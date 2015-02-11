LG G Flex 2 - Evolution of LG’s Curved Smartphone Features Dynamically Curved Design and Enhanced, Unique User Experience

Stylish and dynamically curved design

LG G Flex 2 goes beyond its predecessor’s groundbreaking design with a further optimized 650mm radius curved profile. The ergonomic design has a perfect grip and brings the microphone closer to the mouth, thus reducing outside noise and producing better call quality. Also, G Flex 2’s 5.5 inched curved screen together with its 1080p Full HD POLED display delivers a truly immersive viewing experience from any angle with clearer and more detailed images.

Beauty in the details

LG G Flex 2 is the first LG smartphone to come equipped with Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 810 processor featuring 64-bit Octa-Core CPU, and is optimized for Android 5.0, making it incredibly fast and efficient for multimedia use and multi-tasking. Its Qualcomm® Adreno™ 430 GPU houses superior image processing functions and supports 3D games with 4K resolution, enabling a vivid and smooth gaming experience on the phone. The Self Healing back of LG G Flex 2 has been improved with significantly faster healing time from about three minutes to just within 10 seconds. Using LG’s special chemical treatment technology, G Flex 2’s cover glass is approximately 20 percent more durable and is designed to protect the phone from the nicks and scratches from everyday use*.

Quickly captures the perfect image

LG G Flex 2 features the Laser Auto Focus technology first introduced in the popular LG G3, as well as a 13-megapixel camera with OIS+ and dual LED flash, allowing it to capture the best moment – even in low light – immediately anytime and producing clear, natural and vivid images.

Other main functions of the G Flex 2 include:

Gesture View: check your last shot immediately after taking a photo.

Gesture Shot: capture the perfect selfie with a simple hand gesture recognizable from up to 1.5 meters away.

Glance View: display key information such as time, recent messages or missed calls with a downward swipe of the curved screen even while the display is off.

Fast Charge: quickly charge G Flex 2’s embedded 3,000mAh battery, the only curved mobile battery in the world, to 50 percent in under 40 minutes#.

Key Specifications of LG G Flex 2:

Processor: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 810 processor with 2.0 GHz 64-bit Octa-Core

CPU

Display: 5.5-inch Full HD Curved POLED (1920 x 1080 pixels)

Memory: 32GB ROM / 2GB DDR4 RAM / MicroSD slot (up to 2TB)

Camera: Rear 13.0 MP with OIS+ with Laser Auto Focus / Front 2.1 MP

Battery: 3,000mAh (Li-Lon)

Operating System: Android™ 5.0 (Lollipop)

Size: 149.1 x 75.3 x 7.1-9.4mm

Weight: 152g

Network: 4G LTE Cat 6 / HSPA + 21/24 Mbps (3G)

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.1, NFC, SlimPort, A-GPS / Glonass,

USB 2.0

Color: Platinum Silver, Flamenco Red

Other: Gesture View, Gesture Shot, Glance View, QuickRemote, Smart Video, QSlide,

QuickMemo

*The self-healing ability will be affected by different external conditions including pressure, the object applying pressure, and temperature.

#Charging speed differs under different situations. According to LG’s internal testing, fast charge is supported when using the charger and cable included in the box with G Flex 2, and when the display is off.

# # #