(19th October, 2023 — Hong Kong) As a consumer electronics brand dedicated to developing screen technologies that exceed market expectations, LG once again joins the Digital Art Fair as the platinum sponsor and exclusive screen partner for the second consecutive year. LG will be showcasing its cutting-edge OLED TVs at the latest instalment of the art fair which celebrates the best of digital creativity. With its bold and imaginative art-inspired product designs, LG goes beyond traditional artistic frameworks, and so has created the unique LG Diversity of Art exhibition zone, presenting a range of digital artworks to encourage everyone to reimagine boundaries between digital art and the real world, integrating art into everyday life.

Ms. Yuri Han, Managing Director of LG, expressed, " LG remains steadfast in its commitment to driving artistic development through innovative technology. In this year's Digital Art Fair - Asia Edition, we actively explore the integration of practicality and artistic sensibility. With a focus on artificial intelligence and digital art, LG is honored to continue providing a platform for artists to showcase their works through our screen technology. Through this collaboration, LG hopes to ignite the spark between art and technology, inspiring audiences, and challenging traditional forms of artistic expression.”

LG unveils its first 97-inch wireless OLED TV SIGNATURE OLED M, combining top-notch audio and visual quality while achieving a truly wireless lifestyle

Drawing on LG’s technical and design prowess from a decade of OLED innovation, LG unveils the world's first wireless OLED TV, the SIGNATURE OLED M (Model 97M3)[1], at this year's Digital Art Fair. With LG Zero Connect technology, the 97M3 can instantly transmit video and audio within 10-metres, delivering up to 4K resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. This capability enhances the freedom and flexibility of the audiovisual experience, providing a super-smooth and immersive viewing experience.

LG's wireless AV transmission solution was developed to aid users who connect their TVs to various devices and peripheral such as gaming consoles and set-top boxes, and presents them with a new, hassle-free way of managing cables and connected devices. As the Zero Connect technology eliminates the need to have cables and devices in close proximity to the screen, users can now fully enjoy the immersion offered by an ultra-large screen in a clutter-free space.

All of the connectors of the 97M3 are centralized within the LG Zero Connect box, allowing users to flexibly position the TV without the hassle of dealing with cables. The LG Zero Connect wireless technology supports a range of connectivity options including HDMI 2.1, USB, RF, LAN and Bluetooth – making it easy to connect various devices or peripherals from gaming consoles to set-top boxes. It is significantly reducing transmission errors or interference, ensuring OLED technology performs at its best.

LG’s unique wireless transmission solution can boast data transmission speeds approximately 3 times faster than the existing Wi-Fi 6E standard, enabling the seamless transfer of large amounts of data. This wireless transmission technology also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, delivering immersive surround sound that complements the stunning visuals. Whether showcasing various types of artwork or providing top-notch audio, the TV optimizes the viewing experience to perfection. Additionally, with its ultra-thin design and the TV stand placed strategically in the space, it resembles an art frame, creating a seamless display of digital artworks with elegance and perfection.

LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture Bored Ape Edition

Breaking down barriers between digital art and the real world

LG has always strived to seamlessly integrate its home appliances into various home designs. With a focus on developing artistic blueprints in recent years, LG has conceived the idea of the LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture Bored Ape Edition. In this exhibition, LG aims to bring a highly collectible series of home appliances to NFT enthusiasts and art collectors. LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture Bored Ape Edition showcases four Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) avatars, which are among the most popular NFT collectibles globally. This edition perfectly blends digital art with the practicality of home appliances, transforming them into multifunctional pieces of art. It serves as a testament to the strong connection between digital art and household products, igniting a powerful spark between the two realms.

Our partner, BAYC is a well-known NFT art community. Each Bored Ape avatar features a unique and limited-edition design centered around a gorilla theme. The intricate designs and attention to detail of these avatars have garnered significant attention in the NFT market, making BAYC one of the popular communities followed by NFT enthusiasts and art collectors.

LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture combines the functions of both a coffee table and an air purifier; it effectively eliminates the boundary between furniture and home appliance, giving every home convenience, functionality and optimal appliance performance. Equipped with the PuriCare™ 360° HEPA filter, it ensures super-clean, noticeably-fresh air, handled and projected in every direction. UVnano™ Technology removes 99.99% of bacteria from the fan blades to help keep the air throughout the home pure and delightfully breathable at all times. LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture purifies air while keeping the home environment peaceful with AeroFurniture's “gentle wind”, which remains unobtrusive and mellow against the skin of occupants, while staying quiet and avoiding any disturbances to daily life at home. With the added feature of tabletop wireless charging and mood lighting, LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture effortlessly creates a warm and inviting atmosphere within your home.

LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture Bored Ape Edition, which will be launched to the market in a limited edition of 100 pieces, offers four different designs. It provides customers who pursue interior design inspiration with new ways to express personal taste, redefining the possibilities between digital art and the real.







BAYC #5566 Laser Eyes, a popular meme in the 20th century, originated from movies where the characters’ eyes began to glow when their superpowers were about to activate. It quickly became adopted within Reddit and crypto enthusiast communities to show their participation in crypto. There was a period where even Elon Musk used the laser motif in his Twitter profile picture, and now “5566” has a robot with laser eyes representing bullishness for the future. BAYC #2188 A Spinner Hat (baseball cap with turning propeller on top) represents someone who is exceptionally, perhaps even weirdly, bright or knowledgeable, especially in some technical field. As the 20th century ushered in the importance of technology in our lives, this profile stands out to those who consider themselves a “tech bro” with a causal look while recognizing the impact of knowledge science in our lives. BAYC #9176 The Diamond Teeth depicted herein has a double meaning. It represents the 1980s rappers’ popular identity while more profoundly the nature of diamond hands, which is a slang term for an investor who refrains from selling an investment despite downturns or losses. They continually stay true to a super long-term outlook and investment philosophy. BAYC #7284 A Golden Hip-hop Jacket and gold chains are a symbol worn by rappers to show success, while its traditional significance is to promote wealth, happiness, and tranquility by keeping bad energy at bay. Eminem, an active member and performance artist in ApeFest, also owns a BAYC with a hip-hop jacket to represent himself on social media; as well as the famous “From The D 2 The LBC” VDO, where his avatar is shown in the music video.







LG MAGNIT 4K 136-Inch Micro LED Display Leads the Way in Exploring New Frontiers for Micro LED technology





Following the positive response to last year's unveiling of the 4K 136-inch All-in-One Smart Micro LED display, LG is taking things a step further this year by announcing its latest large-scale Micro LED display product, the awe-inspiring LG MAGNIT 136-inch Micro LED display, LSAD007. Collaborating with the renowned media art content platform, LED.ART, LG showcases unique media art pieces that display vibrant colors and surreal imagery on the LG MAGNIT 136-inch Micro LED display, LSAD007. It creating visually stunning effects that capture attention. This collaboration highlights LG's commitment to actively participating in art events, and signifies a new chapter in LG's technological advancements as far as art in technology is concerned.

LG MAGNIT utilizes Micro LED display technology with 24 million self-emissive LEDs, and supports HDR (HDR10, HDR10 Pro) bringing an entirely new and stunning visual impact. It also achieves a contrast ratio of 150,000:1 and having a high brightness of 2,000 nits, and so is capable of delivering stunning immersive visual effects and ultra-fine details. LG MAGNIT’s LG achieves this by removing the original RGB packaging and replacing it with its own full black coating technology. This enhances the color vividness and reveals even the tiniest details, that were previously hidden in the shadows, to provide a realistic sense of immersion. The display carefully-selected processor controls color purity to ensure a uniform color display across the screen.

The image quality of LG MAGNIT is optimized through LG's a9 AI Processor. It features Auto Genre Selection, Face Enhancing and Text Upscaling, and AI Brightness Control, which automatically adjust the picture, sound, and tone mapping for optimal screen brightness. This tailored adjustment ensures that the content is displayed in harmony with the surrounding ambiance, bringing artwork to life and expanding the viewer's imagination. All of this is made possible by the remarkable Micro LED display technology, pushing the boundaries of visual experience. Micro LED display also supports Miracast and AirPlay2, allowing users to project content directly from their mobile devices onto a larger screen, providing an immersive visual experience anytime, anywhere. LG MAGNIT comes with the webOS 6.0 smart TV platform, offering excellent performance and upgraded features, which offers outstanding performance and upgraded features. Users can quickly access applications and transform their TV into a canvas to display famous artworks. With webOS 6.0, LG MAGNIT provides a seamless and immersive experience for both entertainment and artistic appreciation.

In addition, LG MAGNIT offers the option to purchase a Seamless Media Furniture. This design concept seamlessly integrates style and art, enhancing the overall aesthetic appeal of LG MAGNIT. It is not just a powerful display screen but also an artwork that elevates interior decor and atmosphere. By combining art with home goods, LG MAGNIT truly integrates art into everyday life, creating a harmonious fusion of art and functionality.

LG X Digital Art Fair – Asia Edition will be held at K11 MUSEA 6 K11 Art & Cultural Centre, The Kunsthalle from 20 October to 23 October 2023.

[1] World's first and only wireless OLED refers to OLED TV with 4K 120Hz wireless connectivity between TV and screen.