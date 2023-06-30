About Cookies on This Site

Corporate 06/30/2023
For Immediate Release

 

LG Unveils 2023 OLED evo TV Series: LatestZ3, G3and C3 Models

Part of Most Advanced Premium Lineup to Date

3rd Generation OLED Screen Technology Arrives with Micro-Lens Array for Immersive Color and Super Detail Reproduction

New Series Encompasses Market-Leading 8K LG SIGNATURE OLED TV Z3 Series with Ultra-Thin Body; Plus Stunning 77-inch and 88-inch Screens for Extraordinary Visual Impact at Home

 

Photo link : https://bit.ly/3J5HYsr

 

(30 June, 2023 – Hong Kong) LG Electronics Hong Kong (LG) is committed to developing screen technology that surpasses market expectations and sets new standards. As the World's No.1 OLED TV Brand for 10 consecutive years[1], LG today announces the launch of its 2023 LG OLED TV series, including: LG SIGNATURE 8K OLED evo Z3 series, which combines LG's self-lit technology with leading-edge real-life 8K resolution; the affordable, evolved OLED evo C3 series; and high-performing OLED G3 evo series, with a display inspired by the exquisite representation of wall-mounted artworks as seen in world-class art galleries.

 

In addition to fully-upgraded LG OLED evo technology as seen across the models, LG’s new α9 AI processor Gen6 delivers higher levels of brightness, color accuracy and detail. The new series are equipped with LG’s elegant and quick-performing webOS 23 Smart system, providing a personalized user experience that caters to individual entertainment and user needs, as part of LG’s goal of improving quality of life at home.

 

Spectacular audio-visual harmony with Micro-Lens Array technology and α9 AI processor Gen6

By leveraging years of expertise in OLED technology, LG has developed its third generation OLED screen for the new 2023 line-up, which serves to enhance display durability and brightness performance with an improved screen structure at its core. The Z3 and G3 series are the first to introduce Micro-Lens Array technology, adding over 40 billion[2] micro-lenses to focus light rays onto the screen. Brightness Booster Max with Light Boosting Algorithm lets true brightness shine through from within from the Micro-Lensing Array, offering brightness improvements of up to 70%[3], and resulting in mesmerizing, vibrant colors and an unparalleled visual experience plus wide viewing angle.

 

The upgraded Z3, G3, and C3 series feature LG's self-lit 4-color OLED technology and new α9 AI Processor Gen6, which unleashes the full potential of the pinnacle of OLED. AI Picture Pro provides high-quality Dynamic Tone Mapping, enhancing picture depth and detail; it detects and refines what it perceives as being scene-important objects, such as people’s faces, to give them a more lifelike final HDR quality.

 

Combined with its α9 AI Processor Gen6, AI Sound Pro provides virtual 9.1.2 surround sound from the TV's built-in speaker system, creating an immersive audio experience that envelopes the listener across multiple aspects of dynamic sound-staging. As a TV designed for home theater use especially, LG OLED evo series continues to support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, delivering outstanding picture quality and 3D sound. It also supports WOW Orchestra, mating the set to LG Soundbar for a powerful, three-dimensional concert hall sound that puts the listener front and center of the performance.

 

 

Perfect combination of hardware and software: user-centric interface and enhanced gaming experience

The new webOS 23 featured on LG's 2023 OLED TV series provides an even more intuitive user experience. A redesigned UI offers a more deeply- customizable level of optionality when setting up the environment for easy access to most-used channels and features. This brings unprecedented convenience, catering to users' preferences for getting to their favorite content and viewing options quickly.

 

LG’s new series also supports the extensive features of the HDMI 2.1 specification, including a 0.1 millisecond response time, settings for Nvidia G-SYNC® Compatible, support for AMD FreeSync™ Premium and variable refresh rate (VRR), resulting in clear and smooth visuals. To enhance gaming experiences, the Game Dashboard and Game Optimizer can apply ideal settings for users’ game genre and playing environment, ensuring players can benefit from enjoying and also being able to exploit the finest detail and display quality of their chosen arena of competition.

