand: Lucky and Goldstar

Black-and-white photo of the original GoldStar factory entrance, with the old company logo displayed on the gate

The LG we know today traces its origins back to Lak-Hui Chemical Co., Ltd., established in 1947. Chairman Koo In-Hwoi named the company "Lucky" to celebrate the tremendous success of Korea's first cosmetic cream, "Lucky Cream," which became the company's first major hit and namesake.

 

In the late 1950s, as Korea accelerated its industrial reconstruction following the Korean War, Lak-Hui Chemical leveraged its expertise in plastics and molding technology to establish Goldstar, Korea’s first electronics company.

Vintage delivery truck with a large Lucky Toothpaste model on top and Lucky Cream ad painted on the side

As the first electronics company in Korea, Goldstar pioneered the domestic production of major appliances, starting with the first Korean-made radio, A-501, followed by fans, black-and-white TVs, and refrigerators. Moreover, with the export of radios to the United States in 1962, Goldstar played a pioneering role in opening overseas markets for domestic companies.

A large shipping crate labeled 'GOLDSTAR' being loaded onto a cargo ship, representing early export of Korean electronics

History of LG Electronics

Founded in 1958 under the name Goldstar, LG Electronics has enriched people's lives by leading the domestic production of major appliances in Korea. Following the vision of its founder, Koo In-Hwoi, the company made bold investments in technology and continuously developed new products, transforming from "Korea's best" to the "Global LG" we know today.

Timeline showing major milestones in LG’s home appliance history from 1959 to 2022, including the launch of A-501 radio.

"Choose what others have not yet ventured into. Start with what is indispensable to people's lives. Once you begin, push forward boldly. After succeeding, do not stop there; challenge yourself anew with something one step higher, larger, and more difficult."

 

- Founder Koo In Hwoi

Rediscover the Original, Redesigned for Today

In the 1950s, Goldstar became the first domestic company to establish a dedicated design office, approaching design in a systematic way. It was within this pioneering environment that Korea’s first industrial designer crafted the nation’s initial home appliances. Celebrating the 65th anniversary of Korea’s first fan, the D-301, LG Electronics has reimagined the original design with a touch of newtro aesthetics, leading to the creation of the '2025 Goldstar Fan.'

Hand-drawn concept sketches of the GoldStar D-301 fan, featuring a classic dial, steel frame, and retro branding elements

LG Electronics Revives the Innovation of Goldstar from 1959 with Modern Technology and Design

While technology has evolved, the spirit and philosophy embedded within remain alive. 

Modern revival of GoldStar fan in 2025 with BLDC motor and wireless features, styled for today’s home environment
Original D-301 fan design with typewriter, showcasing GoldStar’s classic dial and style from Korea’s first design room

Wireless Convenience Anywhere

Equipped with a built-in battery that can be charged via USB-C, the fan offers wireless operation, allowing you to use it freely in living rooms, bedrooms, and even outdoors without needing to connect to a power source.

Reinterpretation of Goldstar Design

The beautiful curves and durability of the original D-301’s steel legs have been reimagined for modern aesthetics, making it a stylish addition to any interior space.

Quiet Cooling

Thanks to the BLDC motor, the fan provides quiet operation for various settings, whether it's a bedroom or office. Enjoy a gentle breeze with adjustable three-step wind intensity and rotation options, tailored to your preference.

LG Electronics: Enhancing Everyday Life for a Better Tomorrow

Our goal is not just to create excellent products; it's to enrich lives and ensure that everyone can experience "Life’s Good" in every moment. From our founding as Goldstar in 1958 to our current identity as LG Electronics, we have continually driven change in people's lives. We remain committed to our journey of innovation, striving for a better future for all.

Collage of LG and GoldStar product ads from past to present, showing retro TVs, modern washers, and vintage brand booths

Gallery

Front view of heritage fan with chrome details
Side angled view of the heritage fan showing classic round base and slim profile
Rear view of the heritage fan showing black back cover and chrome guard
Close-up of the heritage fan's USB-C charging port at the base
Close-up of front grill and center badge on the heritage fan with logo
Close-up of rotary dial on the heritage fan base for speed and direction control
Side profile of the heritage fan showing logo and tilting head design
Product packaging box featuring the GoldStar fan design
