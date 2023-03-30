Official Launch of LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser UST Projector, LG CineBeam Smart Portable Projector and LG ProBeam Laser 4K with 5,000 ANSI in Hong Kong

Leveraging the Home Theatre Experience to reach Next Levels while bringing Smart Solutions in pursuit of Business Innovation

From Full HD Resolution to 4K UHD Laser technology, users enjoy high visual quality no matter whether at home or in business meetings











Photo link：http://bit.ly/3BylAEt

(30 March, 2023 – Hong Kong) High-quality family entertainment is an important core element of enjoying rewarding home lifestyles, and consumers are actively seeking outstanding quality indoor entertainment; meanwhile, watching movies at home continues to be a mega-popular global trend. LG Electronics (LG) is committed to meeting this demand with the development of innovative technologies that optimize personal entertainment. Today, LG announces the debut of LG CineBeam HU715QW 4K UHD Laser UST Projector, LG CineBeam PF510Q Smart Portable Projector, and LG ProBeam Laser 4K with 5,000 ANSI for business professionals. The two CineBeam Projectors are suitable for use at home or indoors generally, and are capable of serving as a perfect solution for consumers who seek to create their own private immersive theatres. CineBeam Projectors also support webOS wireless connection, Apple AirPlay, as well as Android screen sharing, so users can easily share videos, photos and music from their devices to a HD large screen. LG ProBeam Laser conversely is designed to represent the ultimate in cutting-edge business innovation. It is equipped with a genuine 4K UHD laser, 5,000 ANSI lumens and DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) supportive features. In summary, it brings a stunning visual quality that refreshes presentations for any business and office.

LG CineBeam HU715QW 4K UHD Laser UST Projector, a combination of advanced technology and elegant design

The latest LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser UST Projector adopts high-performance technology, and offers vivid imagery within an exceptionally short projection distance. It creates an impressive home cinema screen of up to 120 inches[1], and provides excellent picture quality and stunning display effects in a flexible space. LG upholds its vision towards delivering inspired home design aesthetics; in this case, it applies this philosophy through a sophisticated compact design with premium materials from Kvadrat[2], and one which seamlessly blends in with any expressive home interior.

Mega screen sizes project a 4K UHD effect: experience movie screen-level immersion

In order to present its vivid and super-clear picture quality, LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser UST Projector exhibits 8.3 megapixels utilizing 4K UHD Laser technology, and delivers precise details at up to a 120-inch screen – and with 2M:1 contrast ratio, it can accurately express deep, captivating areas of darkness and stunning brightness display. A color gamut of 85% DCI-P3 and 2,500 ANSI Lumens brightness also help to perfectly represent colors in an indoor environment; HDR[3] improves light and shadow details while enhancing picture quality, no matter whether it’s being used for playing video games or watching movies.

Moreover, LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser UST Projector has an exclusive imagery quality technology - Brightness Optimizer Ⅱ[4] , that offers an auto brightness function. The built-in ambient sensor automatically recognizes lighting conditions and adjusts the brightness mode to make it most suitable for “the naked eye”; adaptive contrast gives more depth to the image by adaptively adjusting the Laser output image to create a high contrast ratio. Now, users can finally enjoy movie screen-level content in any environment.

The sound performance is also highly impressive, and suitable for a wide range of soundtrack representations. The projector features a new arrangement of woofer and passive radiator with a vibration attenuation speaker structure, providing deep and clean bass while reducing screen and sound shake. With the improved 2.2Ch (Quad WF) 40W sound, users enjoy cinematic sound experiences just as if in a real movie theater.

Seamlessly connect to various entertainment streaming platforms

With LG’s webOS 6.0 smart platform, users can explore a variety of streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube and Apple TV; Apple AirPlay[5]& HomeKit are also supported to share entertainment content to the high-definition large screen. Get ready to enjoy unlimited viewing of any video content and experience real and convenient cinematic home entertainment at home or in any location.

LG CineBeam PF510Q Smart Portable Projector, compact design transforms your space into a cinematic experience

LG CineBeam Smart Portable Projector is lightweight and has a compact size that can be easily grabbed in one hand and is hassle-free when being carried. The new IR remote control allows users to control the projector quickly and easily, and create their own theatre on location or anywhere for that matter. LG CineBeam Smart Portable Projector has FHD (1920 x 1080) resolution and a flexible screen setup[6]; even users in a narrow room or in the spacious outdoors can create their own immersive theatre with the large screen from 30-inch up to 120-inch.

LG CineBeam Smart Portable Projector also supports wireless connection, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV, and more are available and easy to access on webOS 22. Users can also use Apple Home and AirPlay to share content to the high-definition large screen any time. To offer the best screen-sharing experience, LG CineBeam Smart Portable Projector also allows users to share videos, photos, and music from Android[7] devices and laptops to up to a 120-inch large screen. Furthermore, by supporting Bluetooth pairing[8] and added Bluetooth Audio Dual Out, LG CineBeam Smart Portable Projector can be connected to two Bluetooth devices at the same time. Therefore, users can share their sound experience with family and friends even in noise-sensitive environments.

LG ProBeam Laser 4K with 5,000 ANSI, high-definition display boosts work efficiency and productivity

LG ProBeam Laser 4K with 5,000 ANSI projector is designed for business meetings, conferences and collaboration. Not only does it sport a 9.7kg compact body but also 4K high-resolution, bringing a stunning visual quality, even up to a 300-inch mega screen with 8.3 million pixels utilizing the 4K UHD Laser technology.

