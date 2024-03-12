About Cookies on This Site

R32 Refrigerant Split Type Air Conditioner with Dual Inverter Compressor (2.5HP with remote control)

HSN24IPX

()
  • Fine Dust Filter
  • Energy Saving
  • Low Noise
  • Fast Cooling
Fine Dust Filter
Energy Saving
Low Noise
Fast Cooling

Key Features

  • Dual Inverter Compressor : Up to 70% Energy Saving
  • High Cooling Capacity with R32 Refrigerant
  • Pre-Filter
  • Auto Cleaning
  • ThinQ™ Application
More

What’s to love about LG air conditioners?

The strong wind coming out of the product.

Fast Cooling

Comfortably cool faster

The image of saving energy and the earth through products.

Energy Saving

Save energy and our planet

a baby asleep under the air conditioner

Less Noise

Don’t get disturbed and sleep soundly

Dual inverter compressor 10-year warranty image.

DUAL Inverter Compressor™

Efficient, faster, durable, quieter

A woman lounges on a sofa smiling as the air conditioner blows air above her. To the right of the woman is the Dual Inverter logo and an image of the Dual Dual Inverter. Further to the right is a bar graph. The bars go up indicating more money spent and then go down to show that the dual inverter saves customers money.

Save on energy bills and the planet

Reduce your energy consumption and your electricity bill with more efficient cooling.

Verified by TUV

LG inverter air conditioners(US-Q242K*) saves up to 70% more energy than LG non-inverter air conditioners(TS-H2465DAO). *Initial temperature(Outdoor 35℃, Indoor 33℃), setting temperature(26℃), testing time (8 hours).

A woman is stretching on the floor. In the background is the air conditioner and blue air flows out over the woman and the room. The Dual Inverter logo is in the bottom right corner.

Faster cooling,
faster comfort

Get comfortably cool faster with the LG DUAL Inverter Compressor™.

Verified by TUV

LG inverter air conditioners(US-Q242K*) cools up to 40% more faster than LG non-inverter air conditioners(TS-H2465DAO). *Initial temperature(Outdoor 35℃, Indoor 33℃), setting temperature(26℃). 

A woman lounges on a couch in a living room with the LG air conditioner installed above her on the wall. Blue streams of air are on the image to indicate it is on and cooling the room.

Good work goes unnoticed

Don't get disturbed and sleep soundly with an air conditioner that makes less noise.

*According to LG internal test, LG DUAL Inverter air conditioner is less than 19dBA. (Model - V10API)

The inner workings of the DUAL Inverter Compressor are visible through the almost invisible exterior. Nearby is the DUAL Inverter logo and two icons representing the fan and the compressor.

DUAL Inverter Compressor™

Efficient, faster,
durable, quieter

Powered by DUAL Inverter Compressor™ technology.

10-year warranty

With a 10-year warranty on the compressor, it will keep performing at its best for longer.

Pre-Filter

Traps big dust from the start

Traps big dust particles as the first line of defense.

The LG air conditioner is installed on the wall and seen from the side angle. The top panel is flaoting above see the inner filters can be seen. A line from the pre-filter leads out to a magnified circle showing the dust caught in the pre-filter. The Pre-Filter logo is shown in the bottom right corner.

The front view of the LG air conditioner with the exterior completely invisible so the inner workings of the machine can be seen. The machine is working and then a blue light, the auto cleaning mechanism, turns on and washes across the machine with a blue light. The AutoCleaning logo is in the upper right corner.

Auto Cleaning

An internal clean that’s automatic

Automatically removes internal moisture for a clean air conditioner.

*If you turn off the unit, the fan continues to run for 30 minute.

*The function is set to off when shipped from the factory.

*The function may be change without notice, please check the manual enclosed with the product for details.

Quick and easy installation

Enjoy cool air sooner with air conditioning that takes less time and effort to install.

A more comfortable sleeping environment

Experience the most comfortable sleeping environment with automatically adjusting functions1).

Safety against voltage fluctuation

Enjoy a durable air conditioner with an ability to withstand voltage fluctuation2).

1) When the comfort sleep function is activated.

2) LG Internally tested rated voltage (220 / 115V) ± 25% fluctuation and it may vary depending by environment.The voltage at which the product operated normally as intended behavior is within ± 15% of the rated voltage (Guaranteed Voltage). Continuous operation is possible in the voltage range of ± 15% or more, but the product’s performance may be degraded. Test condition : cooling mode, setting temp. 19℃, room condition 32℃ (Indoor) / 48℃ (Outdoor)

Test model : S4-C12TZCAA, S4-Q09AA31C, S4-W12JA31A

The Gold Fin of air conditioner outdoor parts.

Gold Fin™

Longer-lasting
anti-corrosive coating

The Gold Fin™ ensures that the surface is more resistant to corrosion and enhances the durability of heat exchanger for a much longer period.

Verified by TUV

TUV has verified that the corrosion area of Gold Fin™ is not more than 0.05% (over R.N. 9.5)

<Test condition>

- Test standard : ISO9227:2017, ISO10289:1999, ASTM B 117 Salt spray test

- Test sample : AI Fin sheet (100㎛, 70 X 150㎜) + Organic coating(1.65g/㎡)

- Setting condition : (35±2)℃, 6.5 ~ 7.2 pH, (5±1)% NaCl salt fog spray, 5000 h

- Test result : not more than 0.05% of corrosion area ratio. (over R.N. 9.5)

The LED lights of air conditioner.

