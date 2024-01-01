The LG we know today traces its origins back to Lak-Hui Chemical Co., Ltd., established in 1947. Chairman Koo In-Hwoi named the company "Lucky" to celebrate the tremendous success of Korea's first cosmetic cream, "Lucky Cream," which became the company's first major hit and namesake.

In the late 1950s, as Korea accelerated its industrial reconstruction following the Korean War, Lak-Hui Chemical leveraged its expertise in plastics and molding technology to establish Goldstar, Korea’s first electronics company.