              

 

Ultra slim design and great choice of size options, LG OLED evo C3 builds on past popularity with series upgrades

As a result of ultra-slim design and a wide range of sizes available (from 42-inch to 83-inch), LG OLED evo C3 series lets anyone enjoy the full visual effect of OLED self-luminous technology regardless of whether they are in a small space or large living room. The ultra-slim body design blends into the background with ‘almost invisible’ bezels creating a screen with no boundaries and yet can be situated easily in any interior; LG OLED evo C3's all-around aesthetic design fits seamlessly into various environments, breaking the boundaries of size and perfectly complementing different interior decorations, interior décor and appointments, etc. Its "All-in-one" technology design concept extends to its corresponding equipment too; C3 seamlessly matches with the latest 2023 SC9S Soundbar through the new Synergy Bracket. Whether mounted onto a wall or placed on a stand[4], OLED TV paired to the SC9S Soundbar can be fully integrated and work optimally together, enabling the soundbar’s Triple Up-Firing Speakers to reach their peak potential for delivering expressive audio detail and top-end clarity.

 

 

Ingenious design that fits to the wall like wallpaper, LG OLED evo G3 re-creating images as true ‘Works of Art’

LG OLED evo G3 line-up continues to exploit the One Wall Design, taking advantage of a specially-designed wall bracket that gives it a flush fit, achieving virtually zero gap against the wall, as if presenting the effortless elegance of a gallery display. At the same time, the fixture creates a streamlined look while also ensuring sound quality remains rich and full. No matter what the screen size, users can enjoy relishing every minute detail and texture contained within every moving or still image, picture, or piece of music.

 

 

Refining 10 years of innovation of OLED evo technology: LG OLED evo Z3 8K ‘Redefines Aesthetics with its Artistic Design’

The world-leading OLED evo technology does not only apply to the 4K series; to mark the milestone of its 10 years of evolving the technology, LG has applied Micro-Lens Array Technology used in OLED evo and G3 to the LG SIGNATURE OLED evo Z3 8K Smart TV series with Real 8K resolution, and for the first time is introducing a 77-inch gallery design. Meanwhile, the 88-inch model with a floor stand sits proud like a piece of artisanal furniture, bringing yet more options for intelligent home interior design. With the new screen and 4 primary colors of 8K ultra-fine resolution, LG OLED perfectly represents the infinite contrast ratio for images, so users can experience unprecedented, visually-stunning TV images.

 

 

LG promotes green product design, fully supporting sustainability in action

To promote sustainable development, LG leverages its cutting-edge technology to create products and services that aim to improve lives while also designing “Eco Product”, from green product design to reduced packaging, energy-efficient use, and a waste recovery system. LG OLED considers the planet from production to disposal and is committed to leading the industry in promoting green living.

 

 

Launch Date and Retail Price

The launch date and suggested retail prices of LG SIGNATURE OLED evo Z3 8K Smart TV LG OLED evo, LG OLED evo G3, C3 4K Smart TV and LG OLED B3, A3 4K Smart TV are as follows:

 

Product Code

Suggested Retail Price 

(HK$)

Launch Date

OLED88Z3PCA

299,800 

Available
Now

OLED77Z3PCA

159,980 

OLED77G3PCA

89,980 

OLED65G3PCA

44,980 

OLED55G3PCA

29,980 

OLED83C3PCA

149,980 

OLED77C3PCA

79,980 

OLED65C3PCA

39,980 

OLED55C3PCA

25,980 

OLED48C3PCA

16,980 

OLED42C3PCA

14,980 

OLED65B3PCA

36,980 

OLED55B3PCA

23,980 

OLED65A3PCA

28,980 

OLED55A3PCA

19,980 

OLED48A3PCA

16,280 


LG 2023 OLED evo Smart TV Series Specifications:

