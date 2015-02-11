We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG G Flex 2 - Evolution of LG’s Curved Smartphone Features Dynamically Curved Design and Enhanced, Unique User Experience
Stylish and dynamically curved design
LG G Flex 2 goes beyond its predecessor’s groundbreaking design with a further optimized 650mm radius curved profile. The ergonomic design has a perfect grip and brings the microphone closer to the mouth, thus reducing outside noise and producing better call quality. Also, G Flex 2’s 5.5 inched curved screen together with its 1080p Full HD POLED display delivers a truly immersive viewing experience from any angle with clearer and more detailed images.
Beauty in the details
LG G Flex 2 is the first LG smartphone to come equipped with Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 810 processor featuring 64-bit Octa-Core CPU, and is optimized for Android 5.0, making it incredibly fast and efficient for multimedia use and multi-tasking. Its Qualcomm® Adreno™ 430 GPU houses superior image processing functions and supports 3D games with 4K resolution, enabling a vivid and smooth gaming experience on the phone. The Self Healing back of LG G Flex 2 has been improved with significantly faster healing time from about three minutes to just within 10 seconds. Using LG’s special chemical treatment technology, G Flex 2’s cover glass is approximately 20 percent more durable and is designed to protect the phone from the nicks and scratches from everyday use*.
Quickly captures the perfect image
LG G Flex 2 features the Laser Auto Focus technology first introduced in the popular LG G3, as well as a 13-megapixel camera with OIS+ and dual LED flash, allowing it to capture the best moment – even in low light – immediately anytime and producing clear, natural and vivid images.
Other main functions of the G Flex 2 include:
Gesture View: check your last shot immediately after taking a photo.
Gesture Shot: capture the perfect selfie with a simple hand gesture recognizable from up to 1.5 meters away.
Glance View: display key information such as time, recent messages or missed calls with a downward swipe of the curved screen even while the display is off.
Fast Charge: quickly charge G Flex 2’s embedded 3,000mAh battery, the only curved mobile battery in the world, to 50 percent in under 40 minutes#.
Key Specifications of LG G Flex 2:
- Processor: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 810 processor with 2.0 GHz 64-bit Octa-Core
CPU
- Display: 5.5-inch Full HD Curved POLED (1920 x 1080 pixels)
- Memory: 32GB ROM / 2GB DDR4 RAM / MicroSD slot (up to 2TB)
- Camera: Rear 13.0 MP with OIS+ with Laser Auto Focus / Front 2.1 MP
- Battery: 3,000mAh (Li-Lon)
- Operating System: Android™ 5.0 (Lollipop)
- Size: 149.1 x 75.3 x 7.1-9.4mm
- Weight: 152g
- Network: 4G LTE Cat 6 / HSPA + 21/24 Mbps (3G)
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.1, NFC, SlimPort, A-GPS / Glonass,
USB 2.0
- Color: Platinum Silver, Flamenco Red
- Other: Gesture View, Gesture Shot, Glance View, QuickRemote, Smart Video, QSlide,
QuickMemo
*The self-healing ability will be affected by different external conditions including pressure, the object applying pressure, and temperature.
#Charging speed differs under different situations. According to LG’s internal testing, fast charge is supported when using the charger and cable included in the box with G Flex 2, and when the display is off.
