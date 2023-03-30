We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Official Launch of LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser UST Projector, LG CineBeam Smart Portable Projector and LG ProBeam Laser 4K with 5,000 ANSI in Hong Kong
Leveraging the Home Theatre Experience to reach Next Levels while bringing Smart Solutions in pursuit of Business Innovation
From Full HD Resolution to 4K UHD Laser technology, users enjoy high visual quality no matter whether at home or in business meetings
Official Launch of LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser UST Projector, LG CineBeam Smart Portable Projector and LG ProBeam Laser 4K with 5,000 ANSI in Hong Kong
Leveraging the Home Theatre Experience to reach Next Levels while bringing Smart Solutions in pursuit of Business Innovation
From Full HD Resolution to 4K UHD Laser technology, users enjoy high visual quality no matter whether at home or in business meetings
Photo link：http://bit.ly/3BylAEt
(30 March, 2023 – Hong Kong) High-quality family entertainment is an important core element of enjoying rewarding home lifestyles, and consumers are actively seeking outstanding quality indoor entertainment; meanwhile, watching movies at home continues to be a mega-popular global trend. LG Electronics (LG) is committed to meeting this demand with the development of innovative technologies that optimize personal entertainment. Today, LG announces the debut of LG CineBeam HU715QW 4K UHD Laser UST Projector, LG CineBeam PF510Q Smart Portable Projector, and LG ProBeam Laser 4K with 5,000 ANSI for business professionals. The two CineBeam Projectors are suitable for use at home or indoors generally, and are capable of serving as a perfect solution for consumers who seek to create their own private immersive theatres. CineBeam Projectors also support webOS wireless connection, Apple AirPlay, as well as Android screen sharing, so users can easily share videos, photos and music from their devices to a HD large screen. LG ProBeam Laser conversely is designed to represent the ultimate in cutting-edge business innovation. It is equipped with a genuine 4K UHD laser, 5,000 ANSI lumens and DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) supportive features. In summary, it brings a stunning visual quality that refreshes presentations for any business and office.
LG CineBeam HU715QW 4K UHD Laser UST Projector, a combination of advanced technology and elegant design
The latest LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser UST Projector adopts high-performance technology, and offers vivid imagery within an exceptionally short projection distance. It creates an impressive home cinema screen of up to 120 inches[1], and provides excellent picture quality and stunning display effects in a flexible space. LG upholds its vision towards delivering inspired home design aesthetics; in this case, it applies this philosophy through a sophisticated compact design with premium materials from Kvadrat[2], and one which seamlessly blends in with any expressive home interior.
Mega screen sizes project a 4K UHD effect: experience movie screen-level immersion
In order to present its vivid and super-clear picture quality, LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser UST Projector exhibits 8.3 megapixels utilizing 4K UHD Laser technology, and delivers precise details at up to a 120-inch screen – and with 2M:1 contrast ratio, it can accurately express deep, captivating areas of darkness and stunning brightness display. A color gamut of 85% DCI-P3 and 2,500 ANSI Lumens brightness also help to perfectly represent colors in an indoor environment; HDR[3] improves light and shadow details while enhancing picture quality, no matter whether it’s being used for playing video games or watching movies.
Moreover, LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser UST Projector has an exclusive imagery quality technology - Brightness Optimizer Ⅱ[4] , that offers an auto brightness function. The built-in ambient sensor automatically recognizes lighting conditions and adjusts the brightness mode to make it most suitable for “the naked eye”; adaptive contrast gives more depth to the image by adaptively adjusting the Laser output image to create a high contrast ratio. Now, users can finally enjoy movie screen-level content in any environment.
The sound performance is also highly impressive, and suitable for a wide range of soundtrack representations. The projector features a new arrangement of woofer and passive radiator with a vibration attenuation speaker structure, providing deep and clean bass while reducing screen and sound shake. With the improved 2.2Ch (Quad WF) 40W sound, users enjoy cinematic sound experiences just as if in a real movie theater.
