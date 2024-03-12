About Cookies on This Site

LG CordZero™ A9T-Ultra Tank Assembly, Dust (3 pcs)

LG CordZero™ A9 Vacuum Cleaner - Power Drive Mop Pads (4 pcs)

Works with Power Drive Mop foir wet mopping.

LG CordZero™ A9 Vacuum Cleaner - Hard Dust Tool

Effective in cleaning stubborn dirt.

LG CordZero™ A9 Vacuum Cleaner - Multi-Angle Tool

Angle can be adjusted to faciliate cleaning, especially top of carbinet and door.

LG CordZero™ A9 Vacuum Cleaner - Combination Tool

2-in-1 acessory that can be adjusted to be a soft brush or harrd nozzle to clean uneven surfaces such as bookshelves, wardrobes or keyboards.

LG CordZero™ A9 Vacuum Cleaner - HEPA Filter (Fantasy Silver)

Washable and can be reused after drying. Works with other filters and procedure to remove 99.9% PM2.5 particles.

LG CordZero™ A9 Vacuum Cleaner - HEPA Filter (Vintage Wine)

Washable and can be reused after drying. Works with other filters and procedure to remove 99.9% PM2.5 particles.

LG CordZero™ A9 Vacuum Cleaner - HEPA Filter (Iron Gery)

Washable and can be reused after drying. Works with other filters and procedure to remove 99.9% PM2.5 particles.

LG CordZero™ A9 Vacuum Cleaner - Pre-Filter

Washable and can be reused after drying. Works with other filters and procedure to remove 99.9% PM2.5 particles.

LG CordZero™ A9 Vacuum Cleaner - Mattress Tool

Dust mites removal on mattress

LG CordZero™ A9 Vacuum Cleaner - Crevice Tool

For use in narrow spaces and corners

LG CordZero™ A9 Vacuum Cleaner - Power Drive Nozzle

Designed for hard floor, reduce friction and hair entanglement on the suction head with a built-in motor.

LG CordZero™ A9 Vacuum Cleaner - Bedding Power Punch

Create high speeding vibrations with 4,000/min punching motions for dust mites removal, without harming the fabrics.

LG CordZero™ A9 Vacuum Cleaner - Multi-Surface Power Drive

Suitable for a variety of material floors, especially carpet

LG CordZero™ A9 Vacuum Cleaner - Power Drive Mop

Vacuum and mop at the same time, users are able to control the amount of water supply.

LG CordZero™ A9 Vacuum Cleaner - Lithium-ion Battery

Replaceable design with up to 40 minutes operation time for each battery