Also, 5,000 ANSI lumens of brightness delivers accuracy and clarity, even in brightly-lit conference rooms without loss of picture quality, amplifying productivity achieved through business meetings. LG ProBeam Laser 4K with 5,000 ANSI displays steady, clear and brighter images – and performance that lasts up to 20,000 hours; it keeps initial brightness over a long time maintaining reduction rate 99%, which is truly a cost-effective solution for business presentations.

The corporate-quality projector uses the latest HDBaseT™[9], transmits five signals with one cable, and delivers a quality user experience without compromising performance and quality regardless of its mounting location. A compact-sized design and rounded specifications ensure it matches with any business space, making it an ideal high-end corporate partner. In terms of smart communication, users can share the screen and sound conveniently with wireless mirroring (Miracast®) and Bluetooth pairing; meanwhile, with webOS users can even connect to the internet straight from the device and explore the reference using Wi-Fi network. It thereby is capable of simplifying business workflows or enhancing procedures, unlocking almost unlimited possibilities for business growth, creativity and empowerment.

Launch Date and Retail Price

LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser UST Projector, LG CineBeam Smart Portable Projector and LG ProBeam Laser 4K are available for sale at authorized dealers. The launch date and suggested retail price are as follows:

Product Suggested Retail Price Launch Date HU715QW $33,990 Available Now PF510Q $5,990 Available Now BU50NST $46,800 Available Now

Specifications:

Product LG CineBeam HU715QW 4K UHD Laser UST Projector LG CineBeam PF510Q Smart Portable Projector LG ProBeam Laser 4K with 5,000 ANSI Basic Specification Display Type DLP DLP DLP Brightness (ANSI Lumen) 2500 450 5000.0 Uniformorty (JBMMA 9point) 85% 85% 85% Projection Lens – Focus (Auto/Manual/Motorized) Motorized Manual Manual Projection Lens – Zoom Fixed Fixed 1.6x Light source – Life High Brightness 20,000 Hrs 30,000 Hrs 20,000 Hrs Projection Image – Throw Ratio 0.22 1.2 1.30 – 2.08 Resolution 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off) 2,000,000:1 150,000:1 3,000,000:1 Aspect Ratio Control 16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom 16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/4-Way Zoom 16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom Projection Image – Screen Size 11.8cm (80” ) ~ 31.7cm (120” ) 30” ~ 120” 101.6cm (40”) ~ 762cm (300”) Light source – Type B-LD(105W) + P/W 4Ch(RGBB) LED Laser (LD + P/W) Projection Image – Standard (lens to wall) Set to wall: 100”@21.7cm Standard: @49.6cm 60”@1.59m (100”@2.65m) Wide 2880 /Tele 4630 (100”) Lens Shift Yes (Horiz ± 20%/Vert ± 50%) Features Platform (OS, UI) webOS 6.0 webOS 22 webOS 4.5 Bluetooth Sound Out Yes Yes Yes HDR Effect Yes Yes Yes HDMI simplink (CEC) Yes Yes Yes HDCP HDCP 2.2 HDCP 2.2 HDCP 2.2 Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device) Yes Yes Yes HDR HDR10, HLG Yes HDR 10 HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel) Yes (eARC) Yes Yes AirPlay 2 Yes Yes Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS) Yes (Thru TV Plus App) DICOM Yes File (Office) Viewer Yes Connectivity HDMI Yes (3ea, HDMI 2.1 x1, HDMI 2.0 x2) Yes (2ea, HDMI 2.0) Yes (1ea) IP control Yes (1ea) Yes (1ea) USB Type-A Yes (2ea) Yes (2ea) Yes (2ea) Audio out Yes (1ea) Yes (1ea) Yes (1ea) RJ45 Yes (1ea) Yes (1ea) Yes (1ea) RS-232C Yes (1ea) HDBaseT Yes (1ea) Sound Speaker Yes Yes Yes Speaker Output (unit) 20W + 20W Stereo 5W Mono 10W (5W+5W) Dolby Surround Audio Yes DTS-HD Yes Power Type 100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in) 100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU External) 100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in) Stand-by Power 0.5W 0.5W 0.5W Power Consumption (Typ.) 350W 62W 380W Dimensions/Weight Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) 533 x 315 x 153mm 148 x 66.5 x 148 mm 370 x 290 x 143.7 Weight with Stand 8.5 KG 0.95 KG 9.7Kg Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) 370 x 290 x 155.7 Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) 580 x 441 x 273 Weight in Shipping 11.5KG Standard FCC Yes Yes Yes CE Yes Yes Yes PSE Yes Yes Yes KC Yes Yes ETL Yes Yes Yes CB Yes Yes Yes KCC Yes Yes CCC Yes BIS Yes

[1] It can project an 80-inch screen from a distance of 11.8cm, a 100-inch screen from a distance of 21.7cm, and a 120-inch screen from a distance of 31.7cm.

[2] Textiles by Kvadrat. Kvadrat is a Danish textile company.

[3] HDR covers almost all HDR specifications, including HDR10, Dynamic Tone Mapping, HLG, HGiG and other specifications.

[4] Brightness OptimizerⅡ includes Auto Brightness and Adaptive Contrast. It controls the amount of electric current depending on the brightness of the original image, while the ambient sensor optimizes the brightness by automatically recognizing the ambient lighting conditions.

[5] This LG CineBeam supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later.

[6] The connection of the power cord is required for operation.

[7] Supported on Android or Window 8.1 and above.

[8] Supported on BT 5.0 and above. The sound between the two connected devices may not match.

[9] DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) : BU50NST complies with medical digital imaging and communications standards and provides performance suitable for visual representation used in medical practices.