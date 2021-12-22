About Cookies on This Site

LG Launches upgraded A9 All-in-One Tower™ Vacuum Cleaner
One-stop solution for seamless home care with auto empties, smart charging and intelligent storage feature
Neat minimalist design that stores 6 cleaning accessories and
Safeguards home environment with less hassle

Home Appliances 12/22/2021
Immediate Release

LG Launches upgraded A9 All-in-One Tower Vacuum Cleaner

One-stop solution for seamless home care with auto empties, smart charging and intelligent storage feature
Neat minimalist design that stores 6 cleaning accessories and

Safeguards home environment with less hassle


 

Photo Download：https://bit.ly/3moRBaz

[Hong Kong – December 22, 2021]— LG Electronics Hong Kong (LG) understands the growing need for optimal household cleanliness post COVID-19, and therefore is pleased to announce the launch of its upgraded LG CordZero ThinQ TM A9 All-in-One Tower™ vacuum cleaner. Featuring integrated "Wet Mopping” and "Kompressor™” technology, the new vacuum cleaner comes with a docking station that can simultaneously charge and store accessories for an effortless solution. Together with the docking station’s 3-step filtration system, a HEPA filter and 5-step filtration of the vacuum, LG A9 All-in-One Tower™ vacuum cleaner delivers the most comprehensive cleaning performance to ensure a germ-free living space.

 

3-step filtration from the docking station combined with vacuum cleaner’s 5-step filter system makes household cleaning convenient and safe

Rapid technological advancement in line with LG’s product design philosophy in smart home appliances are an ideal fit for the modern, clean and comfortable home. The new LG A9 All-in-One Tower™ vacuum cleaner is equipped with a 5-step filtration system that can filter out aerosols. Combined with the 3-step filtration system from the docking station itself and integrated 2.5L dust bag with UVC LED ensures it is able to operate for up to 2 hours to inhibit bacterial growth inside the bag. In addition, washable motor protection filters out pollutants for easy and hygienic maintenance, whilst a washable fine dust filter helps to keep things clean inside and out.

 

2-in-1 design with “charging” and storage” functions for exceptional all-round home care

Equipped with a dedicated “Vacuum+Mop” mode, the LG A9 All-in-One Tower™ vacuum cleaner’s newest docking station combines ‘charging’ and ‘storing’ functions. Not only does it begin charging after placing back into the station, but it can also neatly store the cleaning accessories. This includes Power Drive™ Multi-Surface Nozzle, and a Power Drive™ Mini Nozzle that is suitable for fabric surfaces to provide effective pet hair removal. It also has a Crevice Tool useful for cleaning awkward and hard-to-reach areas. Additionally, the Combination Tool is a 2-in-1 accessory that can be adjusted between a soft brush or hard nozzle for cleaning of book shelves, wardrobes or even computer keyboards, plus 4-Step height adjustable telescopic pipe can flexibly adjust for comfortable use.

 

Kompressor™ - Innovative dust storage and emptying technology with just one button bringing a more convenient and sanitary cleaning process

Taking into consideration hassles associated with emptying the dusk tank, LG created the “Kompressor™ function that can compress dirt and expand the tank space up to 2.4 times to enlarge the capacity while the volume is unchanged. A quick press of the button is all that’s required to empty the dust tank to avoid direct contact with dirt captured by the filter.

 

LG ThinQ Smart App provides device insight with real-time information display to fit around busy urban lifestyles

The control panel on top of LG A9 All-in-One Tower™ vacuum cleaner allows users to quickly see the operational status of the device, as well as push notifications when changing of dust bag is needed. It also supports remote control via the LG ThinQ™ smart app, which allows users to instantly check the device’s charging status and power level, as well as receiving notifications on the cleaning status and logs of the filter’s performance. Together, this suite of smart functionalities helps users to easily maintain a clean, intelligently-managed home environment.

 

For more information of the LG CordZero ThinQTM A9 All-in-One Tower™ vacuum cleaner, please visit:

https://www.lg.com/hk/vacuum-cleaner/lg-a9t-ultra

https://www.lg.com/hk_en/vacuum-cleaner/lg-a9t-ultra

 

Launch Date and Retail Price

LG CordZero ThinQTM A9 All-in-One Tower™ vacuum cleaner is now on sale at authorized retailers:

Model

Color

Suggested Retail Price (HK$)

Launch Date

A9T-Ultra

Calming Beige

$9,280

December 22, 2021


Specification

 

A9T-Ultra

General Specifications

Motor

Smart Inverter Motor™

Cyclone System

Multi Turbo Cyclone

Suction Power

200AW

Charging Time

4Hr

Dust Tank Capacity (L)

0.44 (2.4x, Kompressor™)

Indicator

 LED

Design & Convenience

Color

Calming Beige

Kompressor™

Yes

Ergonomic Design

Opti-balanced handle™ & 4-Step telescopic pipe

Washable Filter

HEPA, Pre-filter & Metal Filter

Charging

AIO Charging Station

Vacuum Cleaner Power

Normal Use

60 minutes

Power Clean

30 minutes

Turbo

7 minutes

Filtration System

Vacuum Cleaner

5-Step Filtration System

AIO Charging System

3-Step Filtration System

Power Drive Nozzle

Slim Power Drive™ Nozzle

Yes

Power Drive™ Mop

Yes

Power Carpet Nozzle

Yes

Bedding Power Punch™

Optional

Power Drive™ Mini

Yes

Accessory

Charging Station

AIO Charging Station

Battery

2 x Lithium-ion

Crevice Tool

Yes

Combination Tool (2in1)

Yes

Washable Fine Dust Filter

Pre-filter, HEPA Filter

ThinQ™ Smart Home Appliance　

Smart Phone App

Android / iOS

IoT Function

Push Notification for Filter Cleaning Guide, Battery Status, Smart Diagnosis™, Cleaning History Management

AIO Charging Station

Color

Calming Beige

Motor

Smart Inverter Motor™

Dust Bag

2.5L HEPA

Disinfection

UVC LED

Washable Fine Dust Filter

Motor Protection Filter, Fine Dust Filter

Indicator

LED

Dimension and Weight

Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)

105 x 215 x 295

Weight (incl. Floor Nozzle)(kg)

2.57

AIO Charging Station Dimension

(W x H x D)(mm)

255 x 1009 x 297

AIO Charging Station Weight

(kg)

10

*When operating with Single Battery, without Power Nozzle.

The actual performance of the above functions depends on the environment and usage

The above specifications are for reference only, and product details are subject to the actual product release

