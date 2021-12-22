We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Launches upgraded A9 All-in-One Tower™ Vacuum Cleaner
One-stop solution for seamless home care with auto empties, smart charging and intelligent storage feature
Neat minimalist design that stores 6 cleaning accessories and
Safeguards home environment with less hassle
Immediate Release
LG Launches upgraded A9 All-in-One Tower™ Vacuum Cleaner
One-stop solution for seamless home care with auto empties, smart charging and intelligent storage feature
Neat minimalist design that stores 6 cleaning accessories and
Safeguards home environment with less hassle
Photo Download：https://bit.ly/3moRBaz
[Hong Kong – December 22, 2021]— LG Electronics Hong Kong (LG) understands the growing need for optimal household cleanliness post COVID-19, and therefore is pleased to announce the launch of its upgraded LG CordZero ThinQ TM A9 All-in-One Tower™ vacuum cleaner. Featuring integrated "Wet Mopping” and "Kompressor™” technology, the new vacuum cleaner comes with a docking station that can simultaneously charge and store accessories for an effortless solution. Together with the docking station’s 3-step filtration system, a HEPA filter and 5-step filtration of the vacuum, LG A9 All-in-One Tower™ vacuum cleaner delivers the most comprehensive cleaning performance to ensure a germ-free living space.
3-step filtration from the docking station combined with vacuum cleaner’s 5-step filter system makes household cleaning convenient and safe
Rapid technological advancement in line with LG’s product design philosophy in smart home appliances are an ideal fit for the modern, clean and comfortable home. The new LG A9 All-in-One Tower™ vacuum cleaner is equipped with a 5-step filtration system that can filter out aerosols. Combined with the 3-step filtration system from the docking station itself and integrated 2.5L dust bag with UVC LED ensures it is able to operate for up to 2 hours to inhibit bacterial growth inside the bag. In addition, washable motor protection filters out pollutants for easy and hygienic maintenance, whilst a washable fine dust filter helps to keep things clean inside and out.
2-in-1 design with “charging” and storage” functions for exceptional all-round home care
Equipped with a dedicated “Vacuum+Mop” mode, the LG A9 All-in-One Tower™ vacuum cleaner’s newest docking station combines ‘charging’ and ‘storing’ functions. Not only does it begin charging after placing back into the station, but it can also neatly store the cleaning accessories. This includes Power Drive™ Multi-Surface Nozzle, and a Power Drive™ Mini Nozzle that is suitable for fabric surfaces to provide effective pet hair removal. It also has a Crevice Tool useful for cleaning awkward and hard-to-reach areas. Additionally, the Combination Tool is a 2-in-1 accessory that can be adjusted between a soft brush or hard nozzle for cleaning of book shelves, wardrobes or even computer keyboards, plus 4-Step height adjustable telescopic pipe can flexibly adjust for comfortable use.
Kompressor™ - Innovative dust storage and emptying technology with just one button bringing a more convenient and sanitary cleaning process
Taking into consideration hassles associated with emptying the dusk tank, LG created the “Kompressor™ function that can compress dirt and expand the tank space up to 2.4 times to enlarge the capacity while the volume is unchanged. A quick press of the button is all that’s required to empty the dust tank to avoid direct contact with dirt captured by the filter.
LG ThinQ™ Smart App provides device insight with real-time information display to fit around busy urban lifestyles
The control panel on top of LG A9 All-in-One Tower™ vacuum cleaner allows users to quickly see the operational status of the device, as well as push notifications when changing of dust bag is needed. It also supports remote control via the LG ThinQ™ smart app, which allows users to instantly check the device’s charging status and power level, as well as receiving notifications on the cleaning status and logs of the filter’s performance. Together, this suite of smart functionalities helps users to easily maintain a clean, intelligently-managed home environment.
For more information of the LG CordZero ThinQTM A9 All-in-One Tower™ vacuum cleaner, please visit:
https://www.lg.com/hk/vacuum-cleaner/lg-a9t-ultra
https://www.lg.com/hk_en/vacuum-cleaner/lg-a9t-ultra
Launch Date and Retail Price
LG CordZero ThinQTM A9 All-in-One Tower™ vacuum cleaner is now on sale at authorized retailers:
Model
Color
Suggested Retail Price (HK$)
Launch Date
A9T-Ultra
Calming Beige
$9,280
December 22, 2021
Specification
A9T-Ultra
General Specifications
Motor
Smart Inverter Motor™
Cyclone System
Multi Turbo Cyclone
Suction Power
200AW
Charging Time
4Hr
Dust Tank Capacity (L)
0.44 (2.4x, Kompressor™)
Indicator
LED
Design & Convenience
Color
Calming Beige
Kompressor™
Yes
Ergonomic Design
Opti-balanced handle™ & 4-Step telescopic pipe
Washable Filter
HEPA, Pre-filter & Metal Filter
Charging
AIO Charging Station
Vacuum Cleaner Power
Normal Use
60 minutes
Power Clean
30 minutes
Turbo
7 minutes
Filtration System
Vacuum Cleaner
5-Step Filtration System
AIO Charging System
3-Step Filtration System
Power Drive Nozzle
Slim Power Drive™ Nozzle
Yes
Power Drive™ Mop
Yes
Power Carpet Nozzle
Yes
Bedding Power Punch™
Optional
Power Drive™ Mini
Yes
Accessory
Charging Station
AIO Charging Station
Battery
2 x Lithium-ion
Crevice Tool
Yes
Combination Tool (2in1)
Yes
Washable Fine Dust Filter
Pre-filter, HEPA Filter
ThinQ™ Smart Home Appliance
Smart Phone App
Android / iOS
IoT Function
Push Notification for Filter Cleaning Guide, Battery Status, Smart Diagnosis™, Cleaning History Management
AIO Charging Station
Color
Calming Beige
Motor
Smart Inverter Motor™
Dust Bag
2.5L HEPA
Disinfection
UVC LED
Washable Fine Dust Filter
Motor Protection Filter, Fine Dust Filter
Indicator
LED
Dimension and Weight
Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)
105 x 215 x 295
Weight (incl. Floor Nozzle)(kg)
2.57
AIO Charging Station Dimension
(W x H x D)(mm)
255 x 1009 x 297
AIO Charging Station Weight
(kg)
10
*When operating with Single Battery, without Power Nozzle.
The actual performance of the above functions depends on the environment and usage
The above specifications are for reference only, and product details are subject to the actual product release
-
- Next
https://www.lg.com/content/lge/hk/en/about-lg/press-and-media/lg-a9-tower-vacuum-cleaner-2021.html isCopied
paste