Seamlessly connect to various entertainment streaming platforms
With LG’s webOS 6.0 smart platform, users can explore a variety of streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube and Apple TV; Apple AirPlay[5]& HomeKit are also supported to share entertainment content to the high-definition large screen. Get ready to enjoy unlimited viewing of any video content and experience real and convenient cinematic home entertainment at home or in any location.
LG CineBeam PF510Q Smart Portable Projector, compact design transforms your space into a cinematic experience
LG CineBeam Smart Portable Projector is lightweight and has a compact size that can be easily grabbed in one hand and is hassle-free when being carried. The new IR remote control allows users to control the projector quickly and easily, and create their own theatre on location or anywhere for that matter. LG CineBeam Smart Portable Projector has FHD (1920 x 1080) resolution and a flexible screen setup[6]; even users in a narrow room or in the spacious outdoors can create their own immersive theatre with the large screen from 30-inch up to 120-inch.
LG CineBeam Smart Portable Projector also supports wireless connection, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV, and more are available and easy to access on webOS 22. Users can also use Apple Home and AirPlay to share content to the high-definition large screen any time. To offer the best screen-sharing experience, LG CineBeam Smart Portable Projector also allows users to share videos, photos, and music from Android[7] devices and laptops to up to a 120-inch large screen. Furthermore, by supporting Bluetooth pairing[8] and added Bluetooth Audio Dual Out, LG CineBeam Smart Portable Projector can be connected to two Bluetooth devices at the same time. Therefore, users can share their sound experience with family and friends even in noise-sensitive environments.
LG ProBeam Laser 4K with 5,000 ANSI, high-definition display boosts work efficiency and productivity
LG ProBeam Laser 4K with 5,000 ANSI projector is designed for business meetings, conferences and collaboration. Not only does it sport a 9.7kg compact body but also 4K high-resolution, bringing a stunning visual quality, even up to a 300-inch mega screen with 8.3 million pixels utilizing the 4K UHD Laser technology.
Also, 5,000 ANSI lumens of brightness delivers accuracy and clarity, even in brightly-lit conference rooms without loss of picture quality, amplifying productivity achieved through business meetings. LG ProBeam Laser 4K with 5,000 ANSI displays steady, clear and brighter images – and performance that lasts up to 20,000 hours; it keeps initial brightness over a long time maintaining reduction rate 99%, which is truly a cost-effective solution for business presentations.
The corporate-quality projector uses the latest HDBaseT™[9], transmits five signals with one cable, and delivers a quality user experience without compromising performance and quality regardless of its mounting location. A compact-sized design and rounded specifications ensure it matches with any business space, making it an ideal high-end corporate partner. In terms of smart communication, users can share the screen and sound conveniently with wireless mirroring (Miracast®) and Bluetooth pairing; meanwhile, with webOS users can even connect to the internet straight from the device and explore the reference using Wi-Fi network. It thereby is capable of simplifying business workflows or enhancing procedures, unlocking almost unlimited possibilities for business growth, creativity and empowerment.
