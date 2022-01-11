Immediate Release

LG STANBYME RESHAPES TODAY’S HOME-CENTRIC LIFESTYLE WITH ITS UNMATCHED VERSATILITY AND MOBILITY

The Perfect Home Companion, LG’s Wireless Private Screen Offers Differentiated Value and a Diverse Range of User Experiences

Photos download：https://bit.ly/3ndqDms

（11st January, 2021 – Hong Kong）LG Electronics (LG) is launching its one-of-a-kind wireless private screen, LG StanbyME (model 27ART10) today, the first country to launch outside of Korea. Reinventing what a display is, the category-creating product boasts an innovative form factor with a 27-inch screen and a stylish, versatile design that enables convenient mobility and a diverse range of user experiences. Also, the built-in NFC function can easily connect smart phones, tablets, etc., no longer limited to small screens, and present content on a larger screen. Easy to move anywhere in the home, the award-winning LG StanbyME originally debuted in Korea this July, gaining instant popularity with consumers all over the country.

Recently, due to the epidemic, "working from home" and "learning from home" have become the "New Normal Trend" of life. With more and more time at home, many people have higher and higher requirements for equipment at home. LG StanbyME is the perfect companion for those who want to enjoy today’s home-centric lifestyle to the fullest. With its large screen, movable-stand design and built-in battery, LG’s groundbreaking product provides differentiated value, giving users an outstanding viewing experience that they can take with them from room to room. Hidden wheels at the bottom of the stand make it possible to roll LG StanbyME to any space the user choose, whether it is the living room, bedroom, study, or even the kitchen[1]. And with up to three hours of usage[2] on a single charge, there is no need to set up and stay close to a power outlet.

LG’s outside-the-square solution also offers unrivalled convenience via its ergonomic design. The 27-inch (68 centimetres measured diagonally) screen can be rotated 180˚, swivelled 130˚, tilted forward and backward 25˚, while its height can be adjusted up and down through 20 centimetres. This allows the user to customize screen positioning according to their viewing posture, meaning optimal comfort regardless of if they are lying on a bed, cooking in the kitchen or working at a desk.

Diverse and highly intuitive control options – remote control, touch interface and gesture recognition – bring even more usability to LG’s exciting, new product. The company also designed an exclusive user interface (UI) for LG StanbyME, which, unlike that of a television, is tailored specifically to the personal viewing experience.

Thanks to the Mobile Screen Mirroring function, LG’s wireless private screen will work seamlessly with the latest smartphones (Android and iOS) via NFC technology.* Meanwhile, a detachable cradle allows the user to securely place their smartphone directly above LG StanbyME’s screen – an ideal solution for making video calls, participating in online classes, and live streaming content. They can also connect their laptop or PC using wired (USB, HDMI) or wireless connection.

As stylish as it is versatile, LG StanbyME has a luxurious design that complements any décor. It comes in an understated yet modern Pure Beige color and has a fabric finish applied to its rear cover that conveys a sense of warmth and sophistication. And when it is not in use, the screen can display useful information, such as the time, or beautiful images, including famous artworks and photos.

The unique design of LG’s one-of-a-kind creation has been recognized by the world’s top three design award programs. LG StanbyME won a Gold award at the International Design Excellence Awards 2021 and also received accolades from the iF Design Award 2021 and the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2021.

LG will hold the "LG StanbyME Fashion Life Experience Center" in the Central Market for 2 consecutive days (12th& 13th Januaary 2022), in order to let customers experience the brand-new combination with entertainment and life - LG StanbyME which brings a unique family entertainment lifetime in the bustling city.

Launch Date and Retail Price

LG StandByMe is available today at authorized retailers. The launch date and suggested retail prices are as follows:

Product Code Suggested Retail Price Launch Date 27ART10 $8,980 24th January, 2022 (Pre-order date: 6th to 17th January, 2022)

*Purchase LG StanbyME during the pre-order period and get a Netflix gift card (valued at HK$1,000).

SPECS





BASIC INFO. Product Code 27ART10 Screen Size 27 Rotation 180˚ (Clockwise 90˚, Counterclockwise 90˚) / Swivel: Total 130˚ (Left 65˚, Right 65˚) / Tilt: Forwards 25˚, Backwards 25˚ Unconstrained Viewing Experience Mobility - wireless, built-in battery (5,000mAh could support 3 hours)^ DISPLAY Type FHD IPS Resolution 1920 x 1080 BLU Type Direct VIDEO Image Processor α7 Gen4 Processor Image Enhancing ✔ AI Brightness Control ✔ HDR10 Pro ✔ HLG Pro ✔ Video Decoder HEVC, VP9, AV1 AUDIO AI Sound AI Sound Channel 2.0ch 10W, Bluetooth Easy Pairing AI & SMART AI UX webOS ThinQ AI Functions ThinQ, Apple AirPlay2, Apple HomeKit, Screen Share OTT Services Netflix, YouTube, ViuTV, Disney+. Facebook Watch, Amazon Prime Video & more applications AI Home ✔ Apple Homekit

& Airplay2 ✔ Miracast ✔ Sports Alert ✔ WIRELESS WiFi 802.11ac Bluetooth 5.0 NFC ✔ HDMI 1.4 ✔ USB ✔ DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT With Stand (W x H x D)(mm) 621 x 1065 x 397 (Screen Horizontal, Lower Position) 621 x 1265 x 397 (Screen Horizontal, Higher Position) 621 x 1195 x 397 (Screen Portrait, Lower Position) 621 x 1395 x 397 (Screen Portrait, Higher Position) Weight (KG) 17.5

*Built-in battery supports up to 3 hours of wireless use (3 hours based on use in standard mode but battery usage may vary depending on usage conditions).

[1] The product is not waterproof. Ease of moving the product depends on the flooring material. Use caution when moving StanbyME outdoors as the stand and base may be scratched or damaged by outdoor surfaces.

[2] Built-in battery supports up to 3 hours of wireless use (3 hours based on use in standard mode but battery usage may vary depending on usage conditions).