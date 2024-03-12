We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
HEAD-BANNER-D-VCC-v2
lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer adipiscing elit, sed diam nonummy nibh euismod tincidunt ut laoreet dolore magna aliquam erat volutpat. Ut wisi enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exerci tatio
LG CordZero™ A9 Vacuum Cleaner - Combination Tool
2-in-1 acessory that can be adjusted to be a soft brush or harrd nozzle to clean uneven surfaces such as bookshelves, wardrobes or keyboards.
LG CordZero™ A9 Vacuum Cleaner - HEPA Filter (Fantasy Silver)
Washable and can be reused after drying. Works with other filters and procedure to remove 99.9% PM2.5 particles.
LG CordZero™ A9 Vacuum Cleaner - HEPA Filter (Vintage Wine)
Washable and can be reused after drying. Works with other filters and procedure to remove 99.9% PM2.5 particles.
LG CordZero™ A9 Vacuum Cleaner - Pre-Filter
Washable and can be reused after drying. Works with other filters and procedure to remove 99.9% PM2.5 particles.
LG CordZero™ A9 Vacuum Cleaner - Bedding Power Punch
Create high speeding vibrations with 4,000/min punching motions for dust mites removal, without harming the fabrics.
LG CordZero™ A9 Vacuum Cleaner - Multi-Surface Power Drive
Suitable for a variety of material floors, especially carpet
LG CordZero™ A9 Vacuum Cleaner - Power Drive Mop
Vacuum and mop at the same time, users are able to control the amount of water supply.