Soft, natural LED lights

Soft LED lights come on when you turn it on or use the reservation mode.

Smart control, smarter life

Automatically removes internal moisture for a clean air conditioner.

Learn More

Simply control with voice assistant

Tell your air conditioner exactly what you need, when you need it. Say, “Turn on/off the air conditioner.” and the AI speaker will listen and turn on/off the air conditioner.

Connect and control from anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your air conditioner in a way you never could before. Start your air conditioner with just the tap of a button.

rac-standard-plus-19-2-thinq-icon-on

Efficient product maintenance

The LG ThinQ™ app continuously monitors your air conditioner. Whether it’s everyday maintenance or something else, the app allows you to easily monitor energy usage.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.

*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.

*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ. 

*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by region and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. 

*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

FAQ

Q.

What is a suitable temperature setting for my air conditioner?

A.

When you turn on the air conditioner for the first time, set it to a low temperature and use a strong wind setting to quickly lower the temperature in the room. Once your room has cooled sufficiently, 25℃ is the optimal temperature to maintain a cool house and save energy.

The DUAL Inverter Compressor™ technology enables 40%1) faster cooling and saves up to 70%2) more energy than non-LG or non-inverter models.

1) Verified by TUV: LG inverter air conditioners(US-Q242K*) cools up to 40% more faster than LG non-inverter air conditioners(TS-H2465DAO). *Initial Temperature(Outdoor 35℃, Indoor 33℃), Setting Temperature(26℃).

2) Verified by TUV: LG inverter air conditioners(US-Q242K*) saves up to 70% more energy than LG non-inverter air conditioners(TS-H2465DAO). *Initial Temperature(Outdoor 35℃, Indoor 33℃), Setting Temperature(26℃), Testing Time (8 Hours).

Q.

What is the difference between an inverter air conditioner and a non-inverter air conditioner?

A.

Inverter air conditioners operate more efficiently than non-inverter air conditioners. Non-inverter air conditioners have compressors working at the same speed regardless of indoor temperature, turning off when the desired temperature is reached and turning on again when the temperature rises. Inverter air conditioners operate by adjusting the compressor speed faster at higher temperatures and slower at lower temperatures, which means they save more energy than non-inverter air conditioners and enable faster cooling and quieter operation.

Q.

How can I clean and manage the air conditioner?

A.

For clean wind and strong performance, the filter needs to be cleaned every two weeks. Wash the Pre-Filter with lukewarm water or use a neutral detergent for more stubborn dirt. After washing with water, dry the Pre-Filter in the shade away from direct sunlight. Clean an optional filter(Ultrafine dust filter, Fine Dust Filter, etc.) with a vacuum or a soft brush, but do not clean with water. You can use Auto Cleaning1) function for more convenient air conditioning management that automatically dries the AC interior when you turn it off2).

1) Initial Auto Cleaning setup requires the ThinQ app or remote control. Check the manual included with the product for details.

2) If you turn off the unit, the fan continues to run for 30 minutes.

The function is set to off when shipped from the factory.

The function may be change without notice, Please check the manual enclosed with the product for details.

Q.

How can I save energy while using the air conditioner?

A.

You can save energy by selecting appropriate temperatures when cooling and heating and by regularly cleaning the filters to reduce unnecessary energy wastage. It is recommended to set air conditioner to 25℃ for cooling and 21℃ for heating.

Q.

How do I install the air conditioner?

A.

Among the various types of air conditioners, a professional engineer must install Split type air conditioners because the installation process requires drilling through walls to connect outdoor and indoor units, and electrical wiring work.

Print

Key Specs

  • Product Type

    Wall Mounted

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    1060x360x265

  • Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

    16.6

  • Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    870x650x330

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

    45.7

  • Product Type

    Wall Mounted

  • Refrigerant Type

    R32

  • Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    8000

  • Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)

    7100 / 1000

  • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    2150 / 170

  • Est. Cooling Area (Sq. Ft.)

    N/A

  • Est. Heating Area (Sq. Ft.)

    N/A

  • HVAC Type

    C/O

  • Indoor Unit Weight(lb.)

    36.6

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(lb.)

    100.8

  • Product Type II

    Inverter

  • Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

    220, 50

  • Sound Power(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    N/A

  • Sound Power(Heating) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    N/A

COOLING

  • 4way

    Up-Down/Left-Right

  • Fan Speed

    6 Steps

  • Power Cooling

    Yes

  • Airflow direction control (left & right)

    Yes(5 Steps)

  • Airflow direction control (up & down)

    Yes(6 Steps)

  • Comfort Air

    Yes

ENERGY SAVING

  • Active Energy Control

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Fan Mode

    Yes

  • Remote Controller

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Forced Switch Operation

    Yes

  • On/Off Reservation(24Hr)

    Yes

  • Reservation

    Yes

DESIGN

  • Color(Body)

    White

  • Color(Discharge)

    Black

  • Display

    88 Hidden

FILTER

  • Allergy Filter

    N/A

  • Fine Dust Filter

    N/A

  • Pre Filter

    Yes

  • Ultra Fine Dust Filter

    N/A

HYGIENE

  • Auto Cleaning

    Yes

OUTDOOR UNIT

  • Outdoor Unit Model Name

    HSU24IPX

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096070512

COMPLIANCE

  • Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

    2024-05

  • Manufacturer (Importer)

    LG Electronics

  • Product Model Name

    HSN24IPX

  • Product Type & Model Name

    Wall Mount Split & HSN24IPX

GLOBAL_ETC.

  • Regulated model(Energy)

    N/A