Series

Z3

G3

C3

B3

A3

Display

Type

8K OLED evo

4K OLED evo

4K OLED

Resolution

7,680 x 4,320

3,840 x 2,160

Screen size

88/77

83/77/65/56

83/77/65/55

65/55

65/55/48

Panel

4 Colors OLED with
Micro Lens Array Technology

4 Colors OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz

Contrast

Perfect Black
Super Anti Reflective

Perfect Black

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

Image

Image Processor

α9 AI Processor
8K Gen6

α9 AI Processor
4K Gen6

α7 AI Processor
4K Gen6

Brightness Boost

Brightness Booster Max

Brightness Booster

-

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Yes

AI Picture

AI Picture Pro

AI Upscaler

AI 8K

Super Upscale

AI 4K Super Upscale

AI Brightness Control

Yes

HDR

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Smooth Image

OLED Motion

Video Decoder

HEVC, VP9 & AV1

Gaming

G-Sync Compatible

Yes

-

FreeSync Compatible

Yes

-

VRR

Yes

-

Quick Media Switching

Yes

-

HGiG

Yes

Game Dashboard

Yes

ALLM

Yes

AI Smart

OS

webOS

Smart Home

ThinQ & Google Matter

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote

Bundled

Home Hub

Yes

Sport Alert

Yes

Multi Screen

Yes

Home Setting

Yes

Room to Room Share

Yes (Receive and Transmit)

Yes (Receive)

Hand Free Voice Control

Yes

-

Always Ready

Yes

-

Audio

Sound System

88" : 80W
Front Firing;

77" : 60W

60W

83" : 40W

Front Firing;
77/65/55/48" 40W;
42" : 20W

20W

Channel

4.2 ch

83/77/65/55/48" : 2.2 ch;
42" : 2.0 ch

2.0 ch

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro
(9.1.2 up mix)

AI Sound Pro
(5.1.2 up mix)

WOW Orchestra

Yes

-

Dolby Atos

Yes

DTS:X (by-pass)

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

WiSA Ready

Yes (2.1 Ch max.)

Connectivity

HDMI

4 x HDMI 2.1

2 x HDMI 2.1 & 2 x HDMI 2.0

3 x HDMI 2.0

USB

3

2

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 6

Yes

Bluetooth

5.0

eARC / ARC

eARC

LAN

Yes

SPDIF

(Optical Sound)

Yes

Dimension (mm) 

Without Stand
(W x H x D)

83: -

77: 1717x984x33.3

77: 1712x982x24.8

65: 1441x826x24.3

55: 1222x703x27.2

83: 1851x1062x55.3

77: 1711x982x47.1

65: 1441x826x45.1

55: 1222x703x45.1

48: 1071x618x46.9

42: 932x540x41.1

65: 1449x832x46.9

55: 1228x708x46.9 

65: 1449x832x45.9

55: 1228x708x45.9

48: 1070x620x45.9

With Stand
(W x H x D)

88: 1961x1458x281

 (Floor Stand)

77: 1717x1044x323

77: 1712x1039x321

65: 1441x878x245

55: 1222x757x245

83: 1851x1092x279

77: 1711x1035x267

65: 1441x880x230

55: 1222x757x230

48: 1071x675x230

42: 932x577x170

65: 1449x869x246

55: 1228x744x246

65: 1449x896x235

55: 1228x772x235

48: 1070x684x235

Weight (kg)

Without Stand

 

 

 

83: n/a

17:43.9

 

 

 

 

77: 36.8

65: 23.9

55: 17.8

 

 

 

83: 32.3

77: 23.5

65: 16.6

55: 14.1

48: 14.9

42: 9.8

65: 24

55: 18.9

 

 

 

 

65: 17.1

55: 14.3

48: 11.5

 

 

 

With Stand

88: 105.5

(Floor Stand)

17:44.7

77: 42.8

65: 28.1

55: 22

 

 

 

83: 41.6

77: 29.2

65: 20

55: 17.5

48: 16.8

42: 10.1

65: 25

55: 19.9

 

 

 

 

65: 17.3

55: 14.5

48: 11.7

 

 

 

 

 

[1]Source: Omdia. Unit shipments, 2013-2022

[2]Applicable for 77- inch

[3]Brightness Booster for C3 series and does not apply to 48/42 C3, and Light Boosting Level is compared to the A3 series.

[4]Synergy bracket compatible with 77/65/55 C3.

