LG's UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor Series Adds New Models

CES 2023 Award Honoree 45GR95QE Curved OLED Monitor

LG simultaneously launches 27-inch gaming monitor 27GR95QE

Providing 240HZ refresh rate and record-breaking 0.03 milliseconds response time

(13 January, 2023 – Hong Kong) — LG Electronics Hong Kong (LG) has always sought to actively improve the equipment and electronic products it creates for gamers, and its UltraGear™ series is more popular among committed and competitive gamers than ever. LG today announces the launch of the 45GR95QE 45-inch[1] curved OLED gaming monitor, which was first exposed to gaming fans at the CES 2023, where it won an innovation award. This product range in fact has found favor and attention of many keen gaming enthusiasts since its debut; the new model is the world’s first gaming screen to support an overclocking refresh rate of up to 240HZ[2], and is equipped with an OLED screen exclusively manufactured by LG. In addition, LG has simultaneously launched its 27-inch[3] gaming monitor 27GR95QE, which also supports a 240HZ refresh rate and an astonishing 0.03 millisecond response time. It is compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC®Compatible and other technologies necessary for gaming configurations likely to bring arena-ready, match-ready success for every competitor.

45" Curved OLED Gaming Monitor Brings a Higher Level of Immersive Gaming Experience

The latest 45-inch UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor 45GR95QE is LG’s first-ever 45-inch curved OLED gaming monitor with an 800R curvature. The 45-inch large screen and curved design provide users with a more captivating, seemingly vast visual environment providing a higher level of immersion, whatever the user’s preferred gaming experience. Meanwhile, LG has paid attention to the health of users, and it’s particularly aware of the long hours sometimes demanded of competitive gamers when they are in-tournament. 45GR95QE has been Certified as a low blue lightproduct by leading global testing organizations TÜV Rheinland and UL Solutions; the matt Anti-glare & Low Reflection OLED panel of the curved UltraGear monitor is therefore easier on the eyes than a conventional LED panel. Not only does this help to potentially protect users’ eyes during intense sessions, it also allows them to play more safely for longer with less overall eye discomfort.

45GR95QE offers a level of performance needed to get the most out of the latest game titles; the world's most cutting-edge 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03 milliseconds (GTG) response time create delightfully smooth, low-latency gaming. The 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio and 98.5% DCI-P3 coverage, impeccable color contrast and expressiveness, coupled with a detailed OLED screen, make character movements on -screen come to life. Details of the game background can be seen at a glance, bringing players a higher level of realistic gaming dynamics, as well as a nose in-front when it comes to split-second decision-making while racing or fighting.

LG Launches 27-inch OLED Gaming Monitor which Caters for Different Users

In addition to the 45-inch OLED gaming monitor, UltraGear™ simultaneously introduces the 27-inch UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor 27GR95QE. The smaller size meets the needs of different users for whom living room or home office space is at a premium. It supports a refresh rate of 240Hz and response time of 0.03ms (GTG), ensuring smooth and clear game screens displayed for a low-latency gaming experience. 27GR95QE covers 98.5% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, has anti-glare and low-reflection (AGLR) screens, and is designed to meet the needs of e-sports gamers in particular due to its bold representation of bright colors, although is an ideal choice for all game genres. No matter what the ambient light level is, players can enjoy their high-quality picture with no annoying light bounce or background glare interfering with play.

27GR95QE supports the perfect performance necessary for gaming with: Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), NVIDIA G-SYNC®Compatible, FreeSync Premium and VESA Adaptive Sync, bringing clear and seamless visual effects, and eliminating screen tearing or afterimages. Furthermore, OLED Care is added to help prevent problems such as afterimages or display aging when changing to the next frame after a static high-contrast image is displayed for a lengthy period of time. The widely-compatible 27GR95QE accepts HDMI 2.1 specifications and DisplayPort 1.4 connections, and includes a 4-pole headphone jack, allowing players to enjoy realistic spatial sound effects of DTS Headphone:X for more realistic sound and overall full-on gaming experience.

Launch Date and Retail Price

2023 LG UltraGear™ gaming monitors will be available for sale at authorized dealers. The launch date and suggested retail price are as follows:

Product Suggested Retail Price Launch Date 45GR95QE $15,980 Available Now 27GR95QE $8,490 Available Now

Specifications:

LG UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor (27GR95QE) LG UltraGear Curved OLED Gaming Monitor (45GR95QE) Display Type OLED (AGLR) OLED (AGLR) Screen Size 27-inch 45-inch Resolution QHD (2,560 x 1,440) WQHD (3,440 x 1,440) Color Gamut DCI-P3 98.5% DCI-P3 98.5% Contrast Ratio 1,500,000:1 1,500,000:1 Refresh Rate 240Hz 240Hz Response Time 0.03ms GTG 0.03ms GTG Curvature - 800R HDR HDR10 HDR10 Connectivity HDMI 2.1 x 2 DisplayPort 1.4 x 1 USB 3.0 x 1 Upstream x 2 Downstream 4pole H/P out (DTS HP:X) HDMI 2.1 x 2 DisplayPort 1.4 x 1 USB 3.0 x 1 Upstream x 2 Downstream 4pole H/P out (DTS HP:X) Remote Controller Yes Yes Stand Tilt: -5º to +15º Height: 110mm Swivel: ±10º Pivot: 90º (Counterclockwise) Tilt: -5º to +15º Height: 110mm Swivel: ±10º

[1] The actual screen size of 45GR95QE is 44.5", if the bezel is also calculated, it is 45"

[2] As of Dec. 2022, there are no other OLED monitors available on the market with a 240Hz refresh rate

[3] The actual screen size of 27GR95QE is 26.5", if the bezel is also calculated, it is 27"