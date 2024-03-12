We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Open Box Video
AeroTower Air Purifying Fan Introduction
Reveal the key features of AeroTower Air Purifying Fan with our Product Manager.
Powerful Air Purification
Keep Clean Inside Out
LG's new air purifying fan captures 99.97%* of fine dust with a 360° HEPA filter together with UVnano™ technology.
※ Air purifying fan: a product that functions as both an air purifier and a fan, and fits diverse needs and preferences for cool, clean breeze.
※The product image shown is for illustrational purposes and may differ from the actual product.
UVnano™ Technology
Removes 99.9%** of airborne bacteria on fan blades for an added layer of protection.
PM1.0* Sensor
Extra Sensitivity for Extra Tiny Particles
PM1.0 Sensor with intelligent LCD indicator detects and notifies to eliminate airborne contaminants.
*Tested by KCL [Sensor certification] Test Model: FS061PSSA, Test Date: 21.09.27~21.10.22, Test Method: SPS-KACA 002-0132 N24, Test Institution: KCL (Korea Conformity Laboratories), Test Method : SPS-C KACA 0027-7269:2018 Converted mass-number concentration performance test method of optical dust sensor, Test Result: In the measurement range, within the range of ±50% at the high concentration of the reference instrument, and within the range of ±15 ㎛/㎥ at the low concentration. Results may be different depending on the environment.
3-Way Airflow Mode
Have It Your Way: Direct, Wide or Diffused Airflow
3-Way Airflow for when you need concentrated breeze, wide breeze or simply just air purification.
LG ThinQ™
Smart Control from Your Smartphone
Take command from anywhere with built-in WiFi that connects to the LG ThinQ app via your smartphone.
The product in the living room is remotely controlled by the smart phone.