Dehumidifer Drying Case

Fast and Convenient Drying
Dry up to 61.9% faster compared to our conventional shoe drying kit. From shoes and handkerchiefs to gloves, use the right holder for each item and dry with ease. The parts are detachable, making both use and maintenance simple.
1) Test date: 2025/02/07
2) Target model: PDKACC01(Drying Case)
3) Test agency: TÜV Rheinland Korea Ltd.
4) Test conditions: Dry-bulb temperature (27.0±1.0)℃ / Wet-bulb temperature (21.2±0.5)℃
5) Test method: Operate the dehumidifier at the mode, Spot, during 5 minutes at least.
For the shoes, operate the dehumidifier for 10 minutes at least to set the zero point of the balance. The variation for 10 minutes shall be less than 1 g.
6) Test modes: Spot
7) Test result: The drying cases improves drying time by 61.8% compared to Shoes Drying Kit
- Item : Running Shoes
- Material : Knit (Upper), PVC (Outsol)
- MC (%) : Natural Dry - 58.9%, Shoes Drying Kit - 21.0%, Drying Case - 4.9%
- TMC21.4% (min) : Shoes Drying Kit - 107.5, Drying Case - 41
- Difference : 66.5min
* The test result is based on a lab environment and can vary if conditions change.
How to use the drying case
Step 1. Separate the top case
Open the top transparent case using both hands.
Step 2. Place shoes on drying rod
Put the shoes into the drying rod with the soles facing outwards.
Step 3. Close case with both hands
Close the top transparent case using both hands.
Step 4. Insert the hose and lock it
Insert the extension hose and lock it by turning it clockwise until a click is heard.
Step 5. Connect and Turn on device
After connecting the product to the drying case, turn it on and select Spot Mode.
* Product images and features may differ from the actual product.
* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
* The Mojave model requires an extension hose adapter when coonected. (Model: DD***M***)
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Part Number
AAA31615802
-
Category
Drying case
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
415 x 453 x 217
-
Product Weight (kg)
2.9