Launch Date and Retail Price
LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser UST Projector, LG CineBeam Smart Portable Projector and LG ProBeam Laser 4K are available for sale at authorized dealers. The launch date and suggested retail price are as follows:
Product
Suggested Retail Price
Launch Date
HU715QW
$33,990
Available Now
PF510Q
$5,990
Available Now
BU50NST
$46,800
Available Now
Specifications:
Product
LG CineBeam HU715QW 4K UHD Laser UST Projector
LG CineBeam PF510Q Smart Portable Projector
LG ProBeam Laser 4K with 5,000 ANSI
Basic Specification
Display Type
DLP
DLP
DLP
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
2500
450
5000.0
Uniformorty (JBMMA 9point)
85%
85%
85%
Projection Lens – Focus (Auto/Manual/Motorized)
Motorized
Manual
Manual
Projection Lens – Zoom
Fixed
Fixed
1.6x
Light source – Life High Brightness
20,000 Hrs
30,000 Hrs
20,000 Hrs
Projection Image – Throw Ratio
0.22
1.2
1.30 – 2.08
Resolution
3840 x 2160
1920 x 1080
3840 x 2160
Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)
2,000,000:1
150,000:1
3,000,000:1
Aspect Ratio Control
16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom
16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/4-Way Zoom
16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom
Projection Image – Screen Size
11.8cm (80” ) ~ 31.7cm (120” )
30” ~ 120”
101.6cm (40”) ~ 762cm (300”)
Light source – Type
B-LD(105W) + P/W
4Ch(RGBB) LED
Laser (LD + P/W)
Projection Image – Standard (lens to wall)
Set to wall: 100”@21.7cm
Standard: @49.6cm
60”@1.59m
(100”@2.65m)
Wide 2880 /Tele 4630 (100”)
Lens Shift
Yes (Horiz ± 20%/Vert ± 50%)
Features
Platform (OS, UI)
webOS 6.0
webOS 22
webOS 4.5
Bluetooth Sound Out
Yes
Yes
Yes
HDR Effect
Yes
Yes
Yes
HDMI simplink (CEC)
Yes
Yes
Yes
HDCP
HDCP 2.2
HDCP 2.2
HDCP 2.2
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
Yes
Yes
Yes
HDR
HDR10, HLG
Yes
HDR 10
HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel)
Yes (eARC)
Yes
Yes
AirPlay 2
Yes
Yes
Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)
Yes (Thru TV Plus App)
DICOM
Yes
File (Office) Viewer
Yes
Connectivity
HDMI
Yes (3ea, HDMI 2.1 x1, HDMI 2.0 x2)
Yes (2ea, HDMI 2.0)
Yes (1ea)
IP control
Yes (1ea)
Yes (1ea)
USB Type-A
Yes (2ea)
Yes (2ea)
Yes (2ea)
Audio out
Yes (1ea)
Yes (1ea)
Yes (1ea)
RJ45
Yes (1ea)
Yes (1ea)
Yes (1ea)
RS-232C
Yes (1ea)
HDBaseT
Yes (1ea)
Sound
Speaker
Yes
Yes
Yes
Speaker Output (unit)
20W + 20W Stereo
5W Mono
10W (5W+5W)
Dolby Surround Audio
Yes
DTS-HD
Yes
Power
Type
100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz
(PSU Built-in)
100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz
(PSU External)
100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz
(PSU Built-in)
Stand-by Power
0.5W
0.5W
0.5W
Power Consumption (Typ.)
350W
62W
380W
Dimensions/Weight
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
533 x 315 x 153mm
148 x 66.5 x 148 mm
370 x 290 x 143.7
Weight with Stand
8.5 KG
0.95 KG
9.7Kg
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
370 x 290 x 155.7
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
580 x 441 x 273
Weight in Shipping
11.5KG
Standard
FCC
Yes
Yes
Yes
CE
Yes
Yes
Yes
PSE
Yes
Yes
Yes
KC
Yes
Yes
ETL
Yes
Yes
Yes
CB
Yes
Yes
Yes
KCC
Yes
Yes
CCC
Yes
BIS
Yes
[1] It can project an 80-inch screen from a distance of 11.8cm, a 100-inch screen from a distance of 21.7cm, and a 120-inch screen from a distance of 31.7cm.
[2] Textiles by Kvadrat. Kvadrat is a Danish textile company.
[3] HDR covers almost all HDR specifications, including HDR10, Dynamic Tone Mapping, HLG, HGiG and other specifications.
[4] Brightness OptimizerⅡ includes Auto Brightness and Adaptive Contrast. It controls the amount of electric current depending on the brightness of the original image, while the ambient sensor optimizes the brightness by automatically recognizing the ambient lighting conditions.
[5] This LG CineBeam supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later.
[6] The connection of the power cord is required for operation.
[7] Supported on Android or Window 8.1 and above.
[8] Supported on BT 5.0 and above. The sound between the two connected devices may not match.
[9] DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) : BU50NST complies with medical digital imaging and communications standards and provides performance suitable for visual representation used in medical practices.
-
- Next
https://www.lg.com/content/lge/hk/en/about-lg/press-and-media/lg-cinebeam-probeam-2023.html isCopied
paste