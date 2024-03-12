About Cookies on This Site

Open Box Video

AeroTower Air Purifying Fan Introduction

Reveal the key features of AeroTower Air Purifying Fan with our Product Manager.

Product Design Innovative Product

iF DESIGN AWARD 2022

Powerful Air Purification

Keep Clean Inside Out

LG's new air purifying fan captures 99.97%* of fine dust with a 360° HEPA filter together with UVnano™ technology.

※ Air purifying fan: a product that functions as both an air purifier and a fan, and fits diverse needs and preferences for cool, clean breeze.

※The product image shown is for illustrational purposes and may differ from the actual product.

UVnano™ Technology

Removes 99.9%** of airborne bacteria on fan blades for an added layer of protection.

3 Step Filtration System

1. Pre Filter: Traps big particles
2. HEPA Filter: Traps 99.97%* of particles as small as 0.3 microns.
3. Deodorization Filter***: Removes living odor, smog and airborne chemicals.

PM1.0* Sensor

Extra Sensitivity for Extra Tiny Particles

PM1.0 Sensor with intelligent LCD indicator detects and notifies to eliminate airborne contaminants.

PM1.0

Ultra Fine Dust (1㎛ in diameter)

PM2.5

Fine Dust (2.5㎛ in diameter)

PM10

Dust, Pollen, Mold, etc. (10㎛ in diameter)

Human Hair

50~70㎛ in diameter

*Tested by KCL [Sensor certification] Test Model: FS061PSSA, Test Date: 21.09.27~21.10.22, Test Method: SPS-KACA 002-0132 N24, Test Institution: KCL (Korea Conformity Laboratories), Test Method : SPS-C KACA 0027-7269:2018 Converted mass-number concentration performance test method of optical dust sensor, Test Result: In the measurement range, within the range of ±50% at the high concentration of the reference instrument, and within the range of ±15 ㎛/㎥ at the low concentration. Results may be different depending on the environment.
**The product image shown is for illustrational purposes and may differ from the actual product.

3-Way Airflow Mode

Have It Your Way: Direct, Wide or Diffused Airflow

3-Way Airflow for when you need concentrated breeze, wide breeze or simply just air purification.

Direct

Wide

Diffusion

LG ThinQ™

Smart Control from Your Smartphone

Take command from anywhere with built-in WiFi that connects to the LG ThinQ app via your smartphone.

The product in the living room is remotely controlled by the smart phone.

Easy-to-Use

Operate at the Touch of a Button

Easily press buttons without bending your back.

Operate Through a Remote Controller

The handy remote control makes it a breeze to operate.

LCD Screen Display

Check the air quality, temperature, humidity and airflow on the LCD screen.