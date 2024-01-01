We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Roots of the LG Brand: Lucky and Goldstar
The LG we know today traces its origins back to Lak-Hui Chemical Co., Ltd., established in 1947. Chairman Koo In-Hwoi named the company "Lucky" to celebrate the tremendous success of Korea's first cosmetic cream, "Lucky Cream," which became the company's first major hit and namesake.
In the late 1950s, as Korea accelerated its industrial reconstruction following the Korean War, Lak-Hui Chemical leveraged its expertise in plastics and molding technology to establish Goldstar, Korea’s first electronics company.
As the first electronics company in Korea, Goldstar pioneered the domestic production of major appliances, starting with the first Korean-made radio, A-501, followed by fans, black-and-white TVs, and refrigerators. Moreover, with the export of radios to the United States in 1962, Goldstar played a pioneering role in opening overseas markets for domestic companies.
History of LG Electronics
Founded in 1958 under the name Goldstar, LG Electronics has enriched people's lives by leading the domestic production of major appliances in Korea. Following the vision of its founder, Koo In-Hwoi, the company made bold investments in technology and continuously developed new products, transforming from "Korea's best" to the "Global LG" we know today.
"Choose what others have not yet ventured into. Start with what is indispensable to people's lives. Once you begin, push forward boldly. After succeeding, do not stop there; challenge yourself anew with something one step higher, larger, and more difficult."
- Founder Koo In Hwoi
Rediscover the Original, Redesigned for Today
In the 1950s, Goldstar became the first domestic company to establish a dedicated design office, approaching design in a systematic way. It was within this pioneering environment that Korea’s first industrial designer crafted the nation’s initial home appliances. Celebrating the 65th anniversary of Korea’s first fan, the D-301, LG Electronics has reimagined the original design with a touch of newtro aesthetics, leading to the creation of the '2025 Goldstar Fan.'
LG Electronics Revives the Innovation of Goldstar from 1959 with Modern Technology and Design
While technology has evolved, the spirit and philosophy embedded within remain alive.
LG Electronics: Enhancing Everyday Life for a Better Tomorrow
Our goal is not just to create excellent products; it's to enrich lives and ensure that everyone can experience "Life’s Good" in every moment. From our founding as Goldstar in 1958 to our current identity as LG Electronics, we have continually driven change in people's lives. We remain committed to our journey of innovation, striving for a better future